PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Zachariah Branch NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique of his route running to avoid being limited to a special-teams role.

Player Traits Route running 6/10 Vertical ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 3/10 Hands 7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 10/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 9/10 Run after the catch/contact 8/10 Play strength, blocking 2/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Zachariah Branch For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 6/10

6/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 3/10

3/10 Hands: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 10/10

10/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10

9/10 Run after the catch/contact: 8/10

8/10 Play strength, blocking: 2/10

2/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 2 T-111 Drop rate 2.4 T-63 YAC / reception 7.8 T-28 Avg depth of target 3.6 428 Deep catches 5 T-155 Deep yards 109 T-264 Screen catches 44 2 Screen yards 313 2 Contested catches 5 T-191

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 37.90% 32.95% Zone single 50.00% 44.76% Zone 43.75% 32.52% Man single 53.13% 38.46% Zone double 8.00% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 16.67% 27.14% Zone with help 100.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Cover 2-Man × Man Targets: 23 Receptions: 21 Yards: 300 PFF receiving grade 87.5 Targets 23 Receptions 21 Receiving yards 300 Yards per reception 14.3 Receiving touchdowns 5 First downs 15 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 241 YAC per reception 11.5 Avg depth of target 3.2 Yards per route run 4.23 Explosive plays 7 Missed tackles forced 7 WR rating 158.3 Zone Targets: 70 Receptions: 60 Yards: 511 PFF receiving grade 75.6 Targets 70 Receptions 60 Receiving yards 511 Yards per reception 8.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 25 Drops 1 Contested targets 6 Contested catches 4 Yards after catch 393 YAC per reception 6.5 Avg depth of target 3.7 Yards per route run 2.16 Explosive plays 13 Missed tackles forced 13 WR rating 101.8 Cover-0 Targets: 11 Receptions: 10 Yards: 155 PFF receiving grade 87.6 Targets 11 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 155 Yards per reception 15.5 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 7 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 157 YAC per reception 15.7 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 7.38 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 158.3 Cover-1 Targets: 12 Receptions: 11 Yards: 145 PFF receiving grade 79.3 Targets 12 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 145 Yards per reception 13.2 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 84 YAC per reception 7.6 Avg depth of target 6.1 Yards per route run 2.96 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 144.8 Cover-2 Targets: 14 Receptions: 11 Yards: 111 PFF receiving grade 79.0 Targets 14 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 111 Yards per reception 10.1 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 49 YAC per reception 4.5 Avg depth of target 7.6 Yards per route run 2.36 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 99.7 Cover-3 Targets: 23 Receptions: 20 Yards: 180 PFF receiving grade 67.1 Targets 23 Receptions 20 Receiving yards 180 Yards per reception 9.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 8 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 146 YAC per reception 7.3 Avg depth of target 2.8 Yards per route run 2.07 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 99.3 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 10 PFF receiving grade 66.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 10 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 12.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run 1.43 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 108.3 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 64.2 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 15.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 16.5 Yards per route run 3.21 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 111.5 Cover-6 Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 40 PFF receiving grade 63.4 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 40 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 19 YAC per reception 4.8 Avg depth of target 5.3 Yards per route run 1.82 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 108.3 Quarters Targets: 23 Receptions: 20 Yards: 125 PFF receiving grade 71.2 Targets 23 Receptions 20 Receiving yards 125 Yards per reception 6.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 149 YAC per reception 7.5 Avg depth of target 0.3 Yards per route run 2.31 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 103.8 Red Zone Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.2 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.4 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 1 receptions / 1 targets 18 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 158.3 RTG 86.3 3 receptions / 5 targets 65 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 104.2 RTG 92.7 1 receptions / 2 targets 26 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 95.8 RTG 83.4 20+ 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 59.4 8 receptions / 10 targets 147 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 118.8 RTG 95.5 1 receptions / 2 targets 17 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 79.2 RTG 70.9 10-19 4 receptions / 5 targets 21 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 84.2 RTG 74.0 8 receptions / 9 targets 101 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 150.5 RTG 91.7 6 receptions / 7 targets 45 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 93.5 RTG 73.6 0-9 5 receptions / 5 targets 79 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 158.3 RTG 89.1 40 receptions / 42 targets 266 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 108.9 RTG 90.1 4 receptions / 4 targets 26 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 93.8 RTG 62.6 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 18 PFF receiving grade 86.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Yards per reception 18.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 22.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 158.3 Yards per route run 1.38 Longest reception 18 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 65 PFF receiving grade 92.7 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 65 Yards per reception 21.7 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 66.7% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 60.0% Avg depth of target 22.8 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 104.2 Yards per route run 4.33 Longest reception 23 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 26 PFF receiving grade 83.4 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 26 Yards per reception 26.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 30.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 95.8 Yards per route run 2.36 Longest reception 26 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 19.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 10 Receptions: 8 Yards: 147 PFF receiving grade 95.5 Targets 10 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 147 Yards per reception 18.4 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 8 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 36 YAC per reception 4.5 Catch rate 80.0% Avg depth of target 13.9 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 4.45 Longest reception 30 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 17 PFF receiving grade 70.9 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 17 Yards per reception 17.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 14.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 79.2 Yards per route run 1.31 Longest reception 17 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 4 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 74.0 Targets 5 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 5.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 0.5 Catch rate 80.0% Avg depth of target 5.4 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 84.2 Yards per route run 1.62 Longest reception 8 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 9 Receptions: 8 Yards: 101 PFF receiving grade 91.7 Targets 9 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 101 Yards per reception 12.6 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 7 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 59 YAC per reception 7.4 Catch rate 88.9% Avg depth of target 5.1 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 150.5 Yards per route run 2.40 Longest reception 42 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 73.6 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 7.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 14.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 2.3 Catch rate 85.7% Avg depth of target 4.7 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 93.5 Yards per route run 2.65 Longest reception 13 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 5 Receptions: 5 Yards: 79 PFF receiving grade 89.1 Targets 5 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 79 Yards per reception 15.8 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 93 YAC per reception 18.6 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -2.8 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 158.3 Yards per route run 4.94 Longest reception 47 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 42 Receptions: 40 Yards: 266 PFF receiving grade 90.1 Targets 42 Receptions 40 Receiving yards 266 Yards per reception 6.7 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 12 Drops 1 Drop rate 2.4% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 389 YAC per reception 9.7 Catch rate 95.2% Avg depth of target -3.0 Avoided tackles 17 QB rating when targeted 108.9 Yards per route run 4.75 Longest reception 36 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 26 PFF receiving grade 62.6 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 26 Yards per reception 6.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 38 YAC per reception 9.5 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 93.8 Yards per route run 2.36 Longest reception 11

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 82.0 66.3 69.9 Snaps 316 321 169 Slot snaps 271 263 134 Receptions 81 47 32 Receptions / Targets 81/93 47/74 32/44 Yards per rec 10 10.7 10 Touchdowns 6 1 2

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 73.8 T-57 Red-zone target rate 27.5% 71 Red-zone snaps 80 T-67 Red-zone targets 22 T-31 Red-zone receptions 21 T-4 Red-zone completion rate 95.5% 40 Red-zone yards 188 55 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 8 T-37 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 38.1% 324 Red-zone drops 0 T-1 Red-zone drop rate 0.0% T-1 Red-zone contested catch rate 66.7% T-96 Red-zone wide receiver rating 102.3 118

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 86.1 Targets 68 Receptions 64 Receiving yards 439 Touchdowns 4 WR rating 113.2 × Flat PFF receiving grade 83.7 Targets 12 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 79 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 121.9 × Slant PFF receiving grade 89.9 Targets 10 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 120 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 116.7 × Cross PFF receiving grade 85.2 Targets 22 Receptions 13 Receiving yards 274 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 84.3 × Out PFF receiving grade 76.9 Targets 13 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 107 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 126.6 × In PFF receiving grade 57.0 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 34 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 74.9 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 24 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 68.8 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 23 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 143 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 67.8 × Corner PFF receiving grade 91.9 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 72 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 156.3 × Post PFF receiving grade 54.1 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Go PFF receiving grade 53.9 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 94.4 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 9 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 76 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 74.3 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 73.5 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 42 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 72.1 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 35 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 91.0 × Jet PFF receiving grade 69.9 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 20 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 87.5 × Backfield Screen PFF receiving grade 67.6 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 4 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Slide PFF receiving grade 66.5 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 17 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 102.1 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 63.1 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 26 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 62.4 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 28 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 58.8 × Backfield Flare PFF receiving grade 61.2 Targets 7 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 72 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 149.1 × Whip Route (Breaking In) PFF receiving grade 58.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 4 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 83.3 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 0.0 × Block Run Through PFF receiving grade 51.7 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Whip Route (Breaking Out) PFF receiving grade 46.2 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Seam Route Slot Wheel Ghost Jet Backfield Screen Slide Back Shoulder Go Scramble Adjustment Backfield Flare Whip Route (Breaking In) Slant & Go Block Run Through Whip Route (Breaking Out) × Screen Targets: 68 Receptions: 64 Yards: 439 PFF receiving grade 86.1 Targets 68 Receptions 64 Receiving yards 439 Yards per reception 6.9 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 18 Drops 2 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 622 YAC per reception 9.7 Avg depth of target -2.8 Yards per route run 4.22 Explosive plays 10 Missed tackles forced 21 WR rating 113.2 Flat Targets: 12 Receptions: 10 Yards: 79 PFF receiving grade 83.7 Targets 12 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 79 Yards per reception 7.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 4 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 84 YAC per reception 8.4 Avg depth of target -0.3 Yards per route run 4.16 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 121.9 Slant Targets: 10 Receptions: 8 Yards: 120 PFF receiving grade 89.9 Targets 10 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 120 Yards per reception 15.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 67 YAC per reception 8.4 Avg depth of target 6.5 Yards per route run 7.06 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 116.7 Cross Targets: 22 Receptions: 13 Yards: 274 PFF receiving grade 85.2 Targets 22 Receptions 13 Receiving yards 274 Yards per reception 21.1 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 11 Drops 2 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 163 YAC per reception 12.5 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 4.98 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 84.3 Out Targets: 13 Receptions: 11 Yards: 107 PFF receiving grade 76.9 Targets 13 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 107 Yards per reception 9.7 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 9 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 21 YAC per reception 1.9 Avg depth of target 8.9 Yards per route run 2.97 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 126.6 In Targets: 4 Receptions: 2 Yards: 34 PFF receiving grade 57.0 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 34 Yards per reception 17.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 15.5 Yards per route run 1.03 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Comeback Targets: 4 Receptions: 2 Yards: 24 PFF receiving grade 74.9 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 24 Yards per reception 12.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 4.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 68.8 Hitch Targets: 23 Receptions: 16 Yards: 143 PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 23 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 143 Yards per reception 8.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 2 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 38 YAC per reception 2.4 Avg depth of target 6.7 Yards per route run 1.23 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 67.8 Corner Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 72 PFF receiving grade 91.9 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 72 Yards per reception 24.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 22.8 Yards per route run 9.00 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 156.3 Post Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.1 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 31.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Go Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 18 PFF receiving grade 53.9 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Yards per reception 18.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 24.7 Yards per route run 0.42 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 94.4 Seam Route Targets: 9 Receptions: 4 Yards: 76 PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 9 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 76 Yards per reception 19.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 22.8 Yards per route run 2.71 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 74.3 Slot Wheel Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 42 PFF receiving grade 73.5 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 42 Yards per reception 42.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 24 YAC per reception 24.0 Avg depth of target 27.0 Yards per route run 8.40 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Ghost Targets: 6 Receptions: 6 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 72.1 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 5.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 65 YAC per reception 10.8 Avg depth of target -5.0 Yards per route run 4.38 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 91.0 Jet Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 20 PFF receiving grade 69.9 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 20 Yards per reception 5.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 37 YAC per reception 9.3 Avg depth of target -4.3 Yards per route run 5.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 87.5 Backfield Screen Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 4 PFF receiving grade 67.6 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 4 Yards per reception 2.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target -5.0 Yards per route run 0.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 79.2 Slide Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 17 PFF receiving grade 66.5 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 17 Yards per reception 8.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 24 YAC per reception 12.0 Avg depth of target -3.5 Yards per route run 1.21 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 102.1 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 26 PFF receiving grade 63.1 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 26 Yards per reception 26.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 21.5 Yards per route run 1.73 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 5 Receptions: 2 Yards: 28 PFF receiving grade 62.4 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 28 Yards per reception 14.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 16.0 Yards per route run 0.93 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 58.8 Backfield Flare Targets: 7 Receptions: 7 Yards: 72 PFF receiving grade 61.2 Targets 7 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 72 Yards per reception 10.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 103 YAC per reception 14.7 Avg depth of target -4.4 Yards per route run 1.33 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 149.1 Whip Route (Breaking In) Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 4 PFF receiving grade 58.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 4 Yards per reception 4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 4.0 Yards per route run 1.33 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 83.3 Slant & Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 31.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Block Run Through Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 51.7 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 13.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Whip Route (Breaking Out) Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 46.2 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 3.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Player Comp: Deion Branch