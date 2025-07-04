2025 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

Ja’Marr Chase reached WR1 status: While Chase isn’t the highest graded receiver, he led all wide receivers in both fantasy points at 403 and fantasy points per game at 23.7, with a large gap between him and the rest of the pack.



With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to lock in your fantasy football strategy with the most accurate single-quarterback, PPR redraft running back rankings available.

These rankings take into account current depth charts, projected roles, and coaching tendencies to highlight the backs most likely to deliver consistent fantasy value throughout the season. Curated by Nathan Jahnke — one of the industry’s most accurate fantasy rankers and a multiple top-five finisher in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition — this list gives you a trusted edge on draft day. Plus, every ranked player with a write-up links to a full fantasy profile packed with stats, context, and insights to help you make smarter picks.

Last updated: Friday, July 4

Chase led all wide receivers in fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season. He’s consistently graded as a top-10 wide receiver, with his fantasy performance elevated by his environment. The Bengals made no changes to the coaching staff impacting Chase, the quarterback room, the wide receiver room or the tight end room. This puts Chase in one of the most pass-friendly environments in the NFL, catching passes from the best passer. While we should expect regression from anyone who finishes first in fantasy points, the lack of changes in Cincinnati should help minimize the regression.

Jefferson has been the best wide receiver in the NFL since he was drafted in 2020, with a league-leading 93.6 receiving grade. He also ranks first in receiving yards per game at 96.5 and yards per route run at 2.64. He’s among the top five fantasy wide receivers in the last four seasons. No other wide receiver has accomplished that more than twice in those four years. In the previous three seasons, his fantasy points per game have been three points higher with Kirk Cousins compared to without him. That’s the difference between a top-five finish and a top-10 finish. Jefferson’s fantasy finish will depend heavily on J.J. McCarthy‘s development.

Brian Thomas Jr. had a strong start to his rookie season and ended it among the league’s best fantasy receivers. In his final seven games, he gained at least 13 PPR points each week and averaged 21.5 points, third behind only Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. He played at least 84% of his team’s offensive snaps in all but one of those games. The team added Travis Hunter in the draft, and he will see a decent target rate, but typically, two great wide receivers can co-exist as long as there isn’t much more competition for targets. Thomas led all wide receivers in yards per route run out of the slot with 3.12, and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen has found a lot of success with his slot receivers in the past. An increased role in the slot could lead Thomas to remain among the top wide receivers in fantasy football.

Nacua averaged 0.216 receptions per route and 0.3 targets per route over the last two seasons, which both rank the best among wide receivers. His target rate of 37.1% last season was the highest among all wide receivers with at least 75 routes run in the last 19 years. His 3.56 yards per route run ranks third best, behind Steve Smith in 2008 and Tyreek Hill in 2023. It’s been difficult for both Nacua and Cooper Kupp to have fantasy value in the same game over the past two seasons, with one wide receiver often shining, while the other struggles to hit 50 yards. This could be even more of a problem with Davante Adams on the roster replacing Kupp.

Collins was a third-round pick who broke out in 2023. He’s posted back-to-back seasons with PFF receiving grades in the 90s. Last season, he averaged 19 fantasy points per game when removing the games he was either injured, returning from injury, or Week 18 when the Texans had already secured their playoff spot. This would have been good for third-best among wide receivers. If anything, he will have less competition for targets this season without Tank Dell or Stefon Diggs. The major problem for Collins has been injuries, as he’s missed at least two and an average of four games per season.

Lamb was a first-round pick in 2020. For four years, he improved his quality of play, leading to a higher target rate each season. In 2023, he was the best wide receiver in fantasy football. Injuries to both himself and Dak Prescott derailed his 2024 season. However, Prescott also wasn’t playing as well before his injury, leading to a noteworthy decrease in fantasy production compared to 2023, when everyone was healthy. Prescott will need to return to his 2023 form for Lamb to be a top-three fantasy wide receiver again. Given his play last season, age, and injury history, Lamb may only be a top-10 receiver rather than a top-three.

St. Brown has been an incredibly consistent wide receiver over the last three seasons. His PFF receiving grade has ranged from 90.0-91.0. His playing time increased from 2021 to 2022 to 2023, leading him to peak in 2023 as the third-best wide receiver in total fantasy points and fourth-most in fantasy points per game. He ran fewer routes and had a lower target rate but scored more touchdowns in 2024, leading to a decrease in two fantasy points per game. He still finished among the top five receivers in fantasy points. While there is at least a chance some of the younger options in Detroit gain targets at the expense of St. Brown, he is still a relatively safe first-round option in fantasy drafts.

Nabers was a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy last season, and we should expect more of the same. The Giants' top four wide receivers and top three tight ends are identical to last season, so he didn’t gain any extra competition for targets. He had a relatively high floor and low ceiling when compared to other elite receivers last season. He gained at least eight PPR points in every game but only had three games over 85 receiving yards. That should change this season due to fewer targets thanks to Russell Wilson’s tendency to check down and more big plays thanks to Wilson’s high deep target rate.

Drake London was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft, but failed to be a regular fantasy football starter in his first two years due to limited quarterback play, Arthur Smith’s run-first offense, and a rotation at wide receiver. In 2024, the Falcons were still a run-first team thanks to Bijan Robinson, but he was on the field more often, the quarterback play was much better, and he played in the slot more often. London was playing like a top-three fantasy wide receiver in three games with Michael Penix Jr. last season, but Penix was also throwing to London at an unsustainable rate. Penix’s quality of play will determine if London can finish among the top 10 fantasy wide receivers.

Brown has been among the top wide receivers in the NFL, and his PFF receiving grade has improved in each of the last few seasons. His 92.7 grade over those three years is tied for second-best among wide receivers, only behind Tyreek Hill. This had helped him to back-to-back seasons as a top-10 fantasy receiver, but the Saquon Barkley addition has slowed his fantasy success. His routes per game dropped by six, and there were multiple games, including the playoffs, where the Eagles simply didn’t need to prioritize Brown. While he’s still capable of putting together several top-10 fantasy finishes, he’s also going to have a high rate of games outside the top-36 fantasy receivers, compared to other wide receivers of his talent.

Ladd McConkey found an ideal landing spot with the Los Angeles Chargers, who needed a top wide receiver to pair with a top-five passer in Justin Herbert. After a relatively slow start, McConkey shone over the last two months of the season, culminating with a nine-catch, 197-yard and one-touchdown performance in the playoffs. He averaged 20.7 PPR points per game over his last eight games, including the playoffs. However, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a run-first coach, added two new running backs to lead the offense. They also revitalized the wide receiver and tight end room. This will cut into McConkey’s routes run, and could slightly cut into his target share.

Higgins scored the sixth-most fantasy points per game by a wide receiver last season, thanks to a higher routes per game than past seasons at 37.1, a higher target rate than usual at 23.1% without Tyler Boyd, and a career-high 10 touchdowns. A lot in Cincinnati stayed the same, including the offensive coaching staff, quarterback, wide receiver and tight end depth chart. His high target share should remain, but some regression mixed with a slightly more run-heavy approach will likely lead to fewer routes and fewer touchdowns. Higgins has missed five games each of the last two seasons, and has played through several other injuries throughout his career, making it more likely he misses time this season than most wide receivers picked among the top-20.

Garrett Wilson had the best statistical season of his career with Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes. He gains Justin Fields, who will run and get sacked more than Rodgers did, but he also has less competition for targets without Davante Adams or Tyler Conklin. He could play more in the slot, as his new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, worked for several years with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Wilson has 1.97 yards per route run from the slot compared to 1.54 out wide during his career. This should lead Wilson to his first season as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in points per game.

Rice slowly but surely worked his way to the top of the Chiefs' depth chart as a rookie and was a worthy fantasy starter more often than not after the first month of the season. He was on pace to be a league-winner before, finishing with the second-most fantasy points for a wide receiver in the first three weeks of the season. A torn LCL cost him the rest of the 2024 season. He appears on pace to play at the start of the league year, but he might take a little bit before he can play at his usual level. He will also face more competition for targets from an improved Xavier Worthy and a healthy Hollywood Brown. He has the top-10 upside but could also fall behind in the target pecking order, making it harder to start him.

McLaurin has been a consistent fantasy option throughout his career. He’s always finished among the top-31 wide receivers in fantasy points while staying healthy, not missing a game in the last four seasons. McLaurin’s stats were elevated to another level with Jayden Daniels as quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. His contested catch rate was the best for any wide receiver in the last six seasons at 70.6%, which led to nine of his 13 touchdowns. The touchdown rate left McLaurin among the top-10 fantasy wide receivers for the first time in his career. His touchdown total will likely regress a little bit this season, but he remains a safe option to finish among the top 20 wide receivers again.

Harrison’s first season was full of big expectations, which he didn’t fully live up to. He was the fourth overall pick in the draft, making him the earliest a wide receiver was selected in a decade, but he only exceeded 65 receiving yards in three games. Luckily, his target rate was high, and his target competition remains limited. He received the 19th-most targets, and the top of the Cardinals' running back, wide receiver and tight end depth chart are identical to last season. He should finish among the top-20 wide receivers in targets again, and he needs to improve his chemistry with Kyler Murray so his fantasy value can also be among the top-20 wide receivers. His 45 uncatchable targets last season led the league, and some regression to the mean should lead to more completions for more fantasy points.

Mike Evans has been a clear fantasy starter throughout his career, at times finishing as a top-five fantasy wide receiver. The 6-foot-5 Evans has been uniquely suited to stay consistent with a high touchdown total, even if his target rate has varied. He’s scored the second-most receiving touchdowns over the last five seasons and has the highest touchdown rate per game and per route over the last two seasons. While Evans’ receiving grade has been on the rise in recent seasons, there is still some concern because he’s turned 32 years old, an age where most wide receivers’ play have begun to decline. The Buccaneers also changed offensive coordinators and added rookie Emeka Egbuka, which could impact his target rate.

Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver of the past decade, but his PFF grade and fantasy rank have declined in recent years. He joins the Los Angeles Rams this season, with one of the best young wide receivers in the game, Puka Nacua. By ADP, Nacua is expected to be a top-five pick and Adams a top-20 pick. While we’ve seen examples of a wide receiver pair hit those marks in the past, the Rams are more run-heavy than those teams and Adams could decline further, as could his 37-year-old quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Adams may not take another step back, in which case Nacua could fall outside the top five wide receivers. Even if Adams doesn’t live up to his ADP, he should see enough playing time and targets and play well enough to consistently be in fantasy starting lineups.

Moore is usually a safe WR2 option, but many variables could influence his fantasy value in 2025. He has consistently finished between WR16-WR25, outside of a top-10 finish with Justin Fields at quarterback. His competition for targets has been minimal, but he’s also gone from one quarterback to another year after year. He could play the slot role in Ben Johnson’s offense with an improved Caleb Williams, giving him top-10 potential.

Smith-Njigba, a 2023 first-round pick, didn’t add much fantasy value over his first season and a half. He turned to fantasy gold in November of 2024, racking up the second-most fantasy points over eight weeks, before a quiet end of the season. The Seahawks changed offensive coordinators this offseason, bringing in Klint Kubiak, and moved on from wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Kubiak’s offenses typically don't feature a slot receiver heavily but do focus on the run game and deep passes. Unless Kubiak can adjust his offense to Smith-Njigba’s strengths, or Smith-Njigba can thrive in a different role, the third-year receiver could have a quieter season.

Hill, at his best, is an elite option in fantasy football, but we didn’t see Hill at his best last season. His fantasy points per game dropped from 23.5 in 2023 to 12.8 in 2024. It’s possible that a wrist injury and injuries to Tua Tagovailoa derailed his season and are a thing of the past. However, a lower separation rate, lower deep target rate and higher contested target rate suggest the 31-year-old receiver isn't the same player he once was. An increase in competition for targets from Jonnu Smith and De’Von Achane doesn’t help Hill’s case. He is more likely to disappoint fantasy managers than not, but the chance of getting a top-two fantasy wide receiver in Round 4 or later will be too good for some fantasy managers to pass up.

Jameson Williams was a highly talented college player, but an ACL injury and suspension led to a quiet first two seasons in the NFL. Detroit started using Williams more on short and intermediate passes in 2024, allowing him to take advantage of his speed after the catch. By mid-season, he consistently gained at least 8 PPR points per game, making him a reliable fantasy starter. He accomplished this despite Detroit having several other offensive weapons. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator who has always given a lot of praise to Williams, which could further increase his fantasy value this season.

McMillan is a prototypical X receiver and one of the best X receivers coming out of college in a long time. His 89.5 receiving grade is the fifth-best among Power-Five receivers 6-foot-2 or taller in the last decade. The only receiver with more receiving yards during that time is CeeDee Lamb. He was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, and could be their top target earner as a rookie. He joins Dave Canales’ offense, who has a history of his X receivers reaching double-digit touchdowns in both his only season with Mike Evans and D.K. Metcalf twice. He is the safest rookie wide receiver option in both redraft and dynasty leagues.

The sky is the limit for Hunter, a truly unique athlete. He is arguably the best wide receiver and best cornerback in the 2025 draft class. That uniqueness makes it difficult to project how much he can help a fantasy manager at the wide receiver position. Fantasy-relevant wide receivers are consistently playing a minimum of 75% of offensive snaps, and there is a chance Hunter falls below that threshold. His role on offense could be restricted in a way that makes Hunter unstartable, but Hunter could also become the top wide receiver in the NFL and fantasy. He is arguably the most risky player to pick in fantasy drafts, offering both significant risk and reward.

DeVonta Smith has been a consistent top-24 fantasy wide receiver throughout his career. He played more often in the slot last season, earning 2.23 yards per route run over the last three seasons. This led to a higher target rate, a career-high yards per route run and receiving grade and fantasy points per game, despite the team running the ball much more frequently. The team lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who helped elevate Smith’s play by putting him in situations to succeed. Injuries to A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert helped his fantasy value, and they will ideally be healthier this season. However, the team’s pass rate should also increase to help counteract this, potentially passing more near the goal line, which could lead to more Smith touchdowns. A top-20 finish seems likely, although that could move up depending on how much more they are running and how he’s used without Moore.

Worthy was a first-round pick with high expectations, joining Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Most of his rookie season was inconsistent, posting a few big plays here and there, but he never earned enough volume to start in fantasy football. Over the last few weeks of the season and into the playoffs, the Chiefs altered his role to resemble Rashee Rice’s before his injury. This led Worthy to play like a top-10 fantasy wide receiver over a seven-game stretch, including two excellent receiving grades in the conference championship and the Super Bowl. Rice and Hollywood Brown are healthy now. While all three will get opportunities out of the slot, it’s possible Worthy can be a top-10 fantasy wide receiver if he gets to keep doing what he did at the end of last season. He may not be worth starting if Rice returns completely to that role and Worthy is stuck being an inconsistent deep threat.

Olave has the talent to be a top-15 fantasy wide receiver. He scored the 16th-most fantasy points in 2023, and his PFF receiving grade has been at least 82.0 each season. The Saints added Kellen Moore as their head coach, and his slot receivers have been a consistent value in fantasy football. Olave is the wide receiver best suited to line up in the slot. However, Olave has five documented concussions. This makes him both more likely than the typical player to suffer another concussion and more likely to miss significant time if he suffers another one. After Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints are stuck between three young and unproven quarterback options, which is also working against Olave.

Zay Flowers had a fine rookie season. He improved in many ways in 2024, finishing with a higher PFF receiving grade, higher target rate and more yards per route run. However, the Ravens dominated more games, allowing them to rest their star players more often. Flowers ended up with fewer fantasy points per game despite his better quality of play. He should see more time in the slot this season without Nelson Agholor, which should help his receiving production. This should give him a small bump in fantasy production, but the Ravens will likely remain a dominant team, and he probably won’t earn many more touchdowns. This makes him a fantasy starter most weeks, but if Baltimore is about to blow out an opponent, it could make sense to bench him.

Jaylen Waddle was a consistent fantasy starter the first three years of his career, often finishing in the top-20 range in fantasy points per game. However, he spent more time on the injury report than off it in 2022 and 2023, and his fantasy production and PFF grades sharply declined in 2024, even though he wasn’t appearing on the injury report as much. While some of his poor games occurred when Tua Tagoaviloa was out of the lineup, he also didn’t play well the first month Tagovailoa was back. There is a chance returns to form and overtakes Tyreek Hill as the top target in Miami’s offense, but it’s also possible he’s dealt with too many injuries in his young career, and the peak of his career is behind him.

D.K. Metcalf was consistently a focal point of the Seattle Seahawks‘ offense, making him a consistent fantasy starter for several years. His 2024 season was shaping up to be his best season yet, but he suffered an MCL pull midseason, which led to two missed games and decreased production over the rest of the year. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will be the clear top target with less competition for targets than he ever had with the Seahawks. However, he has Arthur Smith as his new offensive coordinator, and top wide receivers have consistently produced more receiving yards in the seasons before or after they had Smith compared to when they did not have Smith. Metcalf gains Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback, but Rodgers hasn’t been as good at deeper targets recently as Geno Smith, so the quarterback change is a downgrade for Metcalf.

Sutton showed promise early in his career, but an ACL and MCL injury cost him a season, and he’s slowly but surely worked his way mostly back to his 2019 levels. He remains the top option in the Denver Broncos offense, accumulating a particularly high target rate in the red zone. That will probably continue, but the opportunity is there for Sutton to have his best season yet if Bo Nix continues his progression at quarterback. However, Denver also has multiple up-and-coming young wide receivers who could cut into Sutton’s target rate and potentially make him tradeable at the NFL’s trade deadline.

Jordan Addison has spent his first two seasons with the Vikings as a touchdown scoring machine. His 19 receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons is tied for fourth-most among wide receivers, but he ranks 26th in receiving yards and 28th in receptions. A lot has stayed the same in Minnesota, and if his career simply continues to progress, he could be a top-20 fantasy wide receiver. A lot of little things are working against him, like a potentially fully healthy T.J. Hockenson, third-round pick Tai Felton, a potential suspension and the uncertainty surrounding J.J. McCarthy.

Samuel has been a solid fantasy starter when healthy, peaking as the third overall wide receiver in 2021. However, Samuel has dealt with several injuries throughout his career. In 2024 alone, he was listed with six different injuries on the official NFL injury reports. He was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, pairing him with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. When Kingsbury was with the Arizona Cardinals, he found unique ways to use Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch on short passes and passes out of the backfield. They should be able to use Samuel in the same way, but with more success. Samuel should be able to find more success than he had last season, unless injuries hinder his ability and playing time again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has a high ceiling as a top-10 fantasy performer but faces several challenges in the 2025 season. After a strong 2019 season, his production has fluctuated due to injuries and changes to the Buccaneers' offense. Last season, a dislocated ankle ended his promising start, as he was averaging the second-most fantasy points per game. Despite re-signing with the Buccaneers, his health remains a concern. His role could be impacted by Jalen McMillan and 19th-overall pick Emeka Egbuka, who also specialize in slot positions, potentially reducing Godwin's playing time as he recovers. The Buccaneers also lost Liam Coen, which could further impact the offense to help other players without helping Godwin. This all makes Godwin a very big, high-risk, high-reward option this season.

Jakobi Meyers went from an undrafted rookie to becoming the top wide receiver for the New England Patriots and then the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s been able to propel himself to a low-end WR2 these last two seasons, despite his situation not always being perfect. The Raiders made several changes to their offense this offseason. The biggest positive for Meyers is the Geno Smith addition, giving Meyers a better quarterback than he’s seen throughout his time as a starter in the NFL. This should lead to a higher touchdown total than last season. However, the team added Ashton Jeanty, which almost certainly will lead the Raiders to run more than last season, leading to Meyers running fewer routes. The Raiders also spent several draft picks on wide receivers who will contribute this season. If they have normal rookie seasons, Meyers is fine, but if someone exceeds expectations, then Meyers could fall down the target pecking order.

Jeudy spent four years with the Denver Broncos before getting traded to the Cleveland Browns. He spent most of his career as a secondary option until Cleveland traded Amari Cooper. Even then, there were a few weeks with Cedric Tillman as the top option before he was injured. Jeudy’s short time with Jameis Winston brought out his potential, as he scored the third-most fantasy points during that seven-game span. He returned to Earth during the last three weeks when Winston was no longer the quarterback. Jeudy should remain the top wide receiver for Cleveland this season, but the quarterback situation will limit his upside. He has averaged three touchdowns per season, limiting his chances of being a top wide receiver.

Pickens is a unique receiver with low separation rates but an ability to make big plays even when he’s covered. He failed to make a big fantasy impact during his time with the Steelers, finishing as a top-36 fantasy wide receiver in less than half of his games during all three seasons with Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he should be the clear second target in the offense behind CeeDee Lamb. Pickens’ fantasy value will largely depend on how well Dak Prescott plays after returning from injury. He was great in 2023, but his PFF passing grade has dropped below 70.0 in two of the last three seasons.

Jennings spent his first three seasons as a slot-only wide receiver on an offense that doesn’t use three-receiver sets as often as most teams. He seemed destined for the third spot on the depth chart after the team added Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 draft. Instead, he had the opportunity to take over for Deebo Samuel for one game in Week 3, and he caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He took over for Brandon Aiyuk for the second half of last season and averaged 14.1 PPR points per game during that time. The 49ers moved on from Samuel, which should give Jennings a permanent spot in the 49ers' starting offense. His fantasy value has a wide range of outcomes, depending on Aiyuk’s health, Pearsall’s ability to improve, and whether Jennings can continue building off what he accomplished last season.

Golden was a polarizing prospect heading into the NFL draft. At Texas, he led the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run in the regular season, but multiple wide receivers earned a higher grade than him. He posted 1.6 yards per route run in the regular season, fifth among Texas‘s top six wide receivers. Then the playoffs hit, and Golden was much more dominant. He caught 19 of 29 passes for 411 yards for 3.37 yards per route run. The Green Bay Packers allow him an opportunity to become an actual number one receiver, a chance he wasn’t going to see with most teams. Golden will be a perfect mid-to-late round dart throw at wide receiver with a lot of upside, but also the risk that he’s never a fantasy starter as a rookie.

Odunze was the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft but didn’t perform from a fantasy perspective like other recent top-10 wide receivers in their rookie season. He showed sparks in a few games but more often than not failed to finish among the top-48 fantasy wide receivers of the week. The Chicago Bears gave him more competition for targets with tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second. In most cases, a new regime bringing in two new receivers would be devastating to an incumbent receiver who wasn’t fantasy-relevant. However, the Bears' new head coach is Ben Johnson, who led an offense where nearly all of the skill players who played significant snaps were fantasy starters. Odunze could emerge as the top receiver in the offense, but he could also fall to the fourth option on passing plays.

Brandon Aiyuk was a first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, and he slowly but surely improved each season until he reached an elite PFF receiving grade in 2023. He had back-to-back top-15 fantasy seasons, but his success led to a holdout in 2024 that didn’t get resolved until briefly before the season. This led to seven mostly underwhelming weeks in 2024 before Aiyuk’s season abruptly ended with an ACL and MCL tear. The injury could leave Aiyuk missing time to start the 2025 season, and it often takes time before a wide receiver is back to his usual quality of play. Ideally, Aiyuk can be back to normal to help fantasy managers with their playoff pushes mid-season, but there is also a chance Aiyuk will not be back to normal at any point this season.

Calvin Ridley became a star with the Atlanta Falcons but missed nearly two seasons for non-injury reasons. He’s been the clear top wide receiver on below-average offenses the last two seasons. His stats over the last two seasons were remarkably similar despite playing for two different teams. The one exception was a clear drop in touchdowns last season. The Titans drafted Cameron Ward with the first overall pick, giving Ridley one major reason for optimism. If Ward struggles in his first season, which is common for first overall picks heading to the team with the worst record, then we should expect more of the same out of Ridley. However, if Ward shines in his rookie season, that should give Ridley a significant boost in fantasy production.

Stefon Diggs has a decade of experience in the NFL, and most of that time has been spent as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver. He is the New England Patriots‘ new top receiver, although he missed half of last season after suffering an ACL tear, which could cost him the start of the 2025 campaign. Even when Diggs is ready to play again, he might not be the same player. He will turn 32 years old before the end of the season, an age at which wide receivers tend to decline, even ignoring the injury. Diggs should be able to gain some chemistry with Drake Maye, who has been very accurate on shorter passes, which pairs well with Diggs' low average depth of target in recent seasons. Diggs has top-20 fantasy potential, but he could also be a non-factor due to the injury.

Darnell Mooney had a strong start to his career with the Chicago Bears for a fifth-round pick, but then Chicago moved him to the slot, which didn’t end up working out. The Atlanta Falcons signed him in free agency prior to the 2024 season, moving him back to the outside, which caused him to be a frustrating WR3 option for fantasy teams. He had seven games with 80 or more receiving yards, and his career-high five touchdowns occurred during those seven games. However, he was held to three receptions for less than 40 yards in six of his games. Michael Penix Jr. has taken over as the Falcons' starting quarterback, and his quality of play will determine Mooney’s fantasy value. In a small sample, Penix has thrown deep at a high rate with high deep accuracy, which could lead to a huge season by Mooney, but if Penix regresses, then Mooney will be a fantasy backup.

Khalil Shakir was a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2022 and, after a year and a half, became the team's primary slot player. He has been the focal point of Buffalo's passing attack, which spreads the ball out more than nearly every other NFL team. His quality play hasn’t necessarily led to fantasy success because he typically plays in three-receiver sets only, and the Bills are often winning games and don’t need to use 11 personnel as much as most teams. Shakir is a fine high-floor, low-ceiling WR3, but there isn’t much reason to expect his fantasy value to change from last season.

Josh Downs is the rare wide receiver who only plays in the slot in three-receiver sets and has been fantasy relevant, thanks to a high target share and the Colts’ high 11-personnel rate. Downs has had long stretches over his first two seasons where he’s been a consistent fantasy starter, but injuries have made his quality of play take a turn for the worse. If Daniel Jones wins the Colts’ quarterback job, Downs has a chance to push his fantasy value even further. However, the Tyler Warren addition could mean a notable decrease in target share for Downs, just depending on how quickly Warren earns a receiving role in the offense. Downs' multiple injuries over the first two seasons could also make it more likely that Downs misses time. Downs should be drafted as a fantasy backup due to his upside to be a fantasy starter if things are going right.

Cooper Kupp put together the best fantasy season by a wide receiver in NFL history in 2021, but his career took a downturn after a season-ending injury in 2022. He has finished outside of the top 48 wide receivers in one-third of his games in each of the past two seasons, but he has also finished in the top 12 in one-third of his games each of the past two seasons. The Los Angeles Rams decided to move on from Kupp after eight seasons, and now he’s with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is expected to field a run-first offense, where Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely be the top wide receiver. It's unlikely that Kupp will be a consistent fantasy starter, but he seemed to be on the downswing multiple times the past two seasons before pulling off multiple 100-yard games, so it’s too early to completely count him out.

Marvin Mims Jr. enters the 2025 season as a late-round fantasy football dart throw with intriguing potential. After a quiet start to his career with the Denver Broncos, Mims showed flashes late last season, particularly during a seven-game stretch where he was 23rd in PPR points per game with 15.5. He posted an elite 89.7 receiving grade during those seven games, finishing with a target on 30.4% of his routes, which led to 4.25 yards per route run. After being a deep threat earlier in his career, his average depth of target fell to 4.2 yards. His role expanded significantly in the playoffs, highlighted by a 69% snap rate. While the Broncos' wide receiver room has become more crowded, no one has the same size and speed as Mims in their offense. Mims' fantasy value hinges on his early-season snap rate – if he sees the field, he could be a solid fantasy starter, but otherwise, he’s a player you can drop early.

Ricky Pearsall was a first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. After missing the first six weeks of the season, Pearsall became the team’s slot receiver over the rest of the season. He showed some sparks in his first few games, finishing with three to four receptions in his first three games. He was a non-factor in his next five games but ended the season strong with 14 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns in his final two games. The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel but have Brandon Aiyuk coming back from injury. The 49ers should have one of the best offenses in the league, but it will be crucial for Pearsall to surpass either Aiyuk or Jauan Jennings on the depth chart to have enough volume to be fantasy relevant. He is a fine late-round lottery ticket given the 49ers' offense and Pearsall’s talent.

Egbuka was a very talented receiver out of Ohio State, but he was consistently the second wide receiver in Ohio State’s offense. He averaged 2.75 yards per route run against zone defenses over the last three seasons, which places him over the 95th percentile among FBS receivers. With the Buccaneers, he will likely be the third option in the short term. The Buccaneers are one of six teams with two wide receivers with a PFF receiving grade above 84 over the last three seasons. While he might eventually become a top receiver on the team and in the league, the odds are stacked against him this season.

Burden was among the most talented wide receivers in the 2025 draft class, but landed on a team with several other options in the passing game. In 2023, he earned the third-highest receiving grade among Power-Five receivers, behind Malik Nabers and Malik Washington but ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. This included a top-five yards-per-route run figure, just ahead of Ladd McConkey. If he not only earns that slot role, but plays ahead of Odunze in two receiver sets, he may be Ben Johnson’s new version of Amon-Ra St. Brown. If he doesn’t surpass others in the target pecking order, he might not be worth rostering in fantasy leagues as a rookie by the end of the season.

Michael Pittman Jr. was a wide receiver who could be consistently put in fantasy starting lineups from 2021 to 2023, regardless of which quarterback was throwing him the football. While he wasn’t a high-upside option, his floor was high, making him a safe player. This past season, Pittman played through a back injury. He could have chosen to have surgery, but he wanted to play through the pain, even though this hurt his fantasy value. Pittman should be back to normal in terms of health this season, but he has increased competition for targets with Josh Downs in the slot and rookie tight end Tyler Warren. Pittman’s fantasy numbers have notably been better without Anthony Richardson Sr., so the winner of the Colts’ quarterback battle could influence his potential. Pittman shouldn’t be considered a fantasy starter heading into this season, but if things are going well in terms of his target share or the quarterback situation, he can be put back in fantasy starting lineups.

Christian Kirk, despite not being a fantasy starter last season, has a significant opportunity to be one in 2025 with the Houston Texans. He is projected to be the top slot receiver. The Texans spend their second- and third-round picks on wide receivers, but Kirk should begin the season with the job, and if he keeps playing well, he should keep it. Kirk benefits from playing with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has a history of targeting slot receivers, as evidenced by Stefon Diggs ranking 18th in fantasy points per game with 15.2 last season. Nick Caley is the team’s new offensive coordinator, and the offenses that he’s been a part of have a track record of heavily featuring the slot receiver in the passing game, as shown by the Los Angeles Rams earning the second-most targets to wide receivers in the slot from 2023-2024. While he's unlikely to be a top-15 option, Kirk's potential for a high target rate in Houston creates a clear path to being a reliable fantasy starter.

Higgins was the 34th overall pick, and any wide receiver selected that high is worth the risk in fantasy. He is a prototypical X receiver at 6’4” and 217 pounds. While our draft guide compared him to Tim Patrick, some others compared him to his new teammate, Nico Collins. It is very rare for a team to utilize two wide receivers who are typically X receivers on a high percentage of plays. Houston will likely use a four-man rotation at wide receiver, which could limit Higgins' playing time. Collins has missed time due to injury every season, in which case Higgins would likely take over as the centerpiece of the passing game.

Jayden Reed earned the Packers' slot receiving job but has never expanded his role to playing in two-receiver sets. While Reed makes 30-plus-yard plays at a rate higher than all other receivers, his routes per game and targets per route are too low to have consistent fantasy value. He showed sparks at the end of 2023 when all other Packers skill players were dealing with injuries. In 2024, he gained over 100 receiving yards in half of the Packers' losses but averaged 33 receiving yards in all other games outside of those three losses. The Packers drafted two wide receivers early in the NFL draft, making it unlikely Reed sees an expanded role in Green Bay this season. Reed should be drafted as a backup option who can ideally be started in games where the Packers will need to pass the ball a lot.

Keon Coleman spent his rookie year as the Buffalo Bills‘ starting X receiver, when healthy. There was a short stretch of games around October where Coleman was putting up numbers good enough to be a fantasy starter. This included a two-game stretch with nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown, but then he dealt with a wrist injury and was never able to gain that momentum back. He was used as a field-stretching X receiver with a high average depth of target and high deep target rate. These kinds of players typically aren’t great for fantasy, although Coleman’s target rate was higher than most of these kinds of receivers. While there is room for him to earn more targets, the Bills under Joe Brady have preferred to spread the ball around to several players. Coleman is unlikely to be someone to start every week in your fantasy league, but one to start if the matchup is right, with a high risk and high reward.

Rashid Shaheed is a high-risk, high-reward wide receiver whose role has grown each season with the Saints, but his fantasy outlook for 2025 presents some challenges. He ranked among the top five wide receivers in both average depth of target and deep target rate last season. Shaheed and Christian Watson were the only wide receivers with a 14.0-plus-yard average depth of target and 2.0 or more yards per route run. It’s hard to trust these kinds of receivers for fantasy purposes. Shaheed seemed like he could be an exception last season, but now, he has a less-than-ideal quarterback situation. New head coach Kellen Moore has never had a wide receiver like Shaheed, and most of his successful fantasy wide receivers have played predominantly out of the slot. This means Shaheed could be near-impossible to start in redraft leagues. His spike weeks could still help those in best ball leagues or in DFS.

Hollywood Brown is a fun late-round dart throw with the Kansas City Chiefs. On one hand, he’s never been a top-24 fantasy option and will likely be behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart. However, Brown is also a speedy deep threat who hasn’t had the best luck with quarterbacks with good deep ball accuracy. Mahomes' connection with Tyreek Hill was incredibly valuable for fantasy and real-life purposes, and Brown is the closest thing Mahomes has had to Hill. If the two can have anywhere close to the same connection, that could lead to a very high ceiling. If things aren’t working out early in the year, then it would be fine to drop Brown from your fantasy roster.

DeMario Douglas, the Patriots' sixth-round pick in 2023, showed flashes of potential, particularly after earning a larger role midway through the 2023 season, when he played at least 70% of New England’s snaps when healthy. Despite rarely finishing as a top-24 receiver in any given week, he ranked sixth among all receivers over the past two seasons with a 0.235 avoided tackles per reception while also showcasing a high single coverage open rate. This indicates that, given increased opportunity, he could be a very effective player. The Josh McDaniels – who has a track record of featuring slot receivers like Douglas, including Wes Welker and Julian Edelman – addition as offensive coordinator suggests a potential for a significant increase in targets, making Douglas one of the best late-round wide receiver options for fantasy football.

Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2022, has established himself as a consistent wide receiver with potential for more, though his role in 2025 is somewhat uncertain. Doubs has become a regular starter over the last two seasons, playing at least 80% of his team’s offensive snaps in most games. He scored eight touchdowns in 2023 and showed a high floor in 2024, finishing with over 30 yards in nine of 13 games. While he's consistently been a waiver-wire option in fantasy leagues, he has finished 47th and 50th in fantasy points per game in the last two seasons. The Packers' rookie additions at wide receiver, including Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, could complicate his role. There is a chance Doubs could be the odd man out of the wide receiver room given his salary and lack of special-teams contribution. However, if he can solidify his starting role and build on his consistent improvement, especially with Jordan Love improving his accuracy, Doubs could become a more reliable fantasy starter and lead the team in targets. This would make him a more regular fantasy starter.

Adam Thielen, a seasoned NFL veteran, has been the Carolina Panthers‘ top receiver and a WR3 for fantasy purposes but faces increased competition in 2025. Despite being the oldest active receiver by over 18 months, Thielen has shown he can still produce, notably catching 103 passes in 2023 and achieving a 1,000-yard season. His playing time decreased in 2024, but he started scoring more touchdowns as the Panthers and Bryce Young improved their play. He faces increased competition for playing time and targets with the Tetairoa McMillian and Hunter Renfrow additions. Still, Thielen’s touchdown totals could continue to increase if the offense continues to improve.

Cedric Tillman entered the NFL as the 74th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2023. He began both 2023 and 2024 as a backup, but early-season trades of starting wide receivers opened the door for Tillman to start. While his production was limited for his first season and a half, he posted an excellent four-game stretch with Jameis Winston as quarterback, where he led the team in targets, averaging eighth in the league in fantasy points per game during that period. He not only had Winston throwing to him, but he finally got to play X receiver after the team traded Amari Cooper. His best performance comes against man coverage, and he’s earned a 68.6 receiving grade when lined up out wide and on the line of scrimmage. Despite flashes of potential and a knack for avoiding tackles, Tillman's future remains uncertain, largely dependent on the Browns' evolving quarterback situation and how he fits within a revamped receiving corps that includes Diontae Johnson and Jerry Jeudy, making him a late-round gamble.

Harris spent his last two collegiate seasons as the most impressive Ole Miss wide receiver among a wide receiver rotation. He was imposing as a deep threat. His 675 receiving yards on deep passes over the past two regular seasons ranked sixth-best among all Power-Five receivers, despite missing significant time last season. He was on pace to finish second behind Tetairoa McMillan. He joins a Los Angeles Chargers team that lost its primary deep threat, Joshua Palmer, in free agency. He will need to play a bigger role than just the Chargers’ deep threat to be a fantasy starter.

Our draft guide gave him perfect 10s in competitive toughness and his hands. Bech’s college career started with him ahead of Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers on LSU’s depth chart. He spent a few years dealing with injuries, but ended his college career with an effective season at TCU. Bech landed on a Raiders team with a few stars that will be a bigger priority in the offense. Still, the opportunity for playing time is much larger than most wide receivers selected in the second round or later. The Raiders moved on from three of their top five wide receivers from last season and didn’t add any free agents. If Bech exceeds expectations, all he needs is a decent target rate to be a fantasy starter.

Calvin Austin III enters the 2025 season with an opportunity to be a regular fantasy starter for the Steelers, positioned as the likely Z receiver after offseason moves, including the D.K. Metcalf addition. His performance improved toward the end of last season, showing flashes of big-play ability with 13.9% of his receptions going for at least 30 yards, sixth-best among wide receivers, and he excelled when lined up out wide, boasting 1.51 yards per route run from that position. However, his fantasy outlook hinges significantly on the Steelers' potential trade activity, particularly for another wide receiver like Allen Lazard or Romeo Doubs, which could drastically cut into his target share and determine whether the offensive scheme leans more toward Aaron Rodgers‘ pass-heavy approach rather than Arthur Smith's run-centric tendencies.

Williams is an undersized receiver at 5-foot-1” and 190 pounds. He’s in the bottom 20th percentile in both arm length and hand size. He played primarily on the outside throughout his college career. Typically, receivers of his size are great against zone defense and struggle against man, but that was the opposite for Williams. He wasn’t given many opportunities out of the slot, but he thrived when given the opportunity. He joins a crowded wide receiver room with five wide receivers who averaged at least 22 routes per game over the last three seasons, and two recent high draft picks. It might take some time for Williams to work his way up the depth chart, but there is a chance Williams starts as a rookie.

Rashod Bateman has shown flashes of potential as a deep threat for the Baltimore Ravens. He notably caught eight of 15 deep passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns last season, finishing with a 36.7-yard average depth of target on those deep targets, the most for a wide receiver with 15 or more deep targets. However, he's struggled to consistently produce for fantasy football, never truly establishing himself as a reliable starter in redraft leagues due to low route totals in the Ravens' run-first offense and a low target rate with significant competition for targets. While his high single coverage open rates and decent yards per route run suggest untapped potential, his role in the offense, the DeAndre Hopkins addition, will make it even harder for Bateman to receive more volume, even if he can improve on a per-target basis. This makes Bateman a high-risk, high-reward option best suited for best ball or DFS formats rather than traditional redraft leagues.

Xavier Legette, the Carolina Panthers‘ 2024 first-round pick, had a rather uneven rookie season. His standout performance came in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. However, he only exceeded 10 PPR points from receptions and yards alone in that one game. While his playing time increased significantly midseason, his fantasy value didn't follow suit, and he struggled to get open consistently. There has been some general positive buzz about Legette this offseason. The Panthers moved him from Z to X midseason, which likely didn’t help. He will be moving back to Z this season with the Tetairoa McMillan addition. Ultimately, if he makes these strides in Dave Canales' offense with Bryce Young, he could become a valuable fantasy asset.

Bryant spent his four-year collegiate career at Illinois, working his way up the wide receiver depth chart. In 2024, he landed at the top of the depth chart and his 86.0 receiving grade was the best for an Illinois wide receiver in a season in PFF’s history. He played well on the outside against man coverage and struggles at separation, which makes him an X receiver candidate. However, the Broncos under Sean Payton have preferred taller receivers, which means Bryant may play anywhere in the formation. Typically, only one wide receiver in Bryant’s offense has been fantasy-relevant at a time because of his frequent rotation of players. This means Bryant will need to work his way to the top of the depth chart to be fantasy-relevant as a rookie.

Wan’Dale Robinson, the New York Giants‘ slot receiver, had a notable 2024 season with 93 receptions on 132 targets for 699 yards and three touchdowns, making him a low-end WR3 in fantasy football. Despite a significant increase in receptions and targets, his catch rate declined due to a high rate of contested passes and seven dropped passes. He’s maintained a high rate of avoided tackles at 0.033 per route, the seventh-most among wide receivers during his career, and a high rate of gaining separation on plays where he’s expected to gain separation. The Giants are changing quarterbacks, and Russell Wilson will likely to win the job. Recently, Wilson has both a high tendency to throw deep and a high tendency to check down to his running backs, which will likely lead to a decrease in targets for Robinson. However, the quality of passes should improve due to Wilson’s high short-yardage accuracy. This could put Robinson in the WR3 conversation, even though the odds of him being a top-24 fantasy wide receiver are very low.

Quentin Johnston, a former first-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, showed significant improvement in his second season. He scored eight touchdowns and had two huge games. His target rate increased, and his yards per route run more than doubled, but that ultimately left him in the WR4 range. The Chargers added three new receivers, two new running backs and two new tight ends. This should allow Greg Roman to run an offense more similar to his past teams, where the wide receivers, other than the top one on the depth chart, didn’t have much fantasy production. Johnston’s 711 receiving yards last season were the most for a second wide receiver in a Roman offense. This will likely mean a decrease in fantasy production unless Johnston can make additional leaps forward as a player.

Tutu Atwell has had an up-and-down career with the Los Angeles Rams, initially struggling for playing time but stepping up when injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua occurred. His best stretch came in 2024 across four games, totaling 20 receptions for 284 yards when injuries thrust him back into the starting lineup. Now re-signed to a one-year, $10 million guaranteed contract, Atwell finds himself competing for the third receiver spot alongside Jordan Whittington. Head coach Sean McVay has expressed a desire to better utilize Atwell. If Matthew Stafford can return to his 2021 form, when he threw for 4,886 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns, or if one of the top Rams wide receivers suffers an injury, Atwell would have a chance to be a fantasy starter.

Michael Wilson, entering his third season with the Arizona Cardinals, has seen both opportunity and inconsistency, starting opposite top receivers but struggling to maintain a high target rate. His target rate has been around 14% in both seasons, playing the third option in the offense behind Trey McBride, Hollywood Brown as a rookie and Marvin Harrison Jr. last season. The Cardinals' offense remained practically identical to last season, so we can generally expect more of the same. Unless he improves as a player to warrant a higher target rate and the Cardinals' offense improves enough to maintain three fantasy-relevant receivers, Wilson will remain someone to leave on the waiver wire.

Jalen McMillan, the 92nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, initially struggled to find his footing but finished the 2024 NFL season strong, scoring the eighth-most fantasy points among wide receivers over his last five games. He demonstrated a knack for finding the end zone, with his 0.216 touchdowns per reception ranking third among wide receivers. Despite his late-season surge, McMillan faces a crowded Buccaneers wide receiver room in 2025, headlined by rookie Emeka Egbuka, a healthy Chris Godwin and veteran Mike Evans, making his projected role uncertain. He was primarily a slot receiver in college and averaged 1.85 yards per route run in the slot compared to 0.96 when lined up out wide. Despite this, McMillan will likely play on the outside again, with both Godwin and Egbuka also playing better in the slot. Tampa Bay's offensive coaching staff changes, with Josh Grizzard taking over as offensive coordinator and the potential for increased wide receiver rotation, further complicate McMillan’s fantasy outlook. While there's potential for McMillan to become fantasy-relevant through injuries to other receivers, his current situation suggests fantasy managers should use no more than a late-round flier pick on him, perhaps as a handcuff option.

Alec Pierce is a risky fantasy option for 2025, as he is largely dependent on Anthony Richardson remaining the Colts' quarterback. Pierce's usage as a deep threat, exemplified by his league-leading 22.8-yard average depth of target and 45.5% deep-target rate in 2024, makes him boom-or-bust. He had three games of 120-plus receiving yards and a touchdown and several games with minimal production last season. His 30.7 yards per win in 2024 and 67.7 yards per loss further highlight his reliance on comeback situations. While his upside is high with Richardson at the helm, Daniel Jones taking over quarterback duties would likely render Pierce irrelevant in fantasy.

DeAndre Hopkins, a future Hall of Fame wide receiver, has seen his fantasy value decline despite his past dominance. After being a top-five fantasy receiver in five of six seasons from 2015 to 2020, his recent years have been marked by injuries and decreased playing time, culminating in just 9.2 fantasy points per game in 2024, 60th-best among wide receivers. Now with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, his role is uncertain in a crowded offense with players like Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Derrick Henry. While his 0.44 fantasy points per route over the past five seasons remains 11th-best among wide receivers, he faces competition for targets and playing time, making him a risky fantasy option, outside of DFS and best ball, though a WR3 season is possible if he takes the starting role from Bateman.