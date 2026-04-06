PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Barion Brown NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Brown's clearest path to an NFL roster is through the return game, where he offers good straight-line speed and extensive experience. As a receiver, he must improve his nuance, tempo and catch consistency to earn a consistent role on offense.

Player Traits Route Running 4/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 4/10 Hands 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 6/10 Play strength, blocking 6/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Barion Brown For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 4/10

4/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 4/10

4/10 Hands: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 6/10

6/10 Play strength, blocking: 6/10

6/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 6 T-382 Drop rate 10.2 T-331 YAC / reception 5.1 T-201 Avg depth of target 9.7 T-300 Deep catches 3 T-247 Deep yards 95 T-284 Screen catches 20 T-39 Screen yards 98 T-73 Contested catches 8 T-84

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 26.09% 32.95% Zone single 43.48% 44.76% Zone 29.55% 32.52% Man single 9.68% 38.46% Zone double 17.86% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 20.00% 27.14% Zone with help 60.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Cover 2-Man × Bracket Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-0 Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 7 PFF receiving grade 56.7 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 7 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 10.0 Avg depth of target 5.5 Yards per route run 0.78 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 58.3 Cover-1 Targets: 9 Receptions: 4 Yards: 34 PFF receiving grade 57.7 Targets 9 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 34 Yards per reception 8.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 17 YAC per reception 4.3 Avg depth of target 16.2 Yards per route run 0.83 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 54.9 Cover-2 Targets: 13 Receptions: 7 Yards: 77 PFF receiving grade 64.3 Targets 13 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 77 Yards per reception 11.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 4 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 26 YAC per reception 3.7 Avg depth of target 9.6 Yards per route run 1.97 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 71.6 Cover-3 Targets: 29 Receptions: 22 Yards: 272 PFF receiving grade 76.5 Targets 29 Receptions 22 Receiving yards 272 Yards per reception 12.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 14 Drops 4 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 137 YAC per reception 6.2 Avg depth of target 7.0 Yards per route run 3.20 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 90.0 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 23 PFF receiving grade 60.8 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 23 Yards per reception 7.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 18 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 9.8 Yards per route run 1.44 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 49.0 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.7 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 53.3 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 4.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Cover-6 Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 10 PFF receiving grade 55.6 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 10 Yards per reception 3.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 1.3 Avg depth of target 8.2 Yards per route run 0.31 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 64.6 Quarters Targets: 17 Receptions: 11 Yards: 101 PFF receiving grade 64.4 Targets 17 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 101 Yards per reception 9.2 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 46 YAC per reception 4.2 Avg depth of target 13.2 Yards per route run 1.98 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 100.4 Red Zone Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 57.9 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 5.0 Yards per route run 1.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 70.1 Cover 2-Man Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 0 receptions / 6 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 0.0 RTG 46.3 2 receptions / 4 targets 58 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 135.4 RTG 90.0 1 receptions / 5 targets 37 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 57.9 RTG 62.5 20+ 1 receptions / 3 targets 18 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 54.9 RTG 70.1 9 receptions / 14 targets 152 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 71.1 RTG 92.1 2 receptions / 6 targets 25 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 47.2 RTG 77.0 10-19 5 receptions / 7 targets 42 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 86.6 RTG 66.2 5 receptions / 6 targets 43 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 96.5 RTG 74.7 7 receptions / 8 targets 66 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 101.0 RTG 89.0 0-9 3 receptions / 3 targets 10 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 80.6 RTG 61.5 15 receptions / 18 targets 68 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 82.4 RTG 71.4 3 receptions / 3 targets 13 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 84.7 RTG 61.2 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 46.3 Targets 6 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 0 Drops 1 Drop rate 100.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 31.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 4 Receptions: 2 Yards: 58 PFF receiving grade 90.0 Targets 4 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 58 Yards per reception 29.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 66.7% Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 1.5 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 29.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 135.4 Yards per route run 4.46 Longest reception 41 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 1 Yards: 37 PFF receiving grade 62.5 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 37 Yards per reception 37.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Drop rate 50.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 9.0 Catch rate 20.0% Avg depth of target 32.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 57.9 Yards per route run 3.70 Longest reception 37 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 18 PFF receiving grade 70.1 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Yards per reception 18.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 5.0 Catch rate 33.3% Avg depth of target 12.7 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 54.9 Yards per route run 1.64 Longest reception 18 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 14 Receptions: 9 Yards: 152 PFF receiving grade 92.1 Targets 14 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 152 Yards per reception 16.9 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 8 Drops 1 Drop rate 10.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 66.7% Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 1.1 Catch rate 64.3% Avg depth of target 15.7 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 71.1 Yards per route run 4.00 Longest reception 21 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 2 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 77.0 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 12.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 33.3% Avg depth of target 13.2 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 47.2 Yards per route run 1.47 Longest reception 14 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 5 Yards: 42 PFF receiving grade 66.2 Targets 7 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 42 Yards per reception 8.4 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 16.7% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 2 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 17 YAC per reception 3.4 Catch rate 71.4% Avg depth of target 5.1 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 86.6 Yards per route run 2.63 Longest reception 15 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 5 Yards: 43 PFF receiving grade 74.7 Targets 6 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 43 Yards per reception 8.6 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 16.7% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 23 YAC per reception 4.6 Catch rate 83.3% Avg depth of target 4.2 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 96.5 Yards per route run 0.72 Longest reception 14 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 8 Receptions: 7 Yards: 66 PFF receiving grade 89.0 Targets 8 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 66 Yards per reception 9.4 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 29 YAC per reception 4.1 Catch rate 87.5% Avg depth of target 5.1 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 101.0 Yards per route run 2.87 Longest reception 12 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 10 PFF receiving grade 61.5 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 10 Yards per reception 3.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 6.7 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.3 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 80.6 Yards per route run 1.43 Longest reception 4 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 18 Receptions: 15 Yards: 68 PFF receiving grade 71.4 Targets 18 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 68 Yards per reception 4.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 6.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 133 YAC per reception 8.9 Catch rate 83.3% Avg depth of target -4.2 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 82.4 Yards per route run 1.31 Longest reception 12 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 61.2 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 4.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 23 YAC per reception 7.7 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.3 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 84.7 Yards per route run 2.17 Longest reception 6

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 68.5 63.9 64.4 Snaps 301 191 302 Slot snaps 37 29 114 Receptions 53 29 43 Receptions / Targets 53/83 29/47 43/87 Yards per rec 10 12.4 12.7 Touchdowns 1 3 4

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 65.0 T-194 Red-zone target rate 23.0% T-160 Red-zone snaps 113 T-7 Red-zone targets 26 T-12 Red-zone receptions 18 T-13 Red-zone completion rate 69.2% T-182 Red-zone yards 270 T-15 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 10 T-17 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 55.6% T-196 Red-zone drops 1 T-257 Red-zone drop rate 5.3% T-263 Red-zone contested catch rate 100.0% T-1 Red-zone wide receiver rating 87 215

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.”

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 66.7 Targets 37 Receptions 33 Receiving yards 113 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.4 × Flat PFF receiving grade 52.7 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 21 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 86.5 × Slant PFF receiving grade 54.8 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 10 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 64.6 × Cross PFF receiving grade 47.0 Targets 13 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 29 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 33.8 × Out PFF receiving grade 65.8 Targets 26 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 174 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 65.2 × In PFF receiving grade 67.0 Targets 11 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 101 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 46.2 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 60 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 62.5 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 72.0 Targets 37 Receptions 27 Receiving yards 282 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 94.7 × Corner PFF receiving grade 47.1 Targets 4 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Post PFF receiving grade 69.5 Targets 9 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 37 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 81.3 × Go PFF receiving grade 75.5 Targets 29 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 216 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 18.5 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 81.3 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 48 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 102.8 × Out & Up PFF receiving grade 79.0 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 55 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 42.4 × Block Run Through PFF receiving grade 77.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 45 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 74.0 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 90 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 156.3 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 69.3 Targets 8 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 57 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 73.4 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 67.0 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 25 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 × Shovel PFF receiving grade 66.6 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 112.5 × Jet PFF receiving grade 66.0 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 45 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 124.5 × Blaze out PFF receiving grade 58.3 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Endzone Fade PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Backfield Flare PFF receiving grade 53.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 13 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Slide PFF receiving grade 49.6 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 6 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 70.1 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Slot Wheel Out & Up Block Run Through Seam Route Scramble Adjustment Back Shoulder Go Shovel Jet Blaze out Endzone Fade Backfield Flare Slide × Screen Targets: 37 Receptions: 33 Yards: 113 PFF receiving grade 66.7 Targets 37 Receptions 33 Receiving yards 113 Yards per reception 3.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 229 YAC per reception 6.9 Avg depth of target -3.5 Yards per route run 1.74 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 79.4 Flat Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 52.7 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 4.7 Avg depth of target 2.3 Yards per route run 0.72 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 86.5 Slant Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 10 PFF receiving grade 54.8 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 10 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 0.40 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 64.6 Cross Targets: 13 Receptions: 4 Yards: 29 PFF receiving grade 47.0 Targets 13 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 29 Yards per reception 7.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 3 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 2.5 Avg depth of target 16.9 Yards per route run 0.39 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 33.8 Out Targets: 26 Receptions: 16 Yards: 174 PFF receiving grade 65.8 Targets 26 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 174 Yards per reception 10.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 10 Drops 3 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 1.3 Avg depth of target 10.8 Yards per route run 2.72 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 65.2 In Targets: 11 Receptions: 6 Yards: 101 PFF receiving grade 67.0 Targets 11 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 101 Yards per reception 16.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 17.2 Yards per route run 3.37 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 46.2 Comeback Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 60 PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 60 Yards per reception 20.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 14.6 Yards per route run 7.50 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 62.5 Hitch Targets: 37 Receptions: 27 Yards: 282 PFF receiving grade 72.0 Targets 37 Receptions 27 Receiving yards 282 Yards per reception 10.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 17 Drops 2 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 5 Yards after catch 105 YAC per reception 3.9 Avg depth of target 7.2 Yards per route run 2.52 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 94.7 Corner Targets: 4 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 47.1 Targets 4 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 20.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Post Targets: 9 Receptions: 2 Yards: 37 PFF receiving grade 69.5 Targets 9 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 37 Yards per reception 18.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 1.5 Avg depth of target 35.0 Yards per route run 1.95 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 81.3 Go Targets: 29 Receptions: 5 Yards: 216 PFF receiving grade 75.5 Targets 29 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 216 Yards per reception 43.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 1 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 53 YAC per reception 10.6 Avg depth of target 33.2 Yards per route run 4.80 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 18.5 Slot Wheel Targets: 6 Receptions: 2 Yards: 48 PFF receiving grade 81.3 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 48 Yards per reception 24.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 26.2 Yards per route run 5.33 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 102.8 Out & Up Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 55 PFF receiving grade 79.0 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 55 Yards per reception 55.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 16 YAC per reception 16.0 Avg depth of target 38.0 Yards per route run 13.75 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 42.4 Block Run Through Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 77.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 45.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target 42.0 Yards per route run 15.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Seam Route Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 90 PFF receiving grade 74.0 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 90 Yards per reception 30.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 21 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 30.5 Yards per route run 4.09 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 156.3 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 8 Receptions: 4 Yards: 57 PFF receiving grade 69.3 Targets 8 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 57 Yards per reception 14.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 3.0 Avg depth of target 16.9 Yards per route run 1.78 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 73.4 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 67.0 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 25.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 17.5 Yards per route run 8.33 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8 Shovel Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 11 PFF receiving grade 66.6 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Yards per reception 11.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 16 YAC per reception 16.0 Avg depth of target -5.0 Yards per route run 2.20 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 112.5 Jet Targets: 9 Receptions: 9 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 66.0 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 5.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 83 YAC per reception 9.2 Avg depth of target -4.2 Yards per route run 3.75 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 124.5 Blaze out Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.3 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 13.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Endzone Fade Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 7.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Backfield Flare Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 53.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 13.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 13.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.48 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 118.8 Slide Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 6 PFF receiving grade 49.6 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 6 Yards per reception 3.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target -2.7 Yards per route run 0.67 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 70.1

Player Comp: Jerome Mathis