PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Chris Brazzell II NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Brazzell’s father, Chris, was selected in the sixth round (No. 174 overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent time on the Jets’ practice squad, played two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and later enjoyed a seven-year career in the CFL.

Brazzell III was a three-star recruit out of Midland, Texas, where he played both basketball and football. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he offers a tall, long frame with an impressive catch radius that flashes high-end potential as a vertical outside receiver when fully utilized.

At this stage, his role is largely limited to vertical concepts, as he primarily runs go routes, skinny posts, comebacks and screens. His catch rate was inconsistent in 2024 but showed improvement in 2025. He explodes off the line with speed releases, and his long strides make him difficult for defenders to match downfield. He also shows strong concentration on deep targets, an important trait for his role.

Brazzell’s middle-of-the-field route running remains limited in both experience and nuance. However, he has shown flashes of the ability to sink his hips and break effectively on comebacks and curls, which is encouraging for a player of his size. His effort level can be inconsistent at times, particularly on plays when he is not the primary target.

Player Traits Route Running 7/10 Hands 7/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 4/10 Play strength, blocking 4/10 Competitive toughness 7/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Chris Brazzell II For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 7/10

7/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 4/10

4/10 Play strength, blocking: 4/10

4/10 Competitive toughness: 7/10

Strengths