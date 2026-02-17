Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Luke Altmyer NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Altmyer was a former four-star quarterback from Starkville, Mississippi, who committed to Ole Miss, where he was a backup and redshirted for two years before transferring to Illinois, where he started for three seasons. At around 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he is smaller for the position in the pros. He has below-average arm talent relative to his size and isn’t the best athlete. But beyond noting his lower physical ceiling, there is a lot to like.

He is a great touch passer, especially versus press-man coverage on vertical routes to the outside. Though he had a higher sack rate due to a lack of twitch and athleticism, he is not afraid to stand in the pocket and scan the field if the situation presents itself and won’t bail after a few seconds out of panic. He is comfortable throwing inside and outside the numbers and is a good rhythm and timing passer on in-breaking routes. He lacks the arm to consistently push the ball into tight coverage toward the sideline versus zone. He also has some experience under center.

Overall, he shows a high football IQ in how he plays the position.

Player Traits

Decision Making & ball security
8/10
Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ
8/10
Accuracy From a Clean Pocket
8/10
Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch
7/10
Velocity
5/10
Distance
5/10
Progressions
7/10
Pocket management
6/10
Field mobility
2/10
Mechanics
7/10
