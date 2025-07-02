Perfect 12-team Pick 2 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

Land Ladd McConkey in the second round: The Los Angeles Chargers receiver was an elite fantasy producer during the last two months of the season, including their playoff game.



This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking first overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Round 1, Pick 2: Draft a running back

Ja’Marr Chase has the highest ADP at ESPN, Sleeper, and Yahoo!, which means he is the only player likely to be off the board at this point. There is some level of risk to every other wide receiver on the board, as Justin Jefferson is playing with a new quarterback and CeeDee Lamb is coming back from injury with a quarterback who is also coming back from injury and wasn’t playing well last season before the injury. This means that picking the top running back is the best option, and Bijan Robinson is the top available running back. If a running back is selected first overall, it’s fine to pivot to Chase, and then switch from wide receiver to running back with a different early pick.

Top Target: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson was a rare top-10 NFL draft pick at running back, leading to hefty expectations. He began meeting those expectations over the second half of 2024, consistently playing over 70% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and running at least 17 times in all but one game. This led to 22.4 fantasy points per game over the last nine weeks. He didn’t see as many 15-plus-yard carries as other great running backs, even though he’s got the talent and speed to have those runs. It’s possible some positive regression could greatly help his fantasy production this season. He lost Drew Dalman at center and still has an elite backup in Tyler Allgeier, so there is also some room to lose fantasy value.

Possible Targets: Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty, Christian McCaffrey, Bucky Irving

Round 2, Pick 23: Draft a wide receiver

Typically, 10 running backs are off the board at this point, and there is a decent dropoff to running backs outside of those 10. Regardless of who is picked in Round 1, it’s favorable to avoid running back with both this and the next pick. Unless you want to pick quarterback and tight end with the next two picks, it’s best to go wide receiver here. Whoever is picking first likely has the same idea to pick a wide receiver and one other player, so it’s better to pick a wide receiver here, knowing they will likely do the same. Ladd McConkey is likely the top wide receiver on the board unless Drake London falls, in which case it’s better to pick London.

Top Target: Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey found an ideal landing spot with the Los Angeles Chargers, who needed a top wide receiver to pair with a top-five passer in Justin Herbert. After a relatively slow start, McConkey shone over the last two months of the season, culminating with a nine-catch, 197-yard and one-touchdown performance in the playoffs. He averaged 20.7 PPR points per game over his last eight games, including the playoffs. However, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a run-first coach, added two new running backs to lead the offense. They also revitalized the wide receiver and tight end room. This will cut into McConkey’s routes run, and could slightly cut into his target share.

Possible Targets: Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, Rashee Rice, Terry McLaurin, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 3, Pick 26: Draft a quarterback

The main position to avoid in Round 3 is running back. Typically, 10 running backs are selected in the first two rounds. These are a combination of the most talented running backs with the largest roles at the position. Every other option has some red flags, with the possibility of getting benched, a running back committee or an injury history. If you drafted a running back or wide receiver in Round 2, it would be good to land your elite quarterback or tight end in this round because the top-tier players at both positions will be gone by Round 4. At this point in the third round, the value is at quarterback, with Jayden Daniels likely still available.

Top Target: Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels averaged 23.7 fantasy points per game last season in games he both started and finished, which ranked third-best among all quarterbacks. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were the two quarterbacks ahead of him, but they both set career lows in rushing attempts per game. Those rates typically decline with age. The Commanders gave Daniels significant upgrades with Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver and Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. Those moves could be enough to move Daniels to the top of the quarterback ranks by the end of the season.

Possible Targets: Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy

Round 4, Pick 47: Draft a running back

This team is relatively balanced at this point, and there are no quarterbacks or tight ends that make sense to consider in Round 4. A downside to picking this late in the fourth round is that there is a tier of wide receivers who are a great value in the middle of the round but unlikely to still be available this late in the round. The general value is the last few running backs who are expected to have clear lead roles in the offense. Therefore, running back is the right option at this point in the draft.

Top Target: Omarion Hampton

Hampton should be viewed as one of the top rookie running backs from the last few seasons and a lead running back on a run-heavy team. He averaged at least eight carries of 5 or more yards per game in the previous two seasons. However, the presence of Najee Harris and the lack of receiving potential will likely prevent Hampton from being an immediate top-10 fantasy running back. He will likely be a fantasy starter early on in his rookie season. The more the Chargers change their offense to fit Hampton in terms of more zone runs and more running back targets, the better his fantasy value will be.

Possible Targets: RJ Harvey, James Conner, Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift, Aaron Jones Sr.

Round 5, Pick 50: Draft a running back

This team has already picked two running backs and only one wide receiver, but the suggestion here is to continue picking running backs. There are only a few options remaining who will be their team's clear lead running back, and having three of them on your roster will give you a clear advantage. There will be plenty of opportunities to add more wide receivers in the following few rounds. While this might lower the projected starting points of your starting lineup, the flexibility it will give you in your lineup in the long run will be worth it.

Top Target: RJ Harvey

Harvey was arguably the biggest winner in the draft at running back because he landed on a team where his skill set could lead to fantasy stardom. Denver Broncos running backs have caught 214 passes over the past two years, which is more than any other team, and Harvey is projected to be the Broncos' primary receiving back. A top-ten season is within the realm of possibility if he dominates the passing down role and also averages at least eight carries per game. However, the Broncos' backfield could remain volatile despite the addition of Harvey.

Possible Targets: James Conner, Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift, Aaron Jones Sr., Tony Pollard

Round 6, Pick 71: Draft a wide receiver

As mentioned last round, there is a clear tier drop after the running backs selected in Round 5, while there are plenty of wide receivers with top-15 potential as a highly drafted rookie, or players who were ranked top 15 at some point in their career. Wide receiver should be the easy choice this round. While tight end remains a need for this team, David Njoku and Evan Engram are the only tight ends who will likely go off the board in the next few rounds, and multiple tight ends are much younger with just as much, if not more, upside available a few rounds later. This leaves wide receiver as the clear choice for this round.

Top Target: Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan is a prototypical X receiver and one of the best X receivers coming out of college in a long time. His 89.5 receiving grade is the fifth-best among Power-Five receivers 6-foot-2 or taller in the last decade. The only receiver with more receiving yards during that time is CeeDee Lamb. He was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, and could be their top target earner as a rookie. He joins Dave Canales’ offense, who has a history of his X receivers reaching double-digit touchdowns in both his only season with Mike Evans and D.K. Metcalf twice. He is the safest rookie wide receiver option in both redraft and dynasty leagues.

Possible Targets: Chris Olave, Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel, Chris Godwin

Round 7, Pick 74: Draft a wide receiver

This is a similar range where wide receivers are the strength of the draft. Running backs like Tony Pollard and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are drafted in this range, but it’s clear they will be sharing their respective backfields with Tyjae Spears and Cameron Skattebo, both of whom are available a few rounds later. Because there are so many running backs fighting for a starting job or in a committee, you can find some options in later rounds, while building on wide receivers who have proven NFL success but are more risky due to past injury history.

Top Target: Chris Olave

Olave has the talent to be a top-15 fantasy wide receiver. He scored the 16th-most fantasy points in 2023, and his PFF receiving grade has been at least 82.0 each season. The Saints added Kellen Moore as their head coach, and his slot receivers have been a consistent value in fantasy football. Olave is the wide receiver best suited to line up in the slot. However, Olave has five documented concussions. This makes him both more likely than the typical player to suffer another concussion and more likely to miss significant time if he suffers another one. After Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints are stuck between three young and unproven quarterback options, which is also working against Olave.

Possible Targets: Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel, Chris Godwin, Jakobi Meyers

Round 8, Pick 95: Draft a tight end

This is the first point to take a tight end. There are multiple young, high upside players. Passing on a tight end with this pick and in Round 9 could lead to a run on tight ends in Round 10, potentially leaving you out of luck. If you want more details on why Kraft or someone else is the right tight end to target, I’d suggest clicking their name to check out their player profile on why it’s reasonable to expect a big season out of them.

Top Target: Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft was the Packers' clear top tight end in 2024. He was excellent with the ball in his hands, leading the league in yards after the catch per catch and avoided tackle rate. However, his target rate was among the lowest for a starting tight end. This resulted in Kraft not averaging enough points to be a consistent fantasy starter, but he also wasn’t too far behind the top 12. The Packers' coaches have made it a point to talk about wanting to get him the ball more often. If they follow through, it will make Kraft a top-12 option at the position.

Possible Targets: Dalton Kincaid, Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Dallas Goedert, Jake Ferguson

Round 9, Pick 98: Draft a wide receiver

Round 9 is truly a toss-up. Every draft is different, and various runs on running backs or wide receivers could likely lead to one position being a strength over the other. For the purposes of this draft, we’ll lean toward wide receiver, as there are still a few players who are expected to be the top wide receiver on their team available, which speaks to the strength of the wide receiver position.

Top Target: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers went from an undrafted rookie to becoming the top wide receiver for the New England Patriots and then the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s been able to propel himself to a low-end WR2 these last two seasons, despite his situation not always being perfect. The Raiders made several changes to their offense this offseason. The biggest positive for Meyers is the Geno Smith addition, giving Meyers a better quarterback than he’s seen throughout his time as a starter in the NFL. This should lead to a higher touchdown total than last season. However, the team added Ashton Jeanty, which almost certainly will lead the Raiders to run more than last season, leading to Meyers running fewer routes. The Raiders also spent several draft picks on wide receivers who will contribute this season. If they have normal rookie seasons, Meyers is fine, but if someone exceeds expectations, then Meyers could fall down the target pecking order.

Possible Targets: Matthew Golden, Brandon Aiyuk, Stefon Diggs, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

Round 10, Pick 119: Draft a running back

Running back has been a clear strength of the team after drafting three in the first five rounds. After avoiding the position for several rounds, it’s finally time to turn back to the position in order to draft Jordan Mason, who is the closest thing to a must-draft player at this point in the offseason, given his high-quality performance with the San Francisco 49ers. He plays in a high-quality offense with the Minnesota Vikings.

Top Target: Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason quickly went from undrafted rookie to the top backup running back for the 49ers, despite the team consistently spending mid-to-late round draft picks on running backs. An injury to Christian McCaffrey allowed Mason to be a starter to begin the 2024 season, and he was sixth in fantasy points per game over five weeks before he started dealing with injuries. Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where Aaron Jones Sr. is the main running back. The two will likely be in a committee that includes Mason receiving significant work in rushing situations while Jones gets more in passing situations. Jones is over 30 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two seasons. While Mason might not score enough weekly to start in fantasy in normal situations, if Jones is dealing with an injury or is showing more signs of age, we could see Jones as a weekly player to start.

Possible Targets: J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten, Tyjae Spears, Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson

Round 11, Pick 122: Draft a tight end

While there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about Tucker Kraft, it makes sense to add another young, high-upside tight end. That increases the odds that at least one player turns into a top-five option, and at worst, you can start the player who has the best matchup each week. There is a big dropoff in tier at tight end after this round, so it’s best not to wait for a second tight end beyond this point.

Top Target: Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid showed promise as a rookie, putting together a stretch of games in the middle of the season with 14 PPR points per game and two games of 80 or more yards to end the regular season. However, he had an entirely forgettable second season, scoring only two touchdowns and never exceeding 55 receiving yards. He ran only 21 routes per game and saw the third-most uncatchable targets at the position. Kincaid dealt with injuries for most of the 2024 season, which likely contributed to his reduced playing time and lack of chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen. While the Bills will likely be winning a lot of games in 2025, leading to a lot of rushing attempts, and still have Dawson Knox, it’s reasonable to expect significant improvement from Kincaid this season.

Possible Targets: Jake Ferguson, Kyle Pitts, Isaiah Likely, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange

Round 12, Pick 143: Draft a wide receiver

This team is relatively balanced between wide receiver and running back. This team doesn’t need a backup tight end or quarterback, as it should be easy enough to pick one up off waivers when the starters have a bye week. If you really want backup at those positions, you can wait even longer. For the purposes of this article, we’ll pick a wide receiver first, followed by running back, but it’s fine to flip that order if there is a running back you want.

Top Target: Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr. enters the 2025 season as a late-round fantasy football dart throw with intriguing potential. After a quiet start to his career with the Denver Broncos, Mims showed flashes late last season, particularly during a seven-game stretch where he was 23rd in PPR points per game with 15.5. He posted an elite 89.7 receiving grade during those seven games, finishing with a target on 30.4% of his routes, which led to 4.25 yards per route run. After being a deep threat earlier in his career, his average depth of target fell to 4.2 yards. His role expanded significantly in the playoffs, highlighted by a 69% snap rate. While the Broncos' wide receiver room has become more crowded, no one has the same size and speed as Mims in their offense. Mims' fantasy value hinges on his early-season snap rate – if he sees the field, he could be a solid fantasy starter, but otherwise, he’s a player you can drop early.

Possible Targets: Michael Pittman Jr., Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, Hollywood Brown, DeMario Douglas

Round 13, Pick 146: Draft a running back

As mentioned in the previous round, it’s good to draft a running back here, or a wide receiver if you picked a running back in Round 12.

Top Target: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has seen a rollercoaster of a career, battling injuries and changing roles while also showcasing flashes of brilliance. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted his best fantasy season with 14.8 points per game, good for 18th. His future with the Denver Broncos is uncertain, as he joins a crowded backfield with varied usage possibilities under Sean Payton's system, which historically has utilized multiple backs in different roles. Dobbins' fantasy relevance will largely hinge on how Denver structures its rushing attack and whether he can secure a consistent role, likely on early downs, although he could be lost in a rotation given the team's running back depth. While his range of outcomes is vast and projecting his weekly production will be challenging, there's a possibility he finishes as a top-24 fantasy running back in points per game if he can carve out a substantial role.

Possible Targets: Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson, Trey Benson, Tyler Allgeier, Keaton Mitchell

Round 14–18: Fill Depth

Use any additional picks to draft a kicker and team defense if required; otherwise, stock up on running backs and wide receivers.