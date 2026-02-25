PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Le'Veon Moss NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Moss, a four-star recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brings a well-rounded skill set to the pro level. At 6-foot and 210 pounds, he has adequate size to operate between the tackles or bounce runs outside. While his versatility allows him to function in multiple blocking schemes, his light footwork and quick acceleration are especially effective in man- and gap-scheme concepts.

His yards-after-contact production and contact balance improved significantly in 2024 and carried over into 2025. Moss has limited experience as a receiver, and although his pass-protection grades have been low, he shows developmental upside in that area.

He suffered a knee injury late in 2024 and missed significant time in 2025 due to an ankle injury. Those durability concerns likely push him into the Day 3 range, though he has the tools to outperform his draft slot if he can stay healthy.

Player Traits Vision 8/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 7/10 Big-play speed 7/10 Balance, play through contact 7/10 Mentality, fight, effort 7/10 Change of direction, flexibility 6/10 Elusiveness, footwork 8/10 Receiving 6/10 Tackle-breaking ability 6/10 Pass protection 6/10

Strengths