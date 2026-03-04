PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Terion Stewart NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Stewart boasts eye-catching efficiency metrics, with missed-tackle-forced and yards-after-contact averages that rank near the top of the percentile charts. However, his tape can lack consistency and feel. At 5-foot-8, he has a shorter stride length that limits some build-up speed, though his acceleration is strong. He has a compact, powerful build that allows him to bounce off contact and deploy a firm stiff arm.

His vision and anticipation as a runner are inconsistent, flashing at times but disappearing at others. He also has minimal receiving production. Stewart shows pass-protection upside thanks to his natural leverage and sturdy frame, but his recognition and anticipation in that area must improve. Ball security remains a significant concern, as drops and fumbles have plagued his game and must be cleaned up for him to earn consistent playing time.

Start Mock Draft Scout Terion Stewart For Yourself

Player Traits Vision: 4/10

4/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience: 4/10

4/10 Big-play speed: 6/10

6/10 Balance, play through contact: 8/10

8/10 Mentality, fight, effort: 7/10

7/10 Change of direction, flexibility: 7/10

7/10 Elusiveness, footwork: 9/10

9/10 Receiving: 1/10

1/10 Tackle-breaking ability: 7/10

7/10 Pass protection: 7/10

