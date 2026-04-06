PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Deion Burks NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an explosive slot receiver, though he may not fit every scheme.

Player Traits Route running 7/10 Vertical ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Hands 8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 8/10 Run after the catch/contact 6/10 Play strength, blocking 4/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Deion Burks For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 7/10

7/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10

8/10 Run after the catch/contact: 6/10

6/10 Play strength, blocking: 4/10

4/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 3 T-207 Drop rate 4.9 T-155 YAC / reception 5.2 T-188 Avg depth of target 8.6 T-353 Deep catches 2 T-310 Deep yards 62 T-343 Screen catches 15 T-70 Screen yards 112 T-59 Contested catches 9 T-62

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 26.75% 32.95% Zone single 8.33% 44.76% Zone 33.00% 32.52% Man single 34.85% 38.46% Zone double 5.41% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 50.00% 27.14% Zone with help 20.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Unknown Cover 2-Man Prevent × Man Targets: 19 Receptions: 14 Yards: 192 PFF receiving grade 67.7 Targets 19 Receptions 14 Receiving yards 192 Yards per reception 13.7 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 9 Drops 1 Contested targets 9 Contested catches 6 Yards after catch 98 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 8.0 Yards per route run 1.98 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 123.1 Zone Targets: 66 Receptions: 43 Yards: 416 PFF receiving grade 63.9 Targets 66 Receptions 43 Receiving yards 416 Yards per reception 9.7 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 20 Drops 2 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 3 Yards after catch 193 YAC per reception 4.5 Avg depth of target 9.0 Yards per route run 1.30 Explosive plays 10 Missed tackles forced 9 WR rating 80.1 Cover-0 Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 55 PFF receiving grade 66.0 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 55 Yards per reception 13.8 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 53 YAC per reception 13.3 Avg depth of target 0.5 Yards per route run 2.20 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Cover-1 Targets: 15 Receptions: 10 Yards: 137 PFF receiving grade 67.2 Targets 15 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 137 Yards per reception 13.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 7 Drops 1 Contested targets 7 Contested catches 4 Yards after catch 45 YAC per reception 4.5 Avg depth of target 9.9 Yards per route run 2.01 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 95.7 Cover-2 Targets: 13 Receptions: 10 Yards: 133 PFF receiving grade 67.8 Targets 13 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 133 Yards per reception 13.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 44 YAC per reception 4.4 Avg depth of target 10.5 Yards per route run 1.71 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 134.5 Cover-3 Targets: 24 Receptions: 11 Yards: 115 PFF receiving grade 58.6 Targets 24 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 115 Yards per reception 10.4 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 66 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 11.5 Yards per route run 1.11 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 56.8 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 25 PFF receiving grade 65.8 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 25 Yards per reception 8.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 26 YAC per reception 8.7 Avg depth of target -0.3 Yards per route run 1.47 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 101.4 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 73.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 21.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 19.0 Yards per route run 10.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 55.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 2.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 0.3 Avg depth of target 5.4 Yards per route run 0.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 64.6 Cover-6 Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 46 PFF receiving grade 74.4 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 46 Yards per reception 11.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 18 YAC per reception 4.5 Avg depth of target 7.0 Yards per route run 1.92 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 114.6 Quarters Targets: 16 Receptions: 11 Yards: 68 PFF receiving grade 55.5 Targets 16 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 68 Yards per reception 6.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 36 YAC per reception 3.3 Avg depth of target 6.7 Yards per route run 0.86 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 51.0 Red Zone Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 9 PFF receiving grade 59.4 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 9 Yards per reception 9.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 13.0 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run 1.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 143.8 Unknown Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.4 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Prevent Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.6 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 0.0 RTG 59.8 2 receptions / 10 targets 62 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 52.9 RTG 86.7 20+ 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 9 receptions / 19 targets 182 Yards 2 TD, 1 INT 94.6 RTG 90.3 4 receptions / 6 targets 65 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 102.8 RTG 91.6 10-19 1 receptions / 1 targets 11 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 112.5 RTG 74.2 18 receptions / 24 targets 138 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 88.5 RTG 80.3 10 receptions / 11 targets 60 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 89.4 RTG 67.1 0-9 1 receptions / 1 targets 7 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 95.8 RTG 74.2 9 receptions / 9 targets 79 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 142.8 RTG 86.2 4 receptions / 4 targets 13 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 80.2 RTG 61.9 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.8 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 37.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 10 Receptions: 2 Yards: 62 PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 10 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 62 Yards per reception 31.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 20.0% Avg depth of target 27.1 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 52.9 Yards per route run 3.26 Longest reception 34 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 19 Receptions: 9 Yards: 182 PFF receiving grade 90.3 Targets 19 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 182 Yards per reception 20.2 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 1 First downs 9 Drops 1 Drop rate 10.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 5 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 20.0% Yards after catch 63 YAC per reception 7.0 Catch rate 47.4% Avg depth of target 12.5 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 94.6 Yards per route run 3.57 Longest reception 37 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 65 PFF receiving grade 91.6 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 65 Yards per reception 16.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 33.3% Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 0.5 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 15.2 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 102.8 Yards per route run 5.91 Longest reception 21 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 11 PFF receiving grade 74.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Yards per reception 11.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 3.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 8.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 112.5 Yards per route run 0.46 Longest reception 11 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 24 Receptions: 18 Yards: 138 PFF receiving grade 80.3 Targets 24 Receptions 18 Receiving yards 138 Yards per reception 7.7 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 9 Drops 2 Drop rate 10.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 5 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 60.0% Yards after catch 74 YAC per reception 4.1 Catch rate 75.0% Avg depth of target 3.8 Avoided tackles 5 QB rating when targeted 88.5 Yards per route run 1.13 Longest reception 21 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 11 Receptions: 10 Yards: 60 PFF receiving grade 67.1 Targets 11 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 60 Yards per reception 6.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 3 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 1.3 Catch rate 90.9% Avg depth of target 4.9 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 89.4 Yards per route run 2.50 Longest reception 10 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 7 PFF receiving grade 74.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 7 Yards per reception 7.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 12.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -5.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 95.8 Yards per route run 0.78 Longest reception 7 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 9 Receptions: 9 Yards: 79 PFF receiving grade 86.2 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 79 Yards per reception 8.8 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 110 YAC per reception 12.2 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.4 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 142.8 Yards per route run 1.88 Longest reception 45 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 61.9 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 3.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 27 YAC per reception 6.8 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.5 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 80.2 Yards per route run 2.60 Longest reception 5

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 64.1 66.9 65.7 Snaps 426 151 430 Slot snaps 99 136 33 Receptions 58 31 47 Receptions / Targets 58/86 31/42 47/95 Yards per rec 10.6 7.7 13.4 Touchdowns 4 3 7

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 62.3 T-255 Red-zone target rate 25.5% 101 Red-zone snaps 94 T-26 Red-zone targets 24 T-18 Red-zone receptions 14 T-38 Red-zone completion rate 58.3% T-288 Red-zone yards 229 26 Red-zone touchdowns 1 T-4 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 6 T-80 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 42.9% T-292 Red-zone drops 2 T-379 Red-zone drop rate 11.8% T-320 Red-zone contested catch rate 33.3% T-187 Red-zone wide receiver rating 69.6 300

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 67.7 Targets 24 Receptions 21 Receiving yards 150 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 106.6 × Flat PFF receiving grade 61.7 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 26 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 93.8 × Slant PFF receiving grade 78.7 Targets 32 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 305 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 112.1 × Cross PFF receiving grade 54.0 Targets 12 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 45 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 24.7 × Out PFF receiving grade 66.7 Targets 11 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 77 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 131.4 × In PFF receiving grade 76.1 Targets 17 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 156 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 69.4 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 55.9 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 15 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 69.3 Targets 44 Receptions 33 Receiving yards 274 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 81.1 × Corner PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 5 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Post PFF receiving grade 65.7 Targets 9 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 44 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 47.5 × Go PFF receiving grade 65.3 Targets 21 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 161 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 55.1 × Hitch/Stop & Go PFF receiving grade 91.3 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 78 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Endzone Fade PFF receiving grade 89.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 8 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 139.6 × Jet PFF receiving grade 79.0 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 35 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 122.5 × Out & Up PFF receiving grade 70.0 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 59.0 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 61.4 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 56 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 109.7 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 58.7 Targets 11 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 24 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 55.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -3 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Block Run Through PFF receiving grade 55.1 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Slide PFF receiving grade 51.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 79.2 × Backfield Flare PFF receiving grade 49.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 48.3 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Shovel PFF receiving grade 48.0 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 56.3 × Backfield Pivot / Circle PFF receiving grade 42.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 7 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 95.8 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Hitch/Stop & Go Endzone Fade Jet Out & Up Seam Route Scramble Adjustment Slant & Go Ghost Block Run Through Slide Backfield Flare Slot Wheel Shovel Backfield Pivot / Circle × Screen Targets: 24 Receptions: 21 Yards: 150 PFF receiving grade 67.7 Targets 24 Receptions 21 Receiving yards 150 Yards per reception 7.1 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 6 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 196 YAC per reception 9.3 Avg depth of target -2.2 Yards per route run 2.59 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 5 WR rating 106.6 Flat Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 26 PFF receiving grade 61.7 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 26 Yards per reception 6.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 24 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 0.5 Yards per route run 0.72 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 93.8 Slant Targets: 32 Receptions: 24 Yards: 305 PFF receiving grade 78.7 Targets 32 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 305 Yards per reception 12.7 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 16 Drops 3 Contested targets 10 Contested catches 7 Yards after catch 169 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target 6.0 Yards per route run 4.18 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 14 WR rating 112.1 Cross Targets: 12 Receptions: 6 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 54.0 Targets 12 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 7.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 3.3 Avg depth of target 9.8 Yards per route run 0.67 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 24.7 Out Targets: 11 Receptions: 8 Yards: 77 PFF receiving grade 66.7 Targets 11 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 77 Yards per reception 9.6 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 1.1 Avg depth of target 10.3 Yards per route run 1.26 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 131.4 In Targets: 17 Receptions: 10 Yards: 156 PFF receiving grade 76.1 Targets 17 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 156 Yards per reception 15.6 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 7 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 35 YAC per reception 3.5 Avg depth of target 11.8 Yards per route run 3.71 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 69.4 Comeback Targets: 5 Receptions: 1 Yards: 15 PFF receiving grade 55.9 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 15 Yards per reception 15.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 10.8 Yards per route run 1.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Hitch Targets: 44 Receptions: 33 Yards: 274 PFF receiving grade 69.3 Targets 44 Receptions 33 Receiving yards 274 Yards per reception 8.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 16 Drops 2 Contested targets 10 Contested catches 6 Yards after catch 85 YAC per reception 2.6 Avg depth of target 6.4 Yards per route run 1.76 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 8 WR rating 81.1 Corner Targets: 5 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 5 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 18.8 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Post Targets: 9 Receptions: 2 Yards: 44 PFF receiving grade 65.7 Targets 9 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 44 Yards per reception 22.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 26.7 Yards per route run 3.14 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 47.5 Go Targets: 21 Receptions: 5 Yards: 161 PFF receiving grade 65.3 Targets 21 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 161 Yards per reception 32.2 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 3 Contested targets 8 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 14 YAC per reception 2.8 Avg depth of target 27.2 Yards per route run 3.04 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 55.1 Hitch/Stop & Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 78 PFF receiving grade 91.3 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 78 Yards per reception 39.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 39.0 Yards per route run 26.00 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Endzone Fade Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 89.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 8.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 17.0 Yards per route run 4.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 139.6 Jet Targets: 9 Receptions: 9 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 79.0 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 3.9 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 71 YAC per reception 7.9 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run 2.92 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 122.5 Out & Up Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 70.0 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 21.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 29.3 Yards per route run 2.63 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 59.0 Seam Route Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 56 PFF receiving grade 61.4 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 56 Yards per reception 28.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 30.7 Yards per route run 2.95 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 109.7 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 11 Receptions: 3 Yards: 24 PFF receiving grade 58.7 Targets 11 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 24 Yards per reception 8.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 0.3 Avg depth of target 18.0 Yards per route run 0.48 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Slant & Go Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 31.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Ghost Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: -3 PFF receiving grade 55.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards -3 Yards per reception -3.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch -2 YAC per reception -2.0 Avg depth of target -1.0 Yards per route run -0.50 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 79.2 Block Run Through Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 55.1 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 17.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Slide Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 51.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Backfield Flare Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 49.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target -1.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Slot Wheel Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 48.3 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 23.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Shovel Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 5 PFF receiving grade 48.0 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Yards per reception 5.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 9.0 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run 1.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 56.3 Backfield Pivot / Circle Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 7 PFF receiving grade 42.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 7 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 5.0 Yards per route run 0.35 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 95.8

Player Comp: Tre Tucker