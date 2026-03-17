Fantasy Football: Winners, losers after the first week of free agency

Estimated reading time: 30 minutes

Free agency started one week ago, and most of the major moves have been made. Every team that needed a starting quarterback, running back or tight end has addressed the position. There are plenty of veteran players who will still find backup jobs. There are also a few starting-caliber wide receivers remaining, but they might need to wait until after the NFL Draft, given the depth at the position in this draft class.

To break down the free-agent movement, here are the players whose fantasy values have risen or fallen due to recent signings and trades. These winners and losers are based purely on fantasy football implications and do not consider contract value, trade costs or real-life team impact. This article also includes the moves that were announced in the days leading up to the legal tampering period.

Winners

Walker has been among the NFL's best running backs on a per-play basis over the past three seasons. His 93.7 PFF rushing grade in that span is tied with De’Von Achane for the best mark at the position, and his 77.3 receiving grade ranks 11th among running backs with at least 1,000 snaps. In all, he has produced the second-highest PFF overall grade (93.2), only behind Derrick Henry.

This hasn’t led to as much fantasy success as fantasy managers hoped, particularly this past season. Walker split the Seahawks' backfield work with Zach Charbonnet, who is the 12th-highest-graded running back over the past three seasons. Charbonnet notably played in goal-line situations, costing Walker several touchdowns. The Seahawks‘ offense also deprioritized running backs in the passing game, leading to both Walker's and Charbonnet's receptions per game being cut in half.

Walker lands with the Chiefs, who lost Isiah Pacheco to the Detroit Lions and Kareem Hunt is unlikely to re-sign. The Chiefs also signed third-down specialist Emari Demercado, pairing him with Brashard Smith as the backups.

Kansas City was the second-most pass-heavy team last season, throwing on two-thirds of plays. The Chiefs have thrown on at least two-thirds of plays in five of the past six seasons. Kansas City has also consistently passed more at the goal line than most teams.

Walker will be a fantasy starter at a minimum. He has graded well as a receiver on a limited sample size, and Kansas City tends to throw to running backs more than most teams. Walker probably won't play consistently on third downs after the Demercado addition, but Walker could play during two-minute drills, as he did in 2024. That would help him go from an RB2 to an RB1. If Andy Reid opts to run more than in the past, Walker has top-five potential.

The Commanders used four running backs last season, as Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were the early-down backs, while Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols were the receiving backs. Washington seemed to be a favorite to land a top running back in free agency or draft Jeremiyah Love.

Ekeler is an unsigned unrestricted free agent. Rodriguez was a restricted free agent whom Washington decided not to tender. Rodriguez immediately signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving Croskey-Merritt and a recently re-signed McNichols as the only running backs from 2025 on the roster. Washington added Jerome Ford shortly after signing White, likely giving the team its four running backs for the 2026 season.

The fact that the Commanders have four veterans makes it unlikely they will invest heavily in a rookie. White has been the highest graded among the four running backs in terms of both rushing and receiving. This makes White the favorite to be the lead back. He's one of the few running backs who was a backup in 2025 but is expected to be a starter this season.

While Croskey-Merritt will likely mix in at times on early downs, and Ford or McNichols at times on third downs, White should be the favorite to lead the backfield in touches. If the Washington offense is playing well enough, that could mean White is a fantasy starter.

The Seahawks were the final team that needed a running back. Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs. He didn’t have surgery until late February. With the usual eight-to-12-month recovery, that puts his return at late-October at the earliest and not until the 2027 season at the latest. Even if Charbonnet returns this season, he likely won’t be as effective as usual until 2027.

This meant Seattle had an opening at running back to begin the season. The Seahawks only have four draft picks and may not want to use one on a running back.

While Seattle missed out on the first run of free agents, there were plenty of options for experienced veteran players, such as Brian Robinson Jr., Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, Jaleel McLaughlin, Nick Chubb, Michael Carter, or several others who ended last season on injured reserve but should be back before Charbonnet. Instead, they landed Wilson, who was a restricted free agent not tendered by the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson notably took over for Josh Jacobs for one game last season and ran 28 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson went from someone who wouldn’t be drafted in fantasy leagues had he returned to the Packers to someone who could be drafted, depending on what else the Seahawks do at running back. There is still a chance Seattle adds one or more other veteran backs, which would leave Wilson in a committee.

Jeanty was the sixth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which should have helped him become a top-10 fantasy running back in his rookie season, but a lot went wrong for him outside of his control.

The Raiders scored 241 points last season, the fewest of any team. They earned a 53.0 PFF run-blocking grade, the third-lowest mark in the NFL. As a result, Jeanty averaged 0.6 yards before contact per carry, the second-lowest figure among running backs with at least 100 carries.

Still, he avoided 61 tackles in the run game, the fifth most among running backs. Jeanty notched a 92.3 PFF rushing grade last season on plays where he produced positive yards before contact, fourth-best among 25 running backs, which suggests he could be great in the right situation.

The Raiders made one of the biggest splashes of free agency by signing Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who owns the sixth-best PFF run-blocking grade at the position over the past three seasons. His addition should go a long way toward helping Jeanty live up to his potential.

Gibbs was a winner when the team traded away David Montgomery. While Gibbs' share of touches and offensive snaps improved in 2025, Montgomery still took five touchdowns away from Gibbs on carries when the Lions were within three yards of scoring.

The Lions were inevitably going to add a second running back either in free agency or the draft, given their lack of depth remaining on the roster. There was a chance Detroit ended up with one of the top eight free agents or a mid-round draft pick on a running back. Instead, the Lions added Isiah Pacheco on the second day of free agency to a cheap one-year contract. While there is still a chance Pacheco will play a high percentage of his snaps in short-yardage and goal-line situations, Gibbs is more likely to see end-zone touches now than when Montgomery was in the backfield.

Gibbs will be competing with Bijan Robinson for the top spot in fantasy drafts. Robinson similarly lost his backup running back with Tyler Allgeier signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons haven’t found a new backup yet, and that could determine which back is worth selecting at the top spot.

Pacheco is worth considering in the late rounds of fantasy drafts. While he is no longer a starter, if Gibbs suffers an injury, Pacheco would be worth starting in fantasy leagues, given the strength of the Lions' offense and offensive line.

The Bears made Burden a second-round pick in 2025, and he started his rookie season fourth on the Bears' depth chart. He eventually surpassed Olamide Zaccheaus and saw an even higher snap rate while Rome Odunze was out due to injury. Burden generated the third-most yards per route run (2.69), behind Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He averaged 17.7 fantasy points per game from Weeks 14 to 17 despite dealing with injury during that time.

The Bears traded away the one wide receiver who was consistently ahead of Burden on the depth chart, DJ Moore, and Zaccheaus agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons. This should allow Burden to play in a full-time role. He finished fifth on the team in targets in 2025 but should be the favorite to lead Chicago in targets this year. Burden will be a top-30 wide receiver heading into fantasy drafts, as long as the Bears don’t make multiple moves to add to their wide receiver room.

The Bills endured an ever-changing wide receiver room last year, as eight of the team's wide receivers ran at least 100 routes. The only player to earn a PFF receiving grade above 65.0 was slot receiver Khalil Shakir. Moore was falling down the target priority order in Chicago and is now the top outside option for the Bills.

In Buffalo, Moore is reunited with head coach Joe Brady, who was the Carolina Panthers‘ offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2021. Moore had two of his four best seasons in receiving yards per game when he was a wide receiver in Brady’s offense.

Moore has also been plagued by inaccurate quarterback play throughout his career. Caleb WIlliams, Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Cam Newton and Kyle Allen have all yielded sub-59% accuracy rates in each season as Moore's quarterback. The one above-average season Moore has had from a quarterback in terms of accuracy was Teddy Bridgewater in 2020, at 61%. Josh Allen produced a 66.1% accuracy rate last season and has been at 59% or better in each season since 2020.

Moore is on track to see a higher target rate and more quality passes in Buffalo, allowing him to remain a fantasy starter, with the upside of being a top-20 option if everything goes well.

Evans was a free agent who seemed likely to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or land with a team fighting for a championship. Most plausible destinations would have ended Evans' days as a fantasy starting wide receiver.

Instead, Evans joins the 49ers, who have a great offense and were also in need of help at receiver. Brandon Aiyuk will be released, and Jauan Jennings seems likely to sign elsewhere, leaving Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson as the top wide receivers. This move allows Evans to play his usual X role while Pearsall plays Z and Robinson features in the slot.

A big part of Evans’ fantasy value is his ability to score touchdowns. Jennings led the team in end-zone targets last season (nine), while tight end George Kittle finished second (five), despite missing significant time. Kittle is likely to miss the start of the season, so Evans should be the team’s top red-zone threat. He should see more targets and more red-zone opportunities compared to if he re-signed with Tampa Bay or signed with a team like Buffalo.

Downs has spent his entire career as a slot-only receiver with Alec Pierce as the X receiver and Michael Pittman Jr. as the Z receiver. Pierce signed a new four-year deal with the Colts at the start of the tampering window, and Indianapolis traded Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after.

The Colts might not be able to sign a notable wide receiver, in which case they will need their remaining players to step up. Pierce will undoubtedly see more targets after his big contract, but Downs may also take on a larger role. In particular, he could begin playing in two- and three-receiver sets.

Downs has generated an 82.9 PFF receiving grade over the past three seasons, which ranks 26th among wide receivers. With more routes and more targets, Downs could become a consistent fantasy producer.

These four wide receivers have been the top option on their team recently when healthy, and all four teams needed a wide receiver. Darnell Mooney and Tyreek Hill were released, while Wan’Dale Robinson and Deebo Samuel didn’t re-sign in free agency.

All four teams decided to take chances on multiple lower-priced free agents. The Falcons added Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson, the Giants signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, the Dolphins brought in Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, while the Commanders added Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson.

None of these wide receivers is a threat to the target share of the top wide receivers. It also means they are unlikely to add another free agent wide receiver, and it’s less necessary they invest in a wide receiver in the draft.

All four of these wide receivers were going to be fantasy starters regardless of what else they did at wide receiver, but the addition of these cheaper veteran wide receivers was the best-case scenario to maximize their fantasy value. This is similarly good news for the eight free agents, as any one could emerge as the second option on their team’s wide receiver depth chart. If that offense is playing well enough, that gives them a slight chance of eventually becoming a fantasy starter.

The entire Minnesota Vikings passing game

The Vikings offense scored nearly 100 fewer points in 2025 than in 2024, finishing with over 1,000 fewer passing yards, after a quarterback change from Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. This resulted in a decline in production by the rest of the Vikings' offense. Justin Jefferson averaged nearly 30 fewer receiving yards per game, while T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison fell by 15 yards per game each.

Minnesota added Kyler Murray at quarterback, and he was the top quarterback on PFF's free agent big board. While Murray hasn’t been a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in recent seasons, he’s had a 67.0-plus PFF passing grade in each of the last three seasons. Murray has experience with All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, who was TE2 in 2024 with Murray at quarterback full-time. In 2020, DeAndre Hopkins was WR4 in the only season both he and Murray were healthy for the full season.

Minnesota is expected to have a competition, which Murray is expected to win. If he doesn’t, that means that McCarthy has made significant strides this offseason, which is also good news for the receivers.

Murray was a top-12 quarterback in fantasy points per game from 2019 to 2024, and the Vikings' offense has generally elevated quarterbacks' fantasy values. For example, Darnold averaged four fantasy points more per game with Minnesota than Seattle, and Kirk Cousins averaged five more in Minnesota than Atlanta. Murray has a chance to be among the top fantasy quarterbacks this season, if all goes well.

Most teams have kept their top receiving tight end from last season, which includes the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins re-signing Kyle Pitts, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton and Greg Dulcich. Isaiah Likely moved to the New York Giants, but most other movement involving tight ends over the first two days was for second options in 12 personnel.

This left few opportunities for Okonkwo. One of the few spots for a starter was the Washington Commanders, where Zach Ertz is 35 years old. He tore his ACL late in the 2025 season and is a free agent. While Washington could have stuck with a combination of Ben Sinnott and John Bates, they instead paid Okonkwo to be their lead receiving tight end. He is generally making more money than the blocking tight ends and tight ends on their first contract but less than other veteran tight ends who are fantasy starters.

Okonkwo has shown some sparks of greatness. His 2.62 yards per route run led all tight ends with at least 150 routes in 2022, a mark that has only been surpassed once since then by Dalton Kincaid with 2.79 last season. He also scored the fourth-most fantasy points by a tight end during the 2024 fantasy playoffs.

Okonkwo will only be a late-round sleeper option during fantasy drafts, but the combination of quarterback and opportunity for targets was better in Washington than most other potential destinations for Okonkwo.

Honorable Mentions

Losers

Among the five running backs who averaged more than 20 touches per game last season, four finished among the six leaders in fantasy points. The other was Irving, who missed seven games due to injury and wasn’t as effective as in his rookie season, but the touches were there.

Josh Grizzard was one-and-done as the Buccaneers‘ offensive coordinator, but luckily, he was replaced by Zac Robinson, who spent the previous two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons‘ offensive coordinator. He coached Bijan Robinson, who is one of two running backs to average 20 or more touches per game in each of the past two seasons.

While Zac Robinson spoke highly of Irving, comparing him to Bijan Robinson, the team also signed Kenneth Gainwell to a two-year contract. Gainwell graded out better as a receiver than both Rachaad White and Irving last season, suggesting Irving’s target rate will take a hit this season. Gainwell is also a notably better pass blocker than anyone in Tampa Bay last season.

Gainwell’s deal is reportedly for $14 million across two years. That is more money than some starting running backs who have moved past their rookie deal. His contract also suggests that he will play significant snaps. Luckily, the contract isn’t so massive that Irving can't outplay Gainwell and earn more playing time.

The Buccaneers also tendered Sean Tucker after initial reports that they would not be tendering him. Tucker took the majority of goal-line opportunities when he and Irving were both healthy. The Buccaneers have a new offensive coordinator, so that won’t necessarily be the case this season, but losing both receiving downs and goal-line snaps would be detrimental to Irving’s fantasy value.

New Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur had been the Rams‘ offensive coordinator, and for the past three seasons, the Rams used more man-run concepts than any other team. They deployed man concepts on 40% of their runs, while no other team finished above 30% over the past three seasons. The Cardinals have been right around league average, at 17%.

This seemed to be good news for Benson, who averages 5.3 yards per carry on man runs, while Conner was much better on all other concepts. It was thus expected that Conner would be released and Benson would have a chance to be the starter.

Instead, Arizona restructured Conner’s contract, assuring his return to Arizona. The team also signed Tyler Allgeier, who excels on outside zone runs, rather than man runs.

This is bad news for all three running backs because we could have some kind of three-man committee in Arizona. However, these moves also suggest LaFleur’s offense will look very different from the Rams' offense of the past three seasons, which means it won't benefit Benson. The fact that the team brought back Conner and added Allgeier also suggests that Benson isn’t a big part of their plans.

Marks won the Texans‘ starting job over Nick Chubb in Week 10 of the 2025 season and never let go. He showed some sparks that he could be the long-term starter, including running 19 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Houston traded for Lions running back David Montgomery just before free agency.

The investment in Montgomery was big enough that it's clear he will have the first shot at the starting job. Marks appeared best suited for a receiving-down role when coming into the league, so it’s possible Montgomery will have an early-down role while Marks handles third downs.

Montgomery is more of a winner than a loser from the move, as he will now see more volume with Houston. It's worth noting that he is going from one of the best offensive lines to one of the worst. Lions running backs averaged 1.8 yards before contact in 2025, tied for third best. Texans running backs averaged 1.1, which tied for seventh worst.

The Chargers kicked off free agency on Thursday by signing former Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell, who is one of several running backs that was slated for restricted free agency but not given a tender.

Los Angeles changed offensive coordinators to Mike McDaniel this offseason. In Miami, he built an offense entirely off speed, as De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith and Darren Waller were all among the fastest players at their positions. In Los Angeles, he inherits several fast skill players, but no one with elite top-end speed.

There were no unrestricted free agents with significant playing time who were faster than Hampton, aside from Breece Hall, who was given the franchise tag by the New York Jets. However, Mitchell was faster than Hampton last season, per tracking data.

Mitchell has only been used sparingly over the last three seasons, but he’s averaged 6.3 yards per carry, 4.1 yards after contact per carry, and a first down or touchdown on 30.6% of his runs; all second-best among running backs with 100 or more carries.

Hampton is still the favorite to be the starter, but Mitchell should see more playing time in Los Angeles than he did in Baltimore, and will make it harder for Hampton to finish among the top-10 running backs.

Mason appeared destined to join Bhayshul Tuten and Zach Charbonnet as running backs who could see less competition for touches in 2026. There were reports that the Vikings would release or trade Aaron Jones. Minnesota similarly missed out on all of the top free-agent running backs, and all of the remaining options were unlikely to provide as much competition for touches.

Instead, the Vikings and Jones agreed to a pay cut, allowing him to stay in Minnesota. Mason was the higher graded of the two running backs, particularly in the run game. Mason had an 82.9 PFF grade compared to Jones' 69.5. Despite this, Jones played 57.8% of the offensive snaps over the last four weeks of the season compared to Mason's 18.4%, while Zavier Scott, Ty Chandler and fullback C.J. Ham also played some snaps.

Jones is 31 years old and has missed time due to injury in two of the last three seasons, so there is still a chance Mason can be a fantasy starter at some point this season. However, it will be harder with a healthy Jones, whom the Vikings trusted late last season, compared to a mid-round rookie or some other free agent.

Metcalf’s first season with the Steelers didn’t go as expected. He tallied his fewest receptions and receiving yards per game since his rookie season. His six receiving touchdowns were tied for the second-lowest mark of his career. He failed to reach his usual marks, despite no one else on the roster surpassing 500 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh has undergone several changes this offseason, starting with new head coach Mike McCarthy. The team moved on from running back Kenneth Gainwell, wide receiver Calvin Austin and tight end Jonnu Smith — three of the offense's top seven players in receiving yards. However, Pittsburgh traded for Michael Pittman Jr., giving the wide receiver room a significant boost.

While Pittman is similarly sized to Metcalf, Pittman has a notably lower average depth of target with a higher target rate in his career. The wide receivers in Mike McCarthy’s offenses who have been successful from a fantasy perspective have been more like Pittman than Metcalf. Pittman’s average depth of target more closely resembles that of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Donald Driver, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, while Metcalf’s more closely resembles that of Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings and James Jones.

Both wide receivers should find success in the offense, but it is no longer a guarantee that Metcalf will be the Steelers' top target earner.

The Patriots employed a unique wide receiver rotation last season. Kayshon Boutte was the lead X receiver while Kyle Williams was his backup. Mack Hollins played mostly the Z role, and DeMario Douglas played in the slot, but Stefon Diggs also played over 50% of the offensive snaps, taking over half of the 11 personnel snaps away from Douglas while also taking a third of the Z snaps in both two- and three-receiver sets from Hollins.

New England released Diggs, creating a void in the wide receiver room. The Patriots missed out on some of the top wide receivers in free agency, which was good for the other receivers in New England, but ended up with Doubs, who played primarily in the slot to start his career with the Green Bay Packers and has been their starting X receiver the last two seasons.

Among the top five wide receivers in New England, Doubs has the highest receiving grade over the last two seasons when lined up in the slot and also the highest grade when lined up outside and on the line of scrimmage, typical of an X receiver. Doubs has the lowest grade when lined up at Z.

The Patriots' new best lineup is Doubs at X, Hollins at Z and Douglas in the slot. Boutte will likely rotate in and still make some big plays throughout the season, but he will likely be less involved in the offense rather than more. Similarly, this isn’t great news for Williams.

Heading into free agency, multiple teams could have been looking for a new starting quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings signed Kyler Murray, Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis, and the New York Jets traded for Geno Smith, taking three of the jobs, while Tua Tagovailoa landed with the Atlanta Falcons, where he and Michael Penix Jr. will compete. The Arizona Cardinals decided to stick with Jacoby Brissett while the Indianapolis Colts re-signed Daniel Jones.

This leaves only one clear opening: the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Aaron Rodgers seems likely to return.

This leaves several quarterbacks who were hopeful for a chance to start without a home. Derek Carr was considering coming out of retirement, Anthony Richardson and Mac Jones both would have preferred an opportunity to start, while Kirk Cousins would have also liked a starting opportunity.

There are still a few landing spots that give them a fighting chance. The Cleveland Browns plan on having a competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but a third quarterback may join that competition. The Raiders would like a veteran to start at the beginning of the season to ease Fernando Mendoza into action. The Colts could also need a quarterback if Daniel Jones isn’t ready for the start of the season. While these are OK situations, these quarterbacks would have rather been the starter in Miami, New York or Arizona.

Honorable Mentions