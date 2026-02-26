PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Nicholas Singleton NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Singleton is a former five-star recruit from Reading, Pennsylvania, who was a highly accomplished high school athlete with more than 100 total touchdowns and 6,000 rushing yards. He also competed in track, posting times of 10.89 seconds in the 100 meters, 22.89 seconds in the 200 meters and running on the 4×100 relay team.

At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Singleton is a gifted athlete who converts top-tier speed and acceleration into power. He is also utilized frequently as a receiver out of the backfield. While he possesses all the physical tools teams look for in a running back, his style is fairly straightforward — when runs are blocked well, he maximizes yardage, but when they are not, he can leave evaluators wanting more.

That limitation stems from inconsistent creativity with his vision and an inability to consistently force missed tackles in space. At times, his tempo can feel one-speed and linear. If he develops more playmaking nuance to complement his athletic profile, he has the potential to be an impactful NFL back. If not, he risks becoming more of a “what if” than a consistent contributor.

Player Traits Vision 4/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 4/10 Big-play speed 10/10 Balance, play through contact 6/10 Mentality, fight, effort 9/10 Change of direction, flexibility 5/10 Elusiveness, footwork 5/10 Receiving 8/10 Tackle-breaking ability 6/10 Pass protection 7/10

Strengths