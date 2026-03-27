PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Dillon Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Bell is a former four-star receiver with a background in both track (100 and 200 meters) and basketball. In high school, he played both running back and wide receiver, and during his first two seasons at Georgia, he saw some usage at both positions, though primarily at receiver. He went on to become a consistent starter for four seasons.

Despite that role, his production remained limited, with a low career yards-per-route-run average. He is a decent linear athlete, but his lack of change-of-direction ability shows up in lower separation metrics and receiving grades against man coverage.

Bell has good size and extensive experience as a blocker, though his technique can be inconsistent. He also does not consistently catch the ball cleanly, with occasional body catches and bobbles.

Player Traits Route Running 5/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 6/10 Release, footwork 5/10 Hands 6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 3/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Dillon Bell For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 5/10

5/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 6/10

6/10 Release, footwork: 5/10

5/10 Hands: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 3/10

3/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths