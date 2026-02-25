Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Le'Veon Moss NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Moss, a four-star recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brings a well-rounded skill set to the pro level. At 6-foot and 210 pounds, he has adequate size to operate between the tackles or bounce runs outside. While his versatility allows him to function in multiple blocking schemes, his light footwork and quick acceleration are especially effective in man- and gap-scheme concepts.

His yards-after-contact production and contact balance improved significantly in 2024 and carried over into 2025. Moss has limited experience as a receiver, and although his pass-protection grades have been low, he shows developmental upside in that area.

He suffered a knee injury late in 2024 and missed significant time in 2025 due to an ankle injury. Those durability concerns likely push him into the Day 3 range, though he has the tools to outperform his draft slot if he can stay healthy.

Player Traits

Vision
8/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
7/10
Big-play speed
7/10
Balance, play through contact
7/10
Mentality, fight, effort
7/10
Change of direction, flexibility
6/10
Elusiveness, footwork
8/10
Receiving
6/10
Tackle-breaking ability
6/10
Pass protection
6/10
Start Mock Draft Scout Le'Veon Moss For Yourself

Player Traits

  • Vision: 8/10
  • Spacial awareness, IQ, patience: 7/10
  • Big-play speed: 7/10
  • Balance, play through contact: 7/10
  • Mentality, fight, effort: 7/10
  • Change of direction, flexibility: 6/10
  • Elusiveness, footwork: 8/10
  • Receiving: 6/10
  • Tackle-breaking ability: 6/10
  • Pass protection: 6/10

Strengths

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.