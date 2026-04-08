2026 PFF NFL Draft Guide

The 2026 NFL Draft Guide has arrived, and new prospect profiles are being added every day.

Available to all PFF+ subscribers for as little as $7.49, the 2026 guide has been reimagined from a static PDF into a fully interactive experience, featuring advanced metrics, PFF grades, production profiles and detailed player evaluations for every top prospect. From alignment data and stable performance metrics to interactive tools like route trees and target maps, everything you need to evaluate the 2026 class is in one place.

QUARTERBACK

RUUNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

Coming soon…

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Coming soon…

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Coming soon…

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Coming soon…

EDGE DEFENDER

Coming soon…

LINEBACKER

Coming soon…

CORNERBACK

Coming soon…

SAFETY

Coming soon…