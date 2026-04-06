PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Skyler Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a productive slot receiver.

Player Traits Route running 8/10 Vertical ability, long speed 7/10 Release, footwork 8/10 Hands 9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 8/10 Run after the catch/contact 6/10 Play strength, blocking 4/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Skyler Bell For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 8/10

8/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 7/10

7/10 Release, footwork: 8/10

8/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10

8/10 Run after the catch/contact: 6/10

6/10 Play strength, blocking: 4/10

4/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 4 T-287 Drop rate 3.8 T-121 YAC / reception 8.2 T-17 Avg depth of target 8.3 T-363 Deep catches 6 T-111 Deep yards 170 T-183 Screen catches 38 5 Screen yards 257 7 Contested catches 13 T-19

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 41.80% 32.95% Zone single 59.09% 44.76% Zone 36.71% 32.52% Man single 50.00% 38.46% Zone double 28.57% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 66.67% 27.14% Zone with help – 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-1 Double Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Unknown Cover 2-Man Prevent × Man Targets: 46 Receptions: 27 Yards: 381 PFF receiving grade 81.0 Targets 46 Receptions 27 Receiving yards 381 Yards per reception 14.1 Receiving touchdowns 6 First downs 16 Drops 2 Contested targets 6 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 242 YAC per reception 9.0 Avg depth of target 11.3 Yards per route run 3.46 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 125.1 Zone Targets: 91 Receptions: 71 Yards: 867 PFF receiving grade 80.1 Targets 91 Receptions 71 Receiving yards 867 Yards per reception 12.2 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 31 Drops 2 Contested targets 13 Contested catches 9 Yards after catch 587 YAC per reception 8.3 Avg depth of target 6.6 Yards per route run 3.10 Explosive plays 19 Missed tackles forced 11 WR rating 116.4 Bracket Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.8 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-0 Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 4 PFF receiving grade 74.5 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 4 Yards per reception 1.3 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 1.5 Yards per route run 0.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 116.7 Cover-1 Targets: 36 Receptions: 20 Yards: 335 PFF receiving grade 79.9 Targets 36 Receptions 20 Receiving yards 335 Yards per reception 16.8 Receiving touchdowns 4 First downs 13 Drops 2 Contested targets 5 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 215 YAC per reception 10.8 Avg depth of target 12.6 Yards per route run 3.94 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 124.2 Cover-1 Double Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.9 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-2 Targets: 15 Receptions: 9 Yards: 96 PFF receiving grade 71.0 Targets 15 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 96 Yards per reception 10.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 4 Yards after catch 52 YAC per reception 5.8 Avg depth of target 6.9 Yards per route run 1.88 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 78.8 Cover-3 Targets: 26 Receptions: 23 Yards: 266 PFF receiving grade 75.6 Targets 26 Receptions 23 Receiving yards 266 Yards per reception 11.6 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 9 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 200 YAC per reception 8.7 Avg depth of target 4.9 Yards per route run 3.02 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 118.9 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 5 Receptions: 2 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 55.6 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 17.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 2 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 22 YAC per reception 11.0 Avg depth of target 6.2 Yards per route run 2.33 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 64.6 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 2 PFF receiving grade 58.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 2 Yards per reception 2.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 0.67 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 26 PFF receiving grade 63.8 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 26 Yards per reception 6.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 3.3 Avg depth of target 3.3 Yards per route run 2.17 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 93.8 Cover-6 Targets: 8 Receptions: 7 Yards: 94 PFF receiving grade 75.2 Targets 8 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 94 Yards per reception 13.4 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 48 YAC per reception 6.9 Avg depth of target 8.6 Yards per route run 3.24 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 155.2 Quarters Targets: 32 Receptions: 25 Yards: 348 PFF receiving grade 75.5 Targets 32 Receptions 25 Receiving yards 348 Yards per reception 13.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 11 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 247 YAC per reception 9.9 Avg depth of target 8.2 Yards per route run 4.24 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 122.4 Red Zone Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 34 PFF receiving grade 72.5 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 34 Yards per reception 8.5 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 1.5 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 2.27 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 141.7 Unknown Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.3 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 42 PFF receiving grade 65.7 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 42 Yards per reception 10.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 27 YAC per reception 6.8 Avg depth of target 10.5 Yards per route run 2.63 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 86.8 Prevent Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.8 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 1 receptions / 7 targets 19 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 79.2 RTG 73.1 3 receptions / 7 targets 97 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 129.5 RTG 94.4 2 receptions / 10 targets 54 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 49.6 RTG 66.9 20+ 5 receptions / 5 targets 95 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 158.3 RTG 91.4 8 receptions / 18 targets 205 Yards 3 TD, 1 INT 103.0 RTG 90.7 6 receptions / 9 targets 118 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 149.3 RTG 85.0 10-19 7 receptions / 7 targets 93 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 118.8 RTG 91.1 24 receptions / 29 targets 298 Yards 4 TD, 0 INT 149.1 RTG 91.9 5 receptions / 5 targets 49 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 107.5 RTG 84.0 0-9 6 receptions / 7 targets 44 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 92.9 RTG 73.3 29 receptions / 30 targets 169 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 90.1 RTG 85.1 6 receptions / 7 targets 41 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 91.1 RTG 79.4 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 1 Yards: 19 PFF receiving grade 73.1 Targets 7 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 19 Yards per reception 19.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 4 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 25.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 14.3% Avg depth of target 25.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 79.2 Yards per route run 1.73 Longest reception 19 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 3 Yards: 97 PFF receiving grade 94.4 Targets 7 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 97 Yards per reception 32.3 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 33.3% Yards after catch 19 YAC per reception 6.3 Catch rate 42.9% Avg depth of target 31.1 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 129.5 Yards per route run 6.06 Longest reception 39 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 10 Receptions: 2 Yards: 54 PFF receiving grade 66.9 Targets 10 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 54 Yards per reception 27.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 33.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 4.0 Catch rate 20.0% Avg depth of target 26.6 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 49.6 Yards per route run 3.60 Longest reception 28 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 5 Yards: 95 PFF receiving grade 91.4 Targets 5 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 95 Yards per reception 19.0 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 22 YAC per reception 4.4 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 15.8 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 158.3 Yards per route run 9.50 Longest reception 26 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 18 Receptions: 8 Yards: 205 PFF receiving grade 90.7 Targets 18 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 205 Yards per reception 25.6 Touchdowns 3 Interceptions 1 First downs 7 Drops 1 Drop rate 11.1% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 106 YAC per reception 13.3 Catch rate 44.4% Avg depth of target 13.2 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 103.0 Yards per route run 3.87 Longest reception 80 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 9 Receptions: 6 Yards: 118 PFF receiving grade 85.0 Targets 9 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 118 Yards per reception 19.7 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 1 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 36 YAC per reception 6.0 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 14.2 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 149.3 Yards per route run 6.94 Longest reception 46 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 7 Yards: 93 PFF receiving grade 91.1 Targets 7 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 93 Yards per reception 13.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 58 YAC per reception 8.3 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 5.0 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 4.23 Longest reception 40 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 29 Receptions: 24 Yards: 298 PFF receiving grade 91.9 Targets 29 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 298 Yards per reception 12.4 Touchdowns 4 Interceptions 0 First downs 11 Drops 2 Drop rate 7.7% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 216 YAC per reception 9.0 Catch rate 82.8% Avg depth of target 3.4 Avoided tackles 5 QB rating when targeted 149.1 Yards per route run 3.10 Longest reception 80 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 5 Yards: 49 PFF receiving grade 84.0 Targets 5 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 49 Yards per reception 9.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 2.8 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 7.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 107.5 Yards per route run 1.81 Longest reception 21 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 44 PFF receiving grade 73.3 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 44 Yards per reception 7.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 54 YAC per reception 9.0 Catch rate 85.7% Avg depth of target -1.6 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 92.9 Yards per route run 3.67 Longest reception 12 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 30 Receptions: 29 Yards: 169 PFF receiving grade 85.1 Targets 30 Receptions 29 Receiving yards 169 Yards per reception 5.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 7 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 1 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 252 YAC per reception 8.7 Catch rate 96.7% Avg depth of target -2.8 Avoided tackles 4 QB rating when targeted 90.1 Yards per route run 2.56 Longest reception 19 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 41 PFF receiving grade 79.4 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 41 Yards per reception 6.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 50 YAC per reception 8.3 Catch rate 85.7% Avg depth of target -1.4 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 91.1 Yards per route run 3.73 Longest reception 13

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 81.6 70.9 55.8 Snaps 409 372 246 Slot snaps 158 117 245 Receptions 102 49 38 Receptions / Targets 102/141 49/93 38/58 Yards per rec 12.6 17.5 7.8 Touchdowns 13 5 1

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 74.7 T-49 Red-zone target rate 37.5% 13 Red-zone snaps 88 T-37 Red-zone targets 33 1 Red-zone receptions 24 1 Red-zone completion rate 72.7% T-145 Red-zone yards 373 5 Red-zone touchdowns 2 T-2 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 9 T-24 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 37.5% T-325 Red-zone drops 1 T-257 Red-zone drop rate 4.0% 257 Red-zone contested catch rate 50.0% T-126 Red-zone wide receiver rating 130 18

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 84.4 Targets 55 Receptions 51 Receiving yards 410 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 109.8 × Flat PFF receiving grade 50.6 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 13 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 93.8 × Slant PFF receiving grade 78.5 Targets 25 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 254 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 134.4 × Cross PFF receiving grade 68.3 Targets 21 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 133 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 56.3 × Out PFF receiving grade 66.1 Targets 33 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 247 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 104.0 × In PFF receiving grade 71.6 Targets 19 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 198 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 115.7 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 58.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 8 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 100.0 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 69.7 Targets 39 Receptions 28 Receiving yards 306 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 92.5 × Corner PFF receiving grade 63.2 Targets 8 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 44 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 50.0 × Post PFF receiving grade 75.7 Targets 9 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 78 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 103.0 × Go PFF receiving grade 81.2 Targets 25 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 234 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 59.4 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 89.7 Targets 10 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 107 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 121.7 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 89.2 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 67 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 127.1 × Block Run Through PFF receiving grade 75.3 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 42 Touchdowns 3 WR rating 158.3 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 74.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 45 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 72.9 Targets 5 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 36 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 96.7 × Backfield Wheel PFF receiving grade 72.0 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 80 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Whip Route (Breaking Out) PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 23 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 89.6 × Endzone Fade PFF receiving grade 68.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 9 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 143.8 × Hitch/Stop & Go PFF receiving grade 61.8 Targets 4 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 34 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 22.9 × Blaze out PFF receiving grade 59.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 58.6 Targets 6 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 16 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 79.2 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 34 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 63.8 × Slide PFF receiving grade 53.9 Targets 7 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 17 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 113.7 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Back Shoulder Go Slant & Go Block Run Through Slot Wheel Ghost Backfield Wheel Whip Route (Breaking Out) Endzone Fade Hitch/Stop & Go Blaze out Scramble Adjustment Seam Route Slide × Screen Targets: 55 Receptions: 51 Yards: 410 PFF receiving grade 84.4 Targets 55 Receptions 51 Receiving yards 410 Yards per reception 8.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 13 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 524 YAC per reception 10.3 Avg depth of target -2.2 Yards per route run 4.14 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 11 WR rating 109.8 Flat Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 50.6 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 6.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 4.5 Avg depth of target 2.0 Yards per route run 0.35 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 93.8 Slant Targets: 25 Receptions: 19 Yards: 254 PFF receiving grade 78.5 Targets 25 Receptions 19 Receiving yards 254 Yards per reception 13.4 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 13 Drops 3 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 141 YAC per reception 7.4 Avg depth of target 5.8 Yards per route run 4.16 Explosive plays 7 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 134.4 Cross Targets: 21 Receptions: 12 Yards: 133 PFF receiving grade 68.3 Targets 21 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 133 Yards per reception 11.1 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 2 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 50 YAC per reception 4.2 Avg depth of target 9.9 Yards per route run 1.82 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 56.3 Out Targets: 33 Receptions: 24 Yards: 247 PFF receiving grade 66.1 Targets 33 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 247 Yards per reception 10.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 12 Drops 3 Contested targets 5 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 62 YAC per reception 2.6 Avg depth of target 7.9 Yards per route run 2.91 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 104.0 In Targets: 19 Receptions: 8 Yards: 198 PFF receiving grade 71.6 Targets 19 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 198 Yards per reception 24.8 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 4 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 125 YAC per reception 15.6 Avg depth of target 11.6 Yards per route run 3.47 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 115.7 Comeback Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 58.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 8.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch -1 YAC per reception -1.0 Avg depth of target 9.0 Yards per route run 1.33 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 100.0 Hitch Targets: 39 Receptions: 28 Yards: 306 PFF receiving grade 69.7 Targets 39 Receptions 28 Receiving yards 306 Yards per reception 10.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 12 Drops 4 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 4 Yards after catch 138 YAC per reception 4.9 Avg depth of target 6.5 Yards per route run 2.45 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 92.5 Corner Targets: 8 Receptions: 2 Yards: 44 PFF receiving grade 63.2 Targets 8 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 44 Yards per reception 22.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 3.5 Avg depth of target 26.1 Yards per route run 2.20 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 50.0 Post Targets: 9 Receptions: 3 Yards: 78 PFF receiving grade 75.7 Targets 9 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 78 Yards per reception 26.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 0.7 Avg depth of target 25.2 Yards per route run 4.88 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 103.0 Go Targets: 25 Receptions: 7 Yards: 234 PFF receiving grade 81.2 Targets 25 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 234 Yards per reception 33.4 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 7 Drops 1 Contested targets 7 Contested catches 4 Yards after catch 19 YAC per reception 2.7 Avg depth of target 30.8 Yards per route run 4.68 Explosive plays 7 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 59.4 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 10 Receptions: 5 Yards: 107 PFF receiving grade 89.7 Targets 10 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 107 Yards per reception 21.4 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 6 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 0.8 Avg depth of target 21.0 Yards per route run 8.92 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 121.7 Slant & Go Targets: 5 Receptions: 2 Yards: 67 PFF receiving grade 89.2 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 67 Yards per reception 33.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 29.2 Yards per route run 11.17 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 127.1 Block Run Through Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 42 PFF receiving grade 75.3 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 42 Yards per reception 14.0 Receiving touchdowns 3 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 2.7 Avg depth of target 13.7 Yards per route run 4.67 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 158.3 Slot Wheel Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 74.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 45.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 23 YAC per reception 23.0 Avg depth of target 22.0 Yards per route run 6.43 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Ghost Targets: 5 Receptions: 5 Yards: 36 PFF receiving grade 72.9 Targets 5 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 36 Yards per reception 7.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 55 YAC per reception 11.0 Avg depth of target -3.8 Yards per route run 4.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 96.7 Backfield Wheel Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 80 PFF receiving grade 72.0 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 80 Yards per reception 20.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 55 YAC per reception 13.8 Avg depth of target 6.3 Yards per route run 8.00 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Whip Route (Breaking Out) Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 23 PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 23 Yards per reception 11.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 6.5 Avg depth of target 4.7 Yards per route run 7.67 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 89.6 Endzone Fade Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 9 PFF receiving grade 68.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 9 Yards per reception 9.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 15.0 Yards per route run 3.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 143.8 Hitch/Stop & Go Targets: 4 Receptions: 1 Yards: 34 PFF receiving grade 61.8 Targets 4 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 34 Yards per reception 34.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 29.8 Yards per route run 4.86 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 22.9 Blaze out Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 12.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 6 Receptions: 1 Yards: 16 PFF receiving grade 58.6 Targets 6 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 16 Yards per reception 16.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 11.8 Yards per route run 0.80 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Seam Route Targets: 5 Receptions: 2 Yards: 34 PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 5 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 34 Yards per reception 17.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 2 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 22.8 Yards per route run 1.42 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 63.8 Slide Targets: 7 Receptions: 5 Yards: 17 PFF receiving grade 53.9 Targets 7 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 17 Yards per reception 3.4 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 2.8 Avg depth of target 0.1 Yards per route run 0.59 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 113.7

Player Comp: Jalen McMillan