PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Deion Burks NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an explosive slot receiver, though he may not fit every scheme.
Player Traits
- Route running: 7/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 9/10
- Release, footwork: 7/10
- Hands: 8/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 4/10
- Competitive toughness: 9/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|3
|T-207
|Drop rate
|4.9
|T-155
|YAC / reception
|5.2
|T-188
|Avg depth of target
|8.6
|T-353
|Deep catches
|2
|T-310
|Deep yards
|62
|T-343
|Screen catches
|15
|T-70
|Screen yards
|112
|T-59
|Contested catches
|9
|T-62
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|26.75%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|8.33%
|44.76%
|Zone
|33.00%
|32.52%
|Man single
|34.85%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|5.41%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|50.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|20.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 19Receptions: 14Yards: 192
PFF receiving grade67.7
Targets19
Receptions14
Receiving yards192
Yards per reception13.7
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs9
Drops1
Contested targets9
Contested catches6
Yards after catch98
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target8.0
Yards per route run1.98
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating123.1
ZoneTargets: 66Receptions: 43Yards: 416
PFF receiving grade63.9
Targets66
Receptions43
Receiving yards416
Yards per reception9.7
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs20
Drops2
Contested targets8
Contested catches3
Yards after catch193
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target9.0
Yards per route run1.30
Explosive plays10
Missed tackles forced9
WR rating80.1
Cover-0Targets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 55
PFF receiving grade66.0
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards55
Yards per reception13.8
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch53
YAC per reception13.3
Avg depth of target0.5
Yards per route run2.20
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
Cover-1Targets: 15Receptions: 10Yards: 137
PFF receiving grade67.2
Targets15
Receptions10
Receiving yards137
Yards per reception13.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs7
Drops1
Contested targets7
Contested catches4
Yards after catch45
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target9.9
Yards per route run2.01
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating95.7
Cover-2Targets: 13Receptions: 10Yards: 133
PFF receiving grade67.8
Targets13
Receptions10
Receiving yards133
Yards per reception13.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch44
YAC per reception4.4
Avg depth of target10.5
Yards per route run1.71
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating134.5
Cover-3Targets: 24Receptions: 11Yards: 115
PFF receiving grade58.6
Targets24
Receptions11
Receiving yards115
Yards per reception10.4
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches0
Yards after catch66
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target11.5
Yards per route run1.11
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating56.8
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception8.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch26
YAC per reception8.7
Avg depth of target-0.3
Yards per route run1.47
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating101.4
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade73.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception21.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target19.0
Yards per route run10.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade55.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception2.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches2
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception0.3
Avg depth of target5.4
Yards per route run0.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating64.6
Cover-6Targets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 46
PFF receiving grade74.4
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards46
Yards per reception11.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch18
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target7.0
Yards per route run1.92
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating114.6
QuartersTargets: 16Receptions: 11Yards: 68
PFF receiving grade55.5
Targets16
Receptions11
Receiving yards68
Yards per reception6.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch36
YAC per reception3.3
Avg depth of target6.7
Yards per route run0.86
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating51.0
Red ZoneTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 9
PFF receiving grade59.4
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards9
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception13.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run1.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating143.8
UnknownTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.4
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
PreventTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.6
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.8
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target37.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 10Receptions: 2Yards: 62
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets10
Receptions2
Receiving yards62
Yards per reception31.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate20.0%
Avg depth of target27.1
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted52.9
Yards per route run3.26
Longest reception34
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 19Receptions: 9Yards: 182
PFF receiving grade90.3
Targets19
Receptions9
Receiving yards182
Yards per reception20.2
Touchdowns2
Interceptions1
First downs9
Drops1
Drop rate10.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets5
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate20.0%
Yards after catch63
YAC per reception7.0
Catch rate47.4%
Avg depth of target12.5
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted94.6
Yards per route run3.57
Longest reception37
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 65
PFF receiving grade91.6
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards65
Yards per reception16.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs4
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate33.3%
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception0.5
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target15.2
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted102.8
Yards per route run5.91
Longest reception21
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 11
PFF receiving grade74.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Yards per reception11.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception3.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target8.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted112.5
Yards per route run0.46
Longest reception11
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 24Receptions: 18Yards: 138
PFF receiving grade80.3
Targets24
Receptions18
Receiving yards138
Yards per reception7.7
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs9
Drops2
Drop rate10.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets5
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate60.0%
Yards after catch74
YAC per reception4.1
Catch rate75.0%
Avg depth of target3.8
Avoided tackles5
QB rating when targeted88.5
Yards per route run1.13
Longest reception21
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 11Receptions: 10Yards: 60
PFF receiving grade67.1
Targets11
Receptions10
Receiving yards60
Yards per reception6.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions3
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception1.3
Catch rate90.9%
Avg depth of target4.9
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted89.4
Yards per route run2.50
Longest reception10
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 7
PFF receiving grade74.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards7
Yards per reception7.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception12.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-5.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted95.8
Yards per route run0.78
Longest reception7
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 9Receptions: 9Yards: 79
PFF receiving grade86.2
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards79
Yards per reception8.8
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch110
YAC per reception12.2
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.4
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted142.8
Yards per route run1.88
Longest reception45
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade61.9
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception3.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch27
YAC per reception6.8
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted80.2
Yards per route run2.60
Longest reception5
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|64.1
|66.9
|65.7
|Snaps
|426
|151
|430
|Slot snaps
|99
|136
|33
|Receptions
|58
|31
|47
|Receptions / Targets
|58/86
|31/42
|47/95
|Yards per rec
|10.6
|7.7
|13.4
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|7
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|62.3
|T-255
|Red-zone target rate
|25.5%
|101
|Red-zone snaps
|94
|T-26
|Red-zone targets
|24
|T-18
|Red-zone receptions
|14
|T-38
|Red-zone completion rate
|58.3%
|T-288
|Red-zone yards
|229
|26
|Red-zone touchdowns
|1
|T-4
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|6
|T-80
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|42.9%
|T-292
|Red-zone drops
|2
|T-379
|Red-zone drop rate
|11.8%
|T-320
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|33.3%
|T-187
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|69.6
|300
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade67.7
Targets24
Receptions21
Receiving yards150
Touchdowns1
WR rating106.6
Flat
PFF receiving grade61.7
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards26
Touchdowns0
WR rating93.8
Slant
PFF receiving grade78.7
Targets32
Receptions24
Receiving yards305
Touchdowns2
WR rating112.1
Cross
PFF receiving grade54.0
Targets12
Receptions6
Receiving yards45
Touchdowns0
WR rating24.7
Out
PFF receiving grade66.7
Targets11
Receptions8
Receiving yards77
Touchdowns2
WR rating131.4
In
PFF receiving grade76.1
Targets17
Receptions10
Receiving yards156
Touchdowns1
WR rating69.4
Comeback
PFF receiving grade55.9
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards15
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Hitch
PFF receiving grade69.3
Targets44
Receptions33
Receiving yards274
Touchdowns0
WR rating81.1
Corner
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets5
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Post
PFF receiving grade65.7
Targets9
Receptions2
Receiving yards44
Touchdowns2
WR rating47.5
Go
PFF receiving grade65.3
Targets21
Receptions5
Receiving yards161
Touchdowns1
WR rating55.1
Hitch/Stop & Go
PFF receiving grade91.3
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards78
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Endzone Fade
PFF receiving grade89.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards8
Touchdowns1
WR rating139.6
Jet
PFF receiving grade79.0
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards35
Touchdowns2
WR rating122.5
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade70.0
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Touchdowns0
WR rating59.0
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade61.4
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards56
Touchdowns2
WR rating109.7
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade58.7
Targets11
Receptions3
Receiving yards24
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Ghost
PFF receiving grade55.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-3
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade55.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Slide
PFF receiving grade51.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade49.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade48.3
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Shovel
PFF receiving grade48.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Touchdowns0
WR rating56.3
Backfield Pivot / Circle
PFF receiving grade42.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards7
Touchdowns0
WR rating95.8
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 24Receptions: 21Yards: 150
PFF receiving grade67.7
Targets24
Receptions21
Receiving yards150
Yards per reception7.1
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs6
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch196
YAC per reception9.3
Avg depth of target-2.2
Yards per route run2.59
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced5
WR rating106.6
FlatTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade61.7
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception6.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch24
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target0.5
Yards per route run0.72
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating93.8
SlantTargets: 32Receptions: 24Yards: 305
PFF receiving grade78.7
Targets32
Receptions24
Receiving yards305
Yards per reception12.7
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs16
Drops3
Contested targets10
Contested catches7
Yards after catch169
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target6.0
Yards per route run4.18
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced14
WR rating112.1
CrossTargets: 12Receptions: 6Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade54.0
Targets12
Receptions6
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception7.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception3.3
Avg depth of target9.8
Yards per route run0.67
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating24.7
OutTargets: 11Receptions: 8Yards: 77
PFF receiving grade66.7
Targets11
Receptions8
Receiving yards77
Yards per reception9.6
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception1.1
Avg depth of target10.3
Yards per route run1.26
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating131.4
InTargets: 17Receptions: 10Yards: 156
PFF receiving grade76.1
Targets17
Receptions10
Receiving yards156
Yards per reception15.6
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets7
Contested catches2
Yards after catch35
YAC per reception3.5
Avg depth of target11.8
Yards per route run3.71
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating69.4
ComebackTargets: 5Receptions: 1Yards: 15
PFF receiving grade55.9
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards15
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target10.8
Yards per route run1.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
HitchTargets: 44Receptions: 33Yards: 274
PFF receiving grade69.3
Targets44
Receptions33
Receiving yards274
Yards per reception8.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs16
Drops2
Contested targets10
Contested catches6
Yards after catch85
YAC per reception2.6
Avg depth of target6.4
Yards per route run1.76
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced8
WR rating81.1
CornerTargets: 5Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets5
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target18.8
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
PostTargets: 9Receptions: 2Yards: 44
PFF receiving grade65.7
Targets9
Receptions2
Receiving yards44
Yards per reception22.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target26.7
Yards per route run3.14
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating47.5
GoTargets: 21Receptions: 5Yards: 161
PFF receiving grade65.3
Targets21
Receptions5
Receiving yards161
Yards per reception32.2
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops3
Contested targets8
Contested catches2
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception2.8
Avg depth of target27.2
Yards per route run3.04
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating55.1
Hitch/Stop & GoTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 78
PFF receiving grade91.3
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards78
Yards per reception39.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target39.0
Yards per route run26.00
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Endzone FadeTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade89.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target17.0
Yards per route run4.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating139.6
JetTargets: 9Receptions: 9Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade79.0
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception3.9
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch71
YAC per reception7.9
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run2.92
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating122.5
Out & UpTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade70.0
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception21.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target29.3
Yards per route run2.63
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating59.0
Seam RouteTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 56
PFF receiving grade61.4
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards56
Yards per reception28.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target30.7
Yards per route run2.95
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating109.7
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 11Receptions: 3Yards: 24
PFF receiving grade58.7
Targets11
Receptions3
Receiving yards24
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception0.3
Avg depth of target18.0
Yards per route run0.48
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Slant & GoTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target31.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
GhostTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: -3
PFF receiving grade55.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-3
Yards per reception-3.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch-2
YAC per reception-2.0
Avg depth of target-1.0
Yards per route run-0.50
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating79.2
Block Run ThroughTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade55.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target17.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
SlideTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade51.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Backfield FlareTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade49.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target-1.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Slot WheelTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade48.3
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target23.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
ShovelTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 5
PFF receiving grade48.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception9.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run1.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating56.3
Backfield Pivot / CircleTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 7
PFF receiving grade42.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards7
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target5.0
Yards per route run0.35
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8