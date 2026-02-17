PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Sawyer Robertson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Robertson is a former four-star quarterback from Lubbock, Texas, who played both football and baseball in high school. He originally attended Mississippi State for two seasons before transferring to Baylor, where he was the starter for three years.

He looks the part of an NFL quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and has the size and arm strength to rip it at the next level. However, his throwing mechanics — specifically in his lower body — are inconsistent and remain an issue. He has a wide, kick-style release in his follow-through from his baseball days, doesn’t always align his feet with his target and has a tendency to fade away on throws. All of that has yielded one of the highest uncatchable and inaccurate-pass percentages among 2026 quarterbacks.

He’s not a dual-threat quarterback, but he can pick up some first downs with his legs. He has a lot of throws where he gives his receivers a chance to climb the ladder and win one-on-one, especially in vertical situations up the sideline or in the seam versus Cover 3. That approach gives him good grades versus man coverage, but he can struggle to assess the range of off-zone defenders on the outside. His grades and production also dipped significantly under pressure.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 5/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 5/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 6/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 6/10 Velocity 8/10 Distance 8/10 Progressions 5/10 Pocket management 6/10 Field mobility 6/10 Mechanics 6/10

Strengths