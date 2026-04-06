PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Skyler Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.
Player Traits
- Route running: 8/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 7/10
- Release, footwork: 8/10
- Hands: 9/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 4/10
- Competitive toughness: 9/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|4
|T-287
|Drop rate
|3.8
|T-121
|YAC / reception
|8.2
|T-17
|Avg depth of target
|8.3
|T-363
|Deep catches
|6
|T-111
|Deep yards
|170
|T-183
|Screen catches
|38
|5
|Screen yards
|257
|7
|Contested catches
|13
|T-19
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|41.80%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|59.09%
|44.76%
|Zone
|36.71%
|32.52%
|Man single
|50.00%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|28.57%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|66.67%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|–
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 46Receptions: 27Yards: 381
PFF receiving grade81.0
Targets46
Receptions27
Receiving yards381
Yards per reception14.1
Receiving touchdowns6
First downs16
Drops2
Contested targets6
Contested catches3
Yards after catch242
YAC per reception9.0
Avg depth of target11.3
Yards per route run3.46
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating125.1
ZoneTargets: 91Receptions: 71Yards: 867
PFF receiving grade80.1
Targets91
Receptions71
Receiving yards867
Yards per reception12.2
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs31
Drops2
Contested targets13
Contested catches9
Yards after catch587
YAC per reception8.3
Avg depth of target6.6
Yards per route run3.10
Explosive plays19
Missed tackles forced11
WR rating116.4
BracketTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.8
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-0Targets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception1.3
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target1.5
Yards per route run0.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating116.7
Cover-1Targets: 36Receptions: 20Yards: 335
PFF receiving grade79.9
Targets36
Receptions20
Receiving yards335
Yards per reception16.8
Receiving touchdowns4
First downs13
Drops2
Contested targets5
Contested catches2
Yards after catch215
YAC per reception10.8
Avg depth of target12.6
Yards per route run3.94
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating124.2
Cover-1 DoubleTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.9
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-2Targets: 15Receptions: 9Yards: 96
PFF receiving grade71.0
Targets15
Receptions9
Receiving yards96
Yards per reception10.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches4
Yards after catch52
YAC per reception5.8
Avg depth of target6.9
Yards per route run1.88
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating78.8
Cover-3Targets: 26Receptions: 23Yards: 266
PFF receiving grade75.6
Targets26
Receptions23
Receiving yards266
Yards per reception11.6
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs9
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch200
YAC per reception8.7
Avg depth of target4.9
Yards per route run3.02
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating118.9
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade55.6
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception17.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops2
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch22
YAC per reception11.0
Avg depth of target6.2
Yards per route run2.33
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating64.6
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 2
PFF receiving grade58.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards2
Yards per reception2.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run0.67
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade63.8
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception6.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception3.3
Avg depth of target3.3
Yards per route run2.17
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating93.8
Cover-6Targets: 8Receptions: 7Yards: 94
PFF receiving grade75.2
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards94
Yards per reception13.4
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch48
YAC per reception6.9
Avg depth of target8.6
Yards per route run3.24
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating155.2
QuartersTargets: 32Receptions: 25Yards: 348
PFF receiving grade75.5
Targets32
Receptions25
Receiving yards348
Yards per reception13.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs11
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch247
YAC per reception9.9
Avg depth of target8.2
Yards per route run4.24
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating122.4
Red ZoneTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade72.5
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception8.5
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception1.5
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run2.27
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating141.7
UnknownTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.3
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 42
PFF receiving grade65.7
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards42
Yards per reception10.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch27
YAC per reception6.8
Avg depth of target10.5
Yards per route run2.63
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating86.8
PreventTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.8
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 1Yards: 19
PFF receiving grade73.1
Targets7
Receptions1
Receiving yards19
Yards per reception19.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets4
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate25.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate14.3%
Avg depth of target25.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run1.73
Longest reception19
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 3Yards: 97
PFF receiving grade94.4
Targets7
Receptions3
Receiving yards97
Yards per reception32.3
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate33.3%
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception6.3
Catch rate42.9%
Avg depth of target31.1
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted129.5
Yards per route run6.06
Longest reception39
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 10Receptions: 2Yards: 54
PFF receiving grade66.9
Targets10
Receptions2
Receiving yards54
Yards per reception27.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate33.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception4.0
Catch rate20.0%
Avg depth of target26.6
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted49.6
Yards per route run3.60
Longest reception28
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 95
PFF receiving grade91.4
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards95
Yards per reception19.0
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs5
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch22
YAC per reception4.4
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target15.8
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted158.3
Yards per route run9.50
Longest reception26
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 18Receptions: 8Yards: 205
PFF receiving grade90.7
Targets18
Receptions8
Receiving yards205
Yards per reception25.6
Touchdowns3
Interceptions1
First downs7
Drops1
Drop rate11.1%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch106
YAC per reception13.3
Catch rate44.4%
Avg depth of target13.2
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted103.0
Yards per route run3.87
Longest reception80
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 9Receptions: 6Yards: 118
PFF receiving grade85.0
Targets9
Receptions6
Receiving yards118
Yards per reception19.7
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs5
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles1
Contested targets2
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch36
YAC per reception6.0
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target14.2
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted149.3
Yards per route run6.94
Longest reception46
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 7Yards: 93
PFF receiving grade91.1
Targets7
Receptions7
Receiving yards93
Yards per reception13.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch58
YAC per reception8.3
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target5.0
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run4.23
Longest reception40
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 29Receptions: 24Yards: 298
PFF receiving grade91.9
Targets29
Receptions24
Receiving yards298
Yards per reception12.4
Touchdowns4
Interceptions0
First downs11
Drops2
Drop rate7.7%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch216
YAC per reception9.0
Catch rate82.8%
Avg depth of target3.4
Avoided tackles5
QB rating when targeted149.1
Yards per route run3.10
Longest reception80
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 49
PFF receiving grade84.0
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards49
Yards per reception9.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception2.8
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target7.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted107.5
Yards per route run1.81
Longest reception21
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 44
PFF receiving grade73.3
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards44
Yards per reception7.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch54
YAC per reception9.0
Catch rate85.7%
Avg depth of target-1.6
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted92.9
Yards per route run3.67
Longest reception12
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 30Receptions: 29Yards: 169
PFF receiving grade85.1
Targets30
Receptions29
Receiving yards169
Yards per reception5.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs7
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles1
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch252
YAC per reception8.7
Catch rate96.7%
Avg depth of target-2.8
Avoided tackles4
QB rating when targeted90.1
Yards per route run2.56
Longest reception19
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 41
PFF receiving grade79.4
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards41
Yards per reception6.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch50
YAC per reception8.3
Catch rate85.7%
Avg depth of target-1.4
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted91.1
Yards per route run3.73
Longest reception13
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|81.6
|70.9
|55.8
|Snaps
|409
|372
|246
|Slot snaps
|158
|117
|245
|Receptions
|102
|49
|38
|Receptions / Targets
|102/141
|49/93
|38/58
|Yards per rec
|12.6
|17.5
|7.8
|Touchdowns
|13
|5
|1
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|74.7
|T-49
|Red-zone target rate
|37.5%
|13
|Red-zone snaps
|88
|T-37
|Red-zone targets
|33
|1
|Red-zone receptions
|24
|1
|Red-zone completion rate
|72.7%
|T-145
|Red-zone yards
|373
|5
|Red-zone touchdowns
|2
|T-2
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|9
|T-24
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|37.5%
|T-325
|Red-zone drops
|1
|T-257
|Red-zone drop rate
|4.0%
|257
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|50.0%
|T-126
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|130
|18
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade84.4
Targets55
Receptions51
Receiving yards410
Touchdowns2
WR rating109.8
Flat
PFF receiving grade50.6
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards13
Touchdowns0
WR rating93.8
Slant
PFF receiving grade78.5
Targets25
Receptions19
Receiving yards254
Touchdowns2
WR rating134.4
Cross
PFF receiving grade68.3
Targets21
Receptions12
Receiving yards133
Touchdowns0
WR rating56.3
Out
PFF receiving grade66.1
Targets33
Receptions24
Receiving yards247
Touchdowns1
WR rating104.0
In
PFF receiving grade71.6
Targets19
Receptions8
Receiving yards198
Touchdowns2
WR rating115.7
Comeback
PFF receiving grade58.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards8
Touchdowns0
WR rating100.0
Hitch
PFF receiving grade69.7
Targets39
Receptions28
Receiving yards306
Touchdowns1
WR rating92.5
Corner
PFF receiving grade63.2
Targets8
Receptions2
Receiving yards44
Touchdowns0
WR rating50.0
Post
PFF receiving grade75.7
Targets9
Receptions3
Receiving yards78
Touchdowns1
WR rating103.0
Go
PFF receiving grade81.2
Targets25
Receptions7
Receiving yards234
Touchdowns2
WR rating59.4
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade89.7
Targets10
Receptions5
Receiving yards107
Touchdowns1
WR rating121.7
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade89.2
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards67
Touchdowns1
WR rating127.1
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade75.3
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards42
Touchdowns3
WR rating158.3
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade74.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards45
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Ghost
PFF receiving grade72.9
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards36
Touchdowns0
WR rating96.7
Backfield Wheel
PFF receiving grade72.0
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards80
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards23
Touchdowns0
WR rating89.6
Endzone Fade
PFF receiving grade68.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards9
Touchdowns1
WR rating143.8
Hitch/Stop & Go
PFF receiving grade61.8
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards34
Touchdowns0
WR rating22.9
Blaze out
PFF receiving grade59.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade58.6
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards16
Touchdowns1
WR rating79.2
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards34
Touchdowns0
WR rating63.8
Slide
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets7
Receptions5
Receiving yards17
Touchdowns1
WR rating113.7
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 55Receptions: 51Yards: 410
PFF receiving grade84.4
Targets55
Receptions51
Receiving yards410
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs13
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch524
YAC per reception10.3
Avg depth of target-2.2
Yards per route run4.14
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced11
WR rating109.8
FlatTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade50.6
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception6.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target2.0
Yards per route run0.35
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating93.8
SlantTargets: 25Receptions: 19Yards: 254
PFF receiving grade78.5
Targets25
Receptions19
Receiving yards254
Yards per reception13.4
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs13
Drops3
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch141
YAC per reception7.4
Avg depth of target5.8
Yards per route run4.16
Explosive plays7
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating134.4
CrossTargets: 21Receptions: 12Yards: 133
PFF receiving grade68.3
Targets21
Receptions12
Receiving yards133
Yards per reception11.1
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops2
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch50
YAC per reception4.2
Avg depth of target9.9
Yards per route run1.82
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating56.3
OutTargets: 33Receptions: 24Yards: 247
PFF receiving grade66.1
Targets33
Receptions24
Receiving yards247
Yards per reception10.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs12
Drops3
Contested targets5
Contested catches3
Yards after catch62
YAC per reception2.6
Avg depth of target7.9
Yards per route run2.91
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating104.0
InTargets: 19Receptions: 8Yards: 198
PFF receiving grade71.6
Targets19
Receptions8
Receiving yards198
Yards per reception24.8
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs4
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches3
Yards after catch125
YAC per reception15.6
Avg depth of target11.6
Yards per route run3.47
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating115.7
ComebackTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade58.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch-1
YAC per reception-1.0
Avg depth of target9.0
Yards per route run1.33
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating100.0
HitchTargets: 39Receptions: 28Yards: 306
PFF receiving grade69.7
Targets39
Receptions28
Receiving yards306
Yards per reception10.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs12
Drops4
Contested targets8
Contested catches4
Yards after catch138
YAC per reception4.9
Avg depth of target6.5
Yards per route run2.45
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating92.5
CornerTargets: 8Receptions: 2Yards: 44
PFF receiving grade63.2
Targets8
Receptions2
Receiving yards44
Yards per reception22.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception3.5
Avg depth of target26.1
Yards per route run2.20
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating50.0
PostTargets: 9Receptions: 3Yards: 78
PFF receiving grade75.7
Targets9
Receptions3
Receiving yards78
Yards per reception26.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception0.7
Avg depth of target25.2
Yards per route run4.88
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating103.0
GoTargets: 25Receptions: 7Yards: 234
PFF receiving grade81.2
Targets25
Receptions7
Receiving yards234
Yards per reception33.4
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs7
Drops1
Contested targets7
Contested catches4
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception2.7
Avg depth of target30.8
Yards per route run4.68
Explosive plays7
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating59.4
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 10Receptions: 5Yards: 107
PFF receiving grade89.7
Targets10
Receptions5
Receiving yards107
Yards per reception21.4
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets6
Contested catches2
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception0.8
Avg depth of target21.0
Yards per route run8.92
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating121.7
Slant & GoTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 67
PFF receiving grade89.2
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards67
Yards per reception33.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target29.2
Yards per route run11.17
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating127.1
Block Run ThroughTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 42
PFF receiving grade75.3
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards42
Yards per reception14.0
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception2.7
Avg depth of target13.7
Yards per route run4.67
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating158.3
Slot WheelTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade74.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception45.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch23
YAC per reception23.0
Avg depth of target22.0
Yards per route run6.43
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
GhostTargets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 36
PFF receiving grade72.9
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards36
Yards per reception7.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch55
YAC per reception11.0
Avg depth of target-3.8
Yards per route run4.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating96.7
Backfield WheelTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 80
PFF receiving grade72.0
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards80
Yards per reception20.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch55
YAC per reception13.8
Avg depth of target6.3
Yards per route run8.00
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 23
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards23
Yards per reception11.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception6.5
Avg depth of target4.7
Yards per route run7.67
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating89.6
Endzone FadeTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 9
PFF receiving grade68.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards9
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target15.0
Yards per route run3.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating143.8
Hitch/Stop & GoTargets: 4Receptions: 1Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade61.8
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception34.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target29.8
Yards per route run4.86
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating22.9
Blaze outTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target12.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 6Receptions: 1Yards: 16
PFF receiving grade58.6
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards16
Yards per reception16.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target11.8
Yards per route run0.80
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Seam RouteTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception17.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops2
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target22.8
Yards per route run1.42
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating63.8
SlideTargets: 7Receptions: 5Yards: 17
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets7
Receptions5
Receiving yards17
Yards per reception3.4
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception2.8
Avg depth of target0.1
Yards per route run0.59
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating113.7