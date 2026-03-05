PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jaydn Ott NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

At his best early in his college career, Ott looked like a well-rounded running back prospect. He is not an elite athlete, but he is more than athletic enough — both linearly and laterally — for the NFL. In 2022 and 2023, he displayed strong patience and awareness, allowing blocks to develop and consistently finding open space.

There were occasional lapses in pass protection, but he generally kept his eyes in the right place and has the build to hold up in that role. As a receiver, he produced consistently across all three seasons at Cal.

The concern surfaced in 2025. Ott appeared disengaged at times and did not look like the same athlete or playmaker he was earlier in his career. Despite entering the season as a high-profile transfer, he barely saw the field. The full explanation remains unclear — even accounting for his summer shoulder injury — and that uncertainty clouds his draft profile.

Player Traits Vision 7/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 7/10 Big-play speed 7/10 Balance, play through contact 6/10 Mentality, fight, effort 7/10 Change of direction, flexibility 6/10 Elusiveness, footwork 8/10 Receiving 7/10 Tackle-breaking ability 6/10 Pass protection 6/10

Strengths