PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Terion Stewart NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Stewart boasts eye-catching efficiency metrics, with missed-tackle-forced and yards-after-contact averages that rank near the top of the percentile charts. However, his tape can lack consistency and feel. At 5-foot-8, he has a shorter stride length that limits some build-up speed, though his acceleration is strong. He has a compact, powerful build that allows him to bounce off contact and deploy a firm stiff arm.
His vision and anticipation as a runner are inconsistent, flashing at times but disappearing at others. He also has minimal receiving production. Stewart shows pass-protection upside thanks to his natural leverage and sturdy frame, but his recognition and anticipation in that area must improve. Ball security remains a significant concern, as drops and fumbles have plagued his game and must be cleaned up for him to earn consistent playing time.
Player Traits
- Vision: 4/10
- Spacial awareness, IQ, patience: 4/10
- Big-play speed: 6/10
- Balance, play through contact: 8/10
- Mentality, fight, effort: 7/10
- Change of direction, flexibility: 7/10
- Elusiveness, footwork: 9/10
- Receiving: 1/10
- Tackle-breaking ability: 7/10
- Pass protection: 7/10
Strengths