PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Chip Trayanum NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum is a former four-star recruit who played on several highly accomplished high school teams, winning three state championships while splitting time between linebacker and running back. He initially committed to Arizona State, choosing to pursue the running back path rather than linebacker. After two seasons there, he transferred to Ohio State, spent two years in Columbus, then moved to Kentucky before finishing his college career at Toledo.

At 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, Trayanum carries a dense, powerful lower half that helps him generate solid leg drive and respectable yards-after-contact production. His linebacker background also shows up in pass protection, where he brings physicality and a willingness to engage.

However, Trayanum is a below-average overall athlete and will likely struggle to win with speed at the NFL level. Despite being a sixth-year player, his career production has remained relatively modest.

Player Traits

Vision
7/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
7/10
Big-play speed
5/10
Balance, play through contact
6/10
Mentality, fight, effort
7/10
Change of direction, flexibility
3/10
Elusiveness, footwork
4/10
Receiving
5/10
Tackle-breaking ability
6/10
Pass protection
9/10
Strengths

