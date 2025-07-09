Fantasy Football: 5 later-round running back targets

Injury challenges defined J.K. Dobbins : Dobbins has faced a rollercoaster of a career marked by significant injuries, notably ACL, LCL, and Achilles tears, yet when healthy, he has demonstrated high-end rushing ability.



Braelon Allen's short-yardage strength: The New York Jets running back demonstrated his ability to succeed in critical short-yardage situations last season, which is a role he should maintain this season.

Once you reach the end of your fantasy draft, the value tends to be at running back. Each year, there are running backs who weren’t heavily considered early in the draft who break out in a big way. Last season, it was Bucky Irving and Jordan Mason early in the season.

This article highlights the running backs who are generally available in the 15th round or later and could end up with great seasons if everything goes right, even though most running backs in the range end up not having much fantasy value.

The average draft position listed is from a consensus between ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

The Ravens chose to upgrade at running back with Derrick Henry during the 2024 offseason, so both Dobbins and Gus Edwards followed their former offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, to the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins was Edwards' backup in Week 1, but he ran 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. He started the following week and ran 17 times for 131 yards and another score. While he was the league's fourth-highest scoring fantasy back at that time, he proceeded to gain 3.8 yards per carry or less in five straight games.