Perfect 12-team, Pick 10 2025 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round

The San Francisco 49ers traded multiple skill players away to teams who should utilize them in better ways than the 49ers did last season.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a round-by-round guide for managers picking eighth overall. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Thursday, July 10

Round 1, Pick 10: Draft a wide receiver

Anyone picking from the middle of the first round to the end is either selecting their top available wide receiver or a running back, such as Ashton Jeanty or Derrick Henry. There are six wide receivers ranked third to eighth, where seemingly no two analysts have the receivers in the same order. All of them could end up as the top overall wide receiver, if everything goes well, but all of them are going through some changes with some combination of new play-callers, new quarterbacks and new competition for targets. In Brian Thomas Jr.’s player profile, I detail why I believe he is the best option of the group, but there are legitimate reasons to pick a different receiver. Based on ADP, Thomas typically falls to the start of the second round. This means it’s possible to select someone else with a higher ADP here, and hope Thomas falls to this team in the second round.