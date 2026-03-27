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PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Reggie Virgil NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Virgil is a former three-star receiver from Apopka, Florida, who began his career at Miami (OH) before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he has a slender build, though he shows decent pound-for-pound strength as a feisty blocker and in contested-catch situations. However, his overall athletic profile appears below average for the NFL, as reflected in lower separation metrics and limited yards-after-the-catch production throughout his career.

Virgil has experience lining up both outside and inside the numbers, offering some positional versatility at the next level.

Player Traits

Route Running
6/10
Vertical Ability, long speed
5/10
Release, footwork
6/10
Hands
8/10
Change-of-direction acceleration
6/10
Change-of-direction flexibility
6/10
Run after the catch/contact
3/10
Play strength, blocking
4/10
Competitive toughness
8/10
Start Mock Draft Scout Reggie Virgil For Yourself

Player Traits

  • Route Running: 6/10
  • Vertical Ability, long speed: 5/10
  • Release, footwork: 6/10
  • Hands: 8/10
  • Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10
  • Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10
  • Run after the catch/contact: 3/10
  • Play strength, blocking: 4/10
  • Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths

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