PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Cade Klubnik NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Klubnik was a former five-star quarterback from Austin, Texas, where he led Westlake High School to two consecutive state championships in 2020 and 2021, including a 2020 title win against Quinn Ewers. As a senior, he was named the All-American Bowl Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year and was the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the state of Texas before committing to Clemson. He served as a backup in 2022 but has been the starter for the past three seasons.

At about 6-foot-1 1/2 and around 205 pounds, he is small by NFL standards. He has good mobility, though it shows up more in escapability than true dual-threat ability. He is a natural touch passer who can layer throws between zone coverages, both in the pocket and off-platform. He also maintains sound fundamentals, which give him a repeatable throwing motion, though when he misses, his misses tend to be high.

Overall, his arm talent is lacking. He can deliver pretty passes when things go right, but he can get into trouble if he is late to reads. He also had a difficult time seeing post-snap rotations — specifically from safeties — in 2025. He is generally good under pressure, but he can have bad panic moments that are back-breakers.

His lack of pace on his passes shows up in his high turnover-worthy play rate over the middle of the field, and there are times when he has to stand and pass on his toes to see over the line. That said, he has been a leader and a winner at every stop of his football career.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 7/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 7/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 8/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 5/10 Velocity 7/10 Distance 6/10 Progressions 6/10 Pocket management 8/10 Field mobility 5/10 Mechanics 8/10

