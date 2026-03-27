PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Reggie Virgil NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Virgil is a former three-star receiver from Apopka, Florida, who began his career at Miami (OH) before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025.
At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he has a slender build, though he shows decent pound-for-pound strength as a feisty blocker and in contested-catch situations. However, his overall athletic profile appears below average for the NFL, as reflected in lower separation metrics and limited yards-after-the-catch production throughout his career.
Virgil has experience lining up both outside and inside the numbers, offering some positional versatility at the next level.
Player Traits
- Route Running: 6/10
- Vertical Ability, long speed: 5/10
- Release, footwork: 6/10
- Hands: 8/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 6/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 3/10
- Play strength, blocking: 4/10
- Competitive toughness: 8/10
Strengths