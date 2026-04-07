PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Zachariah Branch NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique of his route running to avoid being limited to a special-teams role.
Player Traits
- Route running: 6/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 9/10
- Release, footwork: 3/10
- Hands: 7/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 10/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 8/10
- Play strength, blocking: 2/10
- Competitive toughness: 8/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|2
|T-111
|Drop rate
|2.4
|T-63
|YAC / reception
|7.8
|T-28
|Avg depth of target
|3.6
|428
|Deep catches
|5
|T-155
|Deep yards
|109
|T-264
|Screen catches
|44
|2
|Screen yards
|313
|2
|Contested catches
|5
|T-191
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|37.90%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|50.00%
|44.76%
|Zone
|43.75%
|32.52%
|Man single
|53.13%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|8.00%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|16.67%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|100.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 23Receptions: 21Yards: 300
PFF receiving grade87.5
Targets23
Receptions21
Receiving yards300
Yards per reception14.3
Receiving touchdowns5
First downs15
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch241
YAC per reception11.5
Avg depth of target3.2
Yards per route run4.23
Explosive plays7
Missed tackles forced7
WR rating158.3
ZoneTargets: 70Receptions: 60Yards: 511
PFF receiving grade75.6
Targets70
Receptions60
Receiving yards511
Yards per reception8.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs25
Drops1
Contested targets6
Contested catches4
Yards after catch393
YAC per reception6.5
Avg depth of target3.7
Yards per route run2.16
Explosive plays13
Missed tackles forced13
WR rating101.8
Cover-0Targets: 11Receptions: 10Yards: 155
PFF receiving grade87.6
Targets11
Receptions10
Receiving yards155
Yards per reception15.5
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs7
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch157
YAC per reception15.7
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run7.38
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating158.3
Cover-1Targets: 12Receptions: 11Yards: 145
PFF receiving grade79.3
Targets12
Receptions11
Receiving yards145
Yards per reception13.2
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch84
YAC per reception7.6
Avg depth of target6.1
Yards per route run2.96
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating144.8
Cover-2Targets: 14Receptions: 11Yards: 111
PFF receiving grade79.0
Targets14
Receptions11
Receiving yards111
Yards per reception10.1
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch49
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target7.6
Yards per route run2.36
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating99.7
Cover-3Targets: 23Receptions: 20Yards: 180
PFF receiving grade67.1
Targets23
Receptions20
Receiving yards180
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs8
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch146
YAC per reception7.3
Avg depth of target2.8
Yards per route run2.07
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating99.3
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade66.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception12.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run1.43
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating108.3
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade64.2
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target16.5
Yards per route run3.21
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating111.5
Cover-6Targets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 40
PFF receiving grade63.4
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards40
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception4.8
Avg depth of target5.3
Yards per route run1.82
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating108.3
QuartersTargets: 23Receptions: 20Yards: 125
PFF receiving grade71.2
Targets23
Receptions20
Receiving yards125
Yards per reception6.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch149
YAC per reception7.5
Avg depth of target0.3
Yards per route run2.31
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating103.8
Red ZoneTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.2
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.4
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade86.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception18.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target22.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted158.3
Yards per route run1.38
Longest reception18
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 65
PFF receiving grade92.7
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards65
Yards per reception21.7
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate66.7%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target22.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted104.2
Yards per route run4.33
Longest reception23
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade83.4
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception26.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target30.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted95.8
Yards per route run2.36
Longest reception26
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target19.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 10Receptions: 8Yards: 147
PFF receiving grade95.5
Targets10
Receptions8
Receiving yards147
Yards per reception18.4
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs8
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch36
YAC per reception4.5
Catch rate80.0%
Avg depth of target13.9
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run4.45
Longest reception30
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 17
PFF receiving grade70.9
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards17
Yards per reception17.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target14.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run1.31
Longest reception17
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 4Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade74.0
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception5.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception0.5
Catch rate80.0%
Avg depth of target5.4
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted84.2
Yards per route run1.62
Longest reception8
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 9Receptions: 8Yards: 101
PFF receiving grade91.7
Targets9
Receptions8
Receiving yards101
Yards per reception12.6
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs7
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch59
YAC per reception7.4
Catch rate88.9%
Avg depth of target5.1
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted150.5
Yards per route run2.40
Longest reception42
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade73.6
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception7.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate14.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception2.3
Catch rate85.7%
Avg depth of target4.7
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted93.5
Yards per route run2.65
Longest reception13
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 79
PFF receiving grade89.1
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards79
Yards per reception15.8
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch93
YAC per reception18.6
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.8
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted158.3
Yards per route run4.94
Longest reception47
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 42Receptions: 40Yards: 266
PFF receiving grade90.1
Targets42
Receptions40
Receiving yards266
Yards per reception6.7
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs12
Drops1
Drop rate2.4%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch389
YAC per reception9.7
Catch rate95.2%
Avg depth of target-3.0
Avoided tackles17
QB rating when targeted108.9
Yards per route run4.75
Longest reception36
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception6.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch38
YAC per reception9.5
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted93.8
Yards per route run2.36
Longest reception11
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|82.0
|66.3
|69.9
|Snaps
|316
|321
|169
|Slot snaps
|271
|263
|134
|Receptions
|81
|47
|32
|Receptions / Targets
|81/93
|47/74
|32/44
|Yards per rec
|10
|10.7
|10
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|2
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|73.8
|T-57
|Red-zone target rate
|27.5%
|71
|Red-zone snaps
|80
|T-67
|Red-zone targets
|22
|T-31
|Red-zone receptions
|21
|T-4
|Red-zone completion rate
|95.5%
|40
|Red-zone yards
|188
|55
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|8
|T-37
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|38.1%
|324
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|66.7%
|T-96
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|102.3
|118
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade86.1
Targets68
Receptions64
Receiving yards439
Touchdowns4
WR rating113.2
Flat
PFF receiving grade83.7
Targets12
Receptions10
Receiving yards79
Touchdowns1
WR rating121.9
Slant
PFF receiving grade89.9
Targets10
Receptions8
Receiving yards120
Touchdowns0
WR rating116.7
Cross
PFF receiving grade85.2
Targets22
Receptions13
Receiving yards274
Touchdowns0
WR rating84.3
Out
PFF receiving grade76.9
Targets13
Receptions11
Receiving yards107
Touchdowns1
WR rating126.6
In
PFF receiving grade57.0
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards34
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Comeback
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards24
Touchdowns0
WR rating68.8
Hitch
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets23
Receptions16
Receiving yards143
Touchdowns0
WR rating67.8
Corner
PFF receiving grade91.9
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards72
Touchdowns1
WR rating156.3
Post
PFF receiving grade54.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Go
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Touchdowns1
WR rating94.4
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets9
Receptions4
Receiving yards76
Touchdowns0
WR rating74.3
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade73.5
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards42
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Ghost
PFF receiving grade72.1
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards35
Touchdowns0
WR rating91.0
Jet
PFF receiving grade69.9
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards20
Touchdowns0
WR rating87.5
Backfield Screen
PFF receiving grade67.6
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards4
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Slide
PFF receiving grade66.5
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards17
Touchdowns0
WR rating102.1
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade63.1
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards26
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade62.4
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards28
Touchdowns0
WR rating58.8
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade61.2
Targets7
Receptions7
Receiving yards72
Touchdowns1
WR rating149.1
Whip Route (Breaking In)
PFF receiving grade58.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Touchdowns0
WR rating83.3
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating0.0
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade51.7
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade46.2
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 68Receptions: 64Yards: 439
PFF receiving grade86.1
Targets68
Receptions64
Receiving yards439
Yards per reception6.9
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs18
Drops2
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch622
YAC per reception9.7
Avg depth of target-2.8
Yards per route run4.22
Explosive plays10
Missed tackles forced21
WR rating113.2
FlatTargets: 12Receptions: 10Yards: 79
PFF receiving grade83.7
Targets12
Receptions10
Receiving yards79
Yards per reception7.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs4
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch84
YAC per reception8.4
Avg depth of target-0.3
Yards per route run4.16
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating121.9
SlantTargets: 10Receptions: 8Yards: 120
PFF receiving grade89.9
Targets10
Receptions8
Receiving yards120
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch67
YAC per reception8.4
Avg depth of target6.5
Yards per route run7.06
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating116.7
CrossTargets: 22Receptions: 13Yards: 274
PFF receiving grade85.2
Targets22
Receptions13
Receiving yards274
Yards per reception21.1
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs11
Drops2
Contested targets3
Contested catches0
Yards after catch163
YAC per reception12.5
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run4.98
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating84.3
OutTargets: 13Receptions: 11Yards: 107
PFF receiving grade76.9
Targets13
Receptions11
Receiving yards107
Yards per reception9.7
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs9
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception1.9
Avg depth of target8.9
Yards per route run2.97
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating126.6
InTargets: 4Receptions: 2Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade57.0
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception17.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target15.5
Yards per route run1.03
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
ComebackTargets: 4Receptions: 2Yards: 24
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards24
Yards per reception12.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run4.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating68.8
HitchTargets: 23Receptions: 16Yards: 143
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets23
Receptions16
Receiving yards143
Yards per reception8.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops2
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch38
YAC per reception2.4
Avg depth of target6.7
Yards per route run1.23
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating67.8
CornerTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 72
PFF receiving grade91.9
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards72
Yards per reception24.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target22.8
Yards per route run9.00
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating156.3
PostTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target31.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
GoTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception18.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target24.7
Yards per route run0.42
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating94.4
Seam RouteTargets: 9Receptions: 4Yards: 76
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets9
Receptions4
Receiving yards76
Yards per reception19.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target22.8
Yards per route run2.71
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating74.3
Slot WheelTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 42
PFF receiving grade73.5
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards42
Yards per reception42.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch24
YAC per reception24.0
Avg depth of target27.0
Yards per route run8.40
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
GhostTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade72.1
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception5.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch65
YAC per reception10.8
Avg depth of target-5.0
Yards per route run4.38
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating91.0
JetTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 20
PFF receiving grade69.9
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards20
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch37
YAC per reception9.3
Avg depth of target-4.3
Yards per route run5.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating87.5
Backfield ScreenTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade67.6
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception2.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target-5.0
Yards per route run0.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating79.2
SlideTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 17
PFF receiving grade66.5
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards17
Yards per reception8.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch24
YAC per reception12.0
Avg depth of target-3.5
Yards per route run1.21
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating102.1
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade63.1
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception26.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target21.5
Yards per route run1.73
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 28
PFF receiving grade62.4
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards28
Yards per reception14.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target16.0
Yards per route run0.93
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating58.8
Backfield FlareTargets: 7Receptions: 7Yards: 72
PFF receiving grade61.2
Targets7
Receptions7
Receiving yards72
Yards per reception10.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch103
YAC per reception14.7
Avg depth of target-4.4
Yards per route run1.33
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating149.1
Whip Route (Breaking In)Targets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade58.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target4.0
Yards per route run1.33
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating83.3
Slant & GoTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target31.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Block Run ThroughTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade51.7
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target13.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade46.2
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target3.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6