PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jadarian Price NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Price was a highly accomplished recruit who rushed for nearly 5,000 yards in high school before committing to Notre Dame. He was also a standout track athlete, competing in the 4×100, 4×200 and long jump. Price tore his Achilles tendon during his true freshman season and did not see game action, but he has served as an impactful backup to Jeremiyah Love over the past two years.

At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he is well built and looks the part of an NFL running back. He runs with strong legs and good balance, giving him the potential to generate consistent yards after contact, especially when paired with his bruising style. Price shows good burst and top-end speed when he can build momentum, which is why his best production has come in outside-zone concepts. Between the tackles, he can be hesitant and at times slow to identify daylight, though his vision improved in the second half of the 2025 season. He also lacks the creativity to consistently force missed tackles at this stage, but his short-area agility showed progress as the year went on.

He does not have extensive experience as a pass catcher, though his strength and willingness in pass protection give him third-down potential.

Player Traits Vision 6/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 6/10 Big-play speed 8/10 Balance, play through contact 9/10 Mentality, fight, effort 9/10 Change of direction, flexibility 7/10 Elusiveness, footwork 7/10 Receiving 4/10 Tackle-breaking ability 8/10 Pass protection 8/10

Strengths