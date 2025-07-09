Fantasy Football: IDP breakout candidates at defensive line for 2025

Laiatu Latu is well on track to deliver a big Year 2: After a promising rookie season and an elite prospect profile, Latu checks all the boxes for a potential breakout in 2025.



After a promising rookie season and an elite prospect profile, Latu checks all the boxes for a potential breakout in 2025. Milton Williams earned a bag in free agency and now has to deliver for IDP: Williams broke out from an NFL perspective, but his IDP potential has yet to be fully unleashed, which should come to fruition this season.



Each season, players take their game to new levels and significantly improve their fantasy production along the way. The defensive linemen so often depend on sacks in order to deliver a true breakout season, and while there is going to be some focus on that here, tackles and playing time are also incredibly important for IDP and need to be factored in.

This is also a position where patience, data, and projections play a much bigger part in when to expect breakout seasons and will be taken into account when compiling this list.

Notes

A significant jump in overall fantasy finish or fantasy points per game is expected, not just an incremental improvement.

We’re looking for at least double-digit points per game in 2025.

No rookies.

For reference, preferred IDP scoring, past season scoring leaders, and expected sack/tackle production leaders can be found here.

Laiatu Latu’s EDGE metrics and ranks in 2024:

2024 Fantasy Points 2024 Fantasy PPG 2024 Expected Sacks 2024 Actual Sacks 123.5 (ED62) 7.7 (ED72) 6.0 (74th percentile) 4 (T-70th)

While Jared Verse ran away with the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 by standing out as one of the league’s best pass rushers, Latu’s strong Year 1 shouldn’t be overlooked as one with potential for a big breakout in 2025. Latu earned a 72.1 pass-rush grade, ranking 74th percentile in expected sacks at his position – both marks that immediately placed him as one of the most promising young pass rushers as a rookie. His pass-rush grade, specifically, which was even better than past fellow first-rounders: T.J. Watt (70.2), Brian Burns (68.7), Greg Rousseau (68.7), Josh Hines-Allen (70.2) and Aidan Hutchinson (70.2). Just because Latu didn’t reach the heights that Verse did as a rookie, it doesn’t mean he can’t get there quickly, as all of these players have and are top-12 IDP options at the position.