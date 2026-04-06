PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Barion Brown NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Brown's clearest path to an NFL roster is through the return game, where he offers good straight-line speed and extensive experience. As a receiver, he must improve his nuance, tempo and catch consistency to earn a consistent role on offense.
Player Traits
- Route Running: 4/10
- Vertical Ability, long speed: 8/10
- Release, footwork: 4/10
- Hands: 5/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 6/10
- Competitive toughness: 8/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|6
|T-382
|Drop rate
|10.2
|T-331
|YAC / reception
|5.1
|T-201
|Avg depth of target
|9.7
|T-300
|Deep catches
|3
|T-247
|Deep yards
|95
|T-284
|Screen catches
|20
|T-39
|Screen yards
|98
|T-73
|Contested catches
|8
|T-84
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|26.09%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|43.48%
|44.76%
|Zone
|29.55%
|32.52%
|Man single
|9.68%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|17.86%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|20.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|60.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Coverage Looks
BracketTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-0Targets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 7
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards7
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception10.0
Avg depth of target5.5
Yards per route run0.78
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating58.3
Cover-1Targets: 9Receptions: 4Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade57.7
Targets9
Receptions4
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception8.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch17
YAC per reception4.3
Avg depth of target16.2
Yards per route run0.83
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating54.9
Cover-2Targets: 13Receptions: 7Yards: 77
PFF receiving grade64.3
Targets13
Receptions7
Receiving yards77
Yards per reception11.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch26
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target9.6
Yards per route run1.97
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating71.6
Cover-3Targets: 29Receptions: 22Yards: 272
PFF receiving grade76.5
Targets29
Receptions22
Receiving yards272
Yards per reception12.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs14
Drops4
Contested targets3
Contested catches3
Yards after catch137
YAC per reception6.2
Avg depth of target7.0
Yards per route run3.20
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating90.0
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 23
PFF receiving grade60.8
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards23
Yards per reception7.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch18
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target9.8
Yards per route run1.44
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating49.0
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.7
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target4.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Cover-6Targets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade55.6
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception3.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception1.3
Avg depth of target8.2
Yards per route run0.31
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating64.6
QuartersTargets: 17Receptions: 11Yards: 101
PFF receiving grade64.4
Targets17
Receptions11
Receiving yards101
Yards per reception9.2
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch46
YAC per reception4.2
Avg depth of target13.2
Yards per route run1.98
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating100.4
Red ZoneTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade57.9
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target5.0
Yards per route run1.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating70.1
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade46.3
Targets6
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs0
Drops1
Drop rate100.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target31.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 4Receptions: 2Yards: 58
PFF receiving grade90.0
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards58
Yards per reception29.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate66.7%
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception1.5
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target29.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted135.4
Yards per route run4.46
Longest reception41
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 1Yards: 37
PFF receiving grade62.5
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards37
Yards per reception37.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops1
Drop rate50.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception9.0
Catch rate20.0%
Avg depth of target32.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted57.9
Yards per route run3.70
Longest reception37
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade70.1
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception18.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Catch rate33.3%
Avg depth of target12.7
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted54.9
Yards per route run1.64
Longest reception18
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 14Receptions: 9Yards: 152
PFF receiving grade92.1
Targets14
Receptions9
Receiving yards152
Yards per reception16.9
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs8
Drops1
Drop rate10.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate66.7%
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception1.1
Catch rate64.3%
Avg depth of target15.7
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted71.1
Yards per route run4.00
Longest reception21
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 2Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade77.0
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception12.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate33.3%
Avg depth of target13.2
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted47.2
Yards per route run1.47
Longest reception14
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 5Yards: 42
PFF receiving grade66.2
Targets7
Receptions5
Receiving yards42
Yards per reception8.4
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate16.7%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch17
YAC per reception3.4
Catch rate71.4%
Avg depth of target5.1
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted86.6
Yards per route run2.63
Longest reception15
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 5Yards: 43
PFF receiving grade74.7
Targets6
Receptions5
Receiving yards43
Yards per reception8.6
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate16.7%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch23
YAC per reception4.6
Catch rate83.3%
Avg depth of target4.2
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted96.5
Yards per route run0.72
Longest reception14
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 8Receptions: 7Yards: 66
PFF receiving grade89.0
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards66
Yards per reception9.4
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch29
YAC per reception4.1
Catch rate87.5%
Avg depth of target5.1
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted101.0
Yards per route run2.87
Longest reception12
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade61.5
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception3.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception6.7
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.3
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted80.6
Yards per route run1.43
Longest reception4
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 18Receptions: 15Yards: 68
PFF receiving grade71.4
Targets18
Receptions15
Receiving yards68
Yards per reception4.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate6.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch133
YAC per reception8.9
Catch rate83.3%
Avg depth of target-4.2
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted82.4
Yards per route run1.31
Longest reception12
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade61.2
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception4.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch23
YAC per reception7.7
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.3
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted84.7
Yards per route run2.17
Longest reception6
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|68.5
|63.9
|64.4
|Snaps
|301
|191
|302
|Slot snaps
|37
|29
|114
|Receptions
|53
|29
|43
|Receptions / Targets
|53/83
|29/47
|43/87
|Yards per rec
|10
|12.4
|12.7
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|4
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|65.0
|T-194
|Red-zone target rate
|23.0%
|T-160
|Red-zone snaps
|113
|T-7
|Red-zone targets
|26
|T-12
|Red-zone receptions
|18
|T-13
|Red-zone completion rate
|69.2%
|T-182
|Red-zone yards
|270
|T-15
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|10
|T-17
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|55.6%
|T-196
|Red-zone drops
|1
|T-257
|Red-zone drop rate
|5.3%
|T-263
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|100.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|87
|215
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade66.7
Targets37
Receptions33
Receiving yards113
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.4
Flat
PFF receiving grade52.7
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards21
Touchdowns0
WR rating86.5
Slant
PFF receiving grade54.8
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards10
Touchdowns0
WR rating64.6
Cross
PFF receiving grade47.0
Targets13
Receptions4
Receiving yards29
Touchdowns1
WR rating33.8
Out
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets26
Receptions16
Receiving yards174
Touchdowns0
WR rating65.2
In
PFF receiving grade67.0
Targets11
Receptions6
Receiving yards101
Touchdowns0
WR rating46.2
Comeback
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards60
Touchdowns0
WR rating62.5
Hitch
PFF receiving grade72.0
Targets37
Receptions27
Receiving yards282
Touchdowns0
WR rating94.7
Corner
PFF receiving grade47.1
Targets4
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Post
PFF receiving grade69.5
Targets9
Receptions2
Receiving yards37
Touchdowns1
WR rating81.3
Go
PFF receiving grade75.5
Targets29
Receptions5
Receiving yards216
Touchdowns0
WR rating18.5
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade81.3
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards48
Touchdowns1
WR rating102.8
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade79.0
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards55
Touchdowns0
WR rating42.4
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade77.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards45
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade74.0
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards90
Touchdowns2
WR rating156.3
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade69.3
Targets8
Receptions4
Receiving yards57
Touchdowns1
WR rating73.4
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade67.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards25
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Shovel
PFF receiving grade66.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Touchdowns0
WR rating112.5
Jet
PFF receiving grade66.0
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards45
Touchdowns1
WR rating124.5
Blaze out
PFF receiving grade58.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Endzone Fade
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade53.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards13
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Slide
PFF receiving grade49.6
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards6
Touchdowns0
WR rating70.1
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 37Receptions: 33Yards: 113
PFF receiving grade66.7
Targets37
Receptions33
Receiving yards113
Yards per reception3.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch229
YAC per reception6.9
Avg depth of target-3.5
Yards per route run1.74
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating79.4
FlatTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade52.7
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception4.7
Avg depth of target2.3
Yards per route run0.72
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating86.5
SlantTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade54.8
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run0.40
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating64.6
CrossTargets: 13Receptions: 4Yards: 29
PFF receiving grade47.0
Targets13
Receptions4
Receiving yards29
Yards per reception7.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops3
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception2.5
Avg depth of target16.9
Yards per route run0.39
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating33.8
OutTargets: 26Receptions: 16Yards: 174
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets26
Receptions16
Receiving yards174
Yards per reception10.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs10
Drops3
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception1.3
Avg depth of target10.8
Yards per route run2.72
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating65.2
InTargets: 11Receptions: 6Yards: 101
PFF receiving grade67.0
Targets11
Receptions6
Receiving yards101
Yards per reception16.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target17.2
Yards per route run3.37
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating46.2
ComebackTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 60
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards60
Yards per reception20.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target14.6
Yards per route run7.50
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating62.5
HitchTargets: 37Receptions: 27Yards: 282
PFF receiving grade72.0
Targets37
Receptions27
Receiving yards282
Yards per reception10.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs17
Drops2
Contested targets8
Contested catches5
Yards after catch105
YAC per reception3.9
Avg depth of target7.2
Yards per route run2.52
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating94.7
CornerTargets: 4Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade47.1
Targets4
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target20.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
PostTargets: 9Receptions: 2Yards: 37
PFF receiving grade69.5
Targets9
Receptions2
Receiving yards37
Yards per reception18.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception1.5
Avg depth of target35.0
Yards per route run1.95
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating81.3
GoTargets: 29Receptions: 5Yards: 216
PFF receiving grade75.5
Targets29
Receptions5
Receiving yards216
Yards per reception43.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops1
Contested targets8
Contested catches2
Yards after catch53
YAC per reception10.6
Avg depth of target33.2
Yards per route run4.80
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating18.5
Slot WheelTargets: 6Receptions: 2Yards: 48
PFF receiving grade81.3
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards48
Yards per reception24.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target26.2
Yards per route run5.33
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating102.8
Out & UpTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 55
PFF receiving grade79.0
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards55
Yards per reception55.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch16
YAC per reception16.0
Avg depth of target38.0
Yards per route run13.75
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating42.4
Block Run ThroughTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade77.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception45.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target42.0
Yards per route run15.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
Seam RouteTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 90
PFF receiving grade74.0
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards90
Yards per reception30.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target30.5
Yards per route run4.09
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating156.3
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 8Receptions: 4Yards: 57
PFF receiving grade69.3
Targets8
Receptions4
Receiving yards57
Yards per reception14.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception3.0
Avg depth of target16.9
Yards per route run1.78
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating73.4
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade67.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception25.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target17.5
Yards per route run8.33
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
ShovelTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 11
PFF receiving grade66.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Yards per reception11.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch16
YAC per reception16.0
Avg depth of target-5.0
Yards per route run2.20
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating112.5
JetTargets: 9Receptions: 9Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade66.0
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch83
YAC per reception9.2
Avg depth of target-4.2
Yards per route run3.75
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating124.5
Blaze outTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target13.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Endzone FadeTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target7.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Backfield FlareTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade53.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception13.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception13.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.48
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating118.8
SlideTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 6
PFF receiving grade49.6
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards6
Yards per reception3.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target-2.7
Yards per route run0.67
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating70.1