PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Terion Stewart NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Stewart boasts eye-catching efficiency metrics, with missed-tackle-forced and yards-after-contact averages that rank near the top of the percentile charts. However, his tape can lack consistency and feel. At 5-foot-8, he has a shorter stride length that limits some build-up speed, though his acceleration is strong. He has a compact, powerful build that allows him to bounce off contact and deploy a firm stiff arm.

His vision and anticipation as a runner are inconsistent, flashing at times but disappearing at others. He also has minimal receiving production. Stewart shows pass-protection upside thanks to his natural leverage and sturdy frame, but his recognition and anticipation in that area must improve. Ball security remains a significant concern, as drops and fumbles have plagued his game and must be cleaned up for him to earn consistent playing time.

Player Traits

Vision
4/10
Spacial awareness, IQ, patience
4/10
Big-play speed
6/10
Balance, play through contact
8/10
Mentality, fight, effort
7/10
Change of direction, flexibility
7/10
Elusiveness, footwork
9/10
Receiving
1/10
Tackle-breaking ability
7/10
Pass protection
7/10
Strengths

