2026 PFF NFL Draft Guide

The 2026 NFL Draft Guide has arrived, and new prospect profiles are being added every day.
Available to all PFF+ subscribers for as little as $7.49, the 2026 guide has been reimagined from a static PDF into a fully interactive experience, featuring advanced metrics, PFF grades, production profiles and detailed player evaluations for every top prospect. From alignment data and stable performance metrics to interactive tools like route trees and target maps, everything you need to evaluate the 2026 class is in one place.
QUARTERBACK
- Fernando Mendoza
- Ty Simpson
- Cade Klubnik
- Garrett Nussmeier
- Luke Altmyer
- Drew Allar
- Carson Beck
- Sawyer Robertson
- Cole Payton
- Diego Pavia
- Taylen Green
RUUNING BACK
- Jeremiyah Love
- Jonah Coleman
- Seth McGowan
- Emmett Johnson
- Jadarian Price
- Demond Claiborne
- Mike Washington Jr.
- Kaytron Allen
- Le'Veon Moss
- Desmond Reid
- Nicholas Singleton
- J'Mari Taylor
- Roman Hemby
- Rahsul Faison
- Adam Randall
- Terion Stewart
- Jaydn Ott
- Kaelon Black
- Chip Trayanum
- Kentrell Bullock
- Jam Miller
WIDE RECEIVER
- Denzel Boston
- Elijah Sarratt
- Chris Bell
- Chris Brazzell II
- Bryce Lance
- Malachi Fields
- Ted Hurst
- J.Michael Sturdivant
- Ja'Kobi Lane
- Caleb Douglas
- Jeff Caldwell
- Jordyn Tyson
- Carnell Tate
- KC Concepcion
- Omar Cooper Jr.
- De'Zhaun Stribling
- Germie Bernard
- CJ Daniels
- Josh Cameron
- Reggie Virgil
- Dillon Bell
- Barion Brown
- Romello Brinson
- Makai Lemon
- Skyler Bell
- Deion Burks
- Zachariah Branch
- Antonio Williams
- Aaron Anderson
- Eric Rivers
- Zavion Thomas
- Kenrick Law
- Caulin Lacy
TIGHT END
Coming soon…
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
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INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
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INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
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EDGE DEFENDER
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LINEBACKER
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CORNERBACK
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SAFETY
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