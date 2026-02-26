PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: J'Mari Taylor NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Taylor began his college career as a zero-star recruit who walked on at North Carolina Central, an HBCU in Durham, North Carolina. His start was delayed, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he redshirted the following year. He then spent two seasons as a backup before breaking out in 2024 and transferring to the FBS level as a graduate student.

He did not look out of place in 2025, flashing legitimate NFL ability. With a shorter, stockier build, Taylor runs with outstanding contact balance and impressive power behind his pads, which fuel his bruising style. He carries that power into pass protection, where he shows encouraging third-down upside.

His hips are somewhat tight, which limits his ability to consistently change direction, though he does display effective one-cut quickness when pressing downhill. His vision and decisiveness are more consistent in wide-zone concepts than in between-the-tackles concepts.

Player Traits Vision 7/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 6/10 Big-play speed 6/10 Balance, play through contact 7/10 Mentality, fight, effort 7/10 Change of direction, flexibility 5/10 Elusiveness, footwork 6/10 Receiving 5/10 Tackle-breaking ability 6/10 Pass protection 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout J'Mari Taylor For Yourself

Strengths