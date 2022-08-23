Fantasy Football: IDP takeaways from Preseason Week 2

• Even though Detroit Lions’ LB Malcolm Rodriguez is receiving a ton of hype due to starring in HBO's Hard Knocks series, it would be wise to temper expectations for the rookie.

• The New England Patriots' defensive rotation will assuredly cause headaches for Kyle Dugger’s IDP managers once again this season.

• Poor showings all around for the Denver Broncos linebackers who are looking to earn a role next to expected starter Josey Jewell.

Another week of preseason is in the books and while we often have to squint to find actionable fantasy football takeaways; hopefully, these notes help clear some things up as we close in on the games that matter.

Editor's note: Only the games with fantasy-relevant IDP takeaways are included below.

Roquan Smith managers can rest easy with news that he’s back practicing and will not allow his holdout to continue into the regular season. This comes with good timing as Matthew Adams — Smith’s expected replacement — left this game after just two snaps due to injury. Adams can safely be dropped in all formats with Smith and Nicholas Morrow in line to start the season.

#Bears star LB Roquan Smith, who returned to practice for the first time after an emotional and intense contract situation, now plans to play out his contract, I’m told. His deal runs through 2022. He’ll be full go moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Bears second-round rookie corner Kyler Gordon played exclusively in the slot with the starting defense while Tavon Young — his likely competition for that spot — continues to miss time with injury. This leaves Gordon with a leg up for the starting nickel role in Matt Eberflus’ defense that has made Kenny Moore an IDP star the past few seasons.

For Seattle, the edge rusher pecking order remains clear with Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu playing the bulk of snaps together as starters and only coming off for short stints while Alton Robinson and Boye Mafe entered the game when Nwosu or Taylor came off the field. With this group expected to rotate fairly heavily, Taylor and Nwosu are the only ones worth rostering in 2022, barring injuries.

The Patriots have long been a thorn in the side of IDP managers who hope that their beloved defensive players will play a full-time role. That doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. Adrian Phillips started at strong safety while Kyle Dugger was on the sideline until the team’s first third down, when the Patriots shifted to their dime personnel and put Phillips, Devin McCourty and Dugger on the field together.

On the second drive, Phillips and Dugger swapped roles, as Dugger and McCourty played every snap while Phillips rotated in for a third-and-long snap. They swapped again on the third defensive drive, confirming that this safety situation will be a headache to sort out each week should it continue into the regular season.