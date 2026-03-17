PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Elijah Sarratt NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Surratt’s path to the NFL has been long and winding — and at times nearly didn’t happen. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his junior year of high school, many programs had limited tape on him. As a result, he went largely unnoticed as a recruit and joined Saint Francis University (FCS) as a zero-star prospect. After a standout season there, he reunited with head coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison and later followed him to Indiana.

At every level of competition, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Surratt has stood out. He possesses excellent hands, top-tier hand-eye coordination and a strong track record of winning contested catches. Those traits are particularly important for his game, as his separation metrics and overall explosiveness project to be below average at the NFL level.

However, his finesse as a route runner — along with his agility and flexibility for a receiver of his size — appears above average. Surratt plays with constant competitiveness, including as a blocker, and shows a strong understanding of the nuances involved in route running and releases against press coverage.

He will most often align as an outside “X” receiver, though he has the experience and capability to line up across the formation and handle press coverage effectively.

Player Traits Route Running 8/10 Hands 8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 4/10 Release, footwork 9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 7/10 Run after the catch/contact 4/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Elijah Sarratt For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 8/10

8/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 4/10

4/10 Release, footwork: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10

7/10 Run after the catch/contact: 4/10

4/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths