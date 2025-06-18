Fantasy Football: Dynasty rookie wide receiver stashes for 2025

Tory Horton could get an early opportunity to produce in Seattle's new-look offense: The fifth-rounder is the rookie WR15 by ADP but has a clearer path to snaps than some of the first-year receivers being drafted ahead of him.

There's never time to take your foot off the pedal in dynasty fantasy football; it's a year-round process. Scouting the Ashton Jeantys and Cam Wards of the world for fantasy potential is the easy part. Finding the Kyren Williamses and Puka Nacuas tends to be a bit harder.

So, we're diving into rookie stashes position by position. These three wide receivers may go off the board late or not at all in 2025 dynasty rookie drafts, but they're worth stashing due to their ability and team environment. Click here for dynasty rookie running back stashes.

There is no better time to invest in an unknown in the Seahawks’ receiver room. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold enter their first season with the team and are set to usher in a new offensive era — one in which anyone could emerge as a fantasy asset.

D.K. Metcalf is no longer the lead dog in Seattle; that title now belongs to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke out last season as the PPR WR10. Cooper Kupp is also new to the Seahawks after eight seasons with the Rams. Behind them, it’s an open competition.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling enters his age-30 season as the team’s projected WR3, but the rookie Horton or third-year wideout Jake Bobo may have something to say about that. A knee injury prematurely ended Horton’s 2024 campaign, but he was one of college football’s most prolific wide receivers across the prior two seasons.

The Colorado State alumnus racked up 2,275 receiving yards from 2022 to 2023, the fifth most in college football, and his 29.4% threat rate (target rate on routes run) in that span was a top-30 mark among nearly 400 qualifying wide receivers.

In short, Horton knows how to get open (87th-percentile separation rate since 2022) and is extremely productive when he does so (87th-percentile yards-per-route-run average since 2022). Take a chance on him in dynasty formats as a potential weapon in Seattle's new-look passing attack.

Stable Metric Percentile Rank (2024) Separation Rate 87th Yards Per Route Run 87th Receiving Grade vs. Zone, Underneath, Top 69th Receiving Grade 61st Separation Rate vs. Single Coverage 57th

Chism was thought to be a draft-process riser after standing out in the East-West Shrine Bowl, although he was left off the NFL Combine’s invite list. He eventually went undrafted before signing with the Patriots, minimizing his dynasty stock to the point where he was on less than 10% of Sleeper rosters in May.

A peek at his college production and minicamp highlights, as well as listening to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel praise the former FCS star, is all you need to get on board with Chism. He is now rostered in 33% of leagues at the time of writing — a figure that continues to rise. Chism’s 92.3 PFF receiving grade over the past three seasons tied for fifth among more than 800 college football receivers. His volume stats were similarly outstanding: He placed in the top 10 in receptions, receiving yards, first downs and missed tackles forced over that span at Eastern Washington.

New England’s wide receiver depth chart is perhaps the most wide-open pecking order in the NFL. Behind Stefon Diggs, it’s an unheralded group led by Demario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Javon Baker, Ja'Lynn Polk and fellow rookie Kyle Williams, among others. Douglas flashed some potential as the PRR WR46 in 2024, but it's impossible at this stage of the offseason to know how the Patriots’ pass-game rotation will play out.

This isn’t to say you should be picking up Chism in dynasty rookie drafts — there are far safer options in the later rounds than the rookie WR27. But don’t let him sit as a free agent. It’s not every day that an NFL head coach describes an undrafted free agent wide receiver as a “talented” player whom a quarterback can trust.

Despite Watkins’ fourth-round NFL draft stock, dynasty managers have deemed his value to be minimal in rookie drafts. That doesn’t preclude a larger-than-expected role in 2025, though.

With Brandon Aiyuk set to miss some time this season while recovering from a major knee injury suffered in 2024, there will be opportunities for other 49ers wide receivers to step up. Jauan Jennings, who surprised with 111 targets and 14.0 PPR points per game in 2024, will be a major factor, as will second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall. Behind them is a mishmash of veterans and unproven talent, including Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing.

Watkins is the rookie WR28 by Sleeper ADP in dynasty leagues, behind several later-round picks and a handful of undrafted free agents. He never stood out in college through volume statistics, perhaps contributing to his depressed dynasty stock, but he generated a 153.8 passer rating when targeted in 2024 — the highest mark among all FBS wide receivers. That’s evidence of what he can do with whatever target workload he is afforded while Aiyuk recovers.

Wide Receiver NFL Draft Slot Dynasty Rookie ADP Arian Smith, Jets Round 4, Pick 110 WR23 Nick Nash, Falcons Undrafted WR24 Tez Johnson, Buccaneers Round 7, Pick 235 WR25 Isaiah Bond, FA Undrafted WR26 Efton Chism III, Patriots Undrafted WR27 Jordan Watkins, 49ers Round 4, Pick 138 WR28

The Ole Miss product is a big-play, after-the-catch threat, placing in the 90th percentile in average depth of target and the 75th percentile in yards after the catch per reception last season. PFF’s Dalton Wasserman recently detailed the 49ers’ NFL-best deep-ball efficiency since 2022, making Watkins to the 49ers a strong rookie-team pairing and well worth a dynasty flier.