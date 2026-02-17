PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Garrett Nussmeier NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Nussmeier, the son of longtime college and NFL coach Doug Nussmeier, was a four-star quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas, who committed to LSU out of high school. He redshirted his first season in 2021, then backed up Jayden Daniels in both 2022 and 2023. He started all 13 games in 2024 and, despite having some NFL interest, decided to return for one more year at LSU. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to put his best foot forward, as he played through an abdominal tear suffered in the summer and ultimately appeared in just nine games.

Nussmeier is small by NFL standards at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds. He’s a true gunslinger-type player who remains confident and fearless despite lacking some physical gifts. He loves to push the ball vertically, though he doesn’t have the strongest arm to make up for seeing things late. He also predetermines his reads too often and gets himself in trouble.

He has a quick release and quick time to throw, stemming from growing up with a quarterback father and establishing good foundations for pre-snap reads and progression work, but it can also get him in trouble. He is willing to attack the middle of the field but has a high turnover-worthy play rate in the intermediate middle. Though he likes to make plays outside of structure, he lacks the physical ability to consistently be effective as a passer on the run.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 6/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 6/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 6/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 6/10 Velocity 7/10 Distance 7/10 Progressions 7/10 Pocket management 9/10 Field mobility 4/10 Mechanics 6/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Garrett Nussmeier For Yourself

Strengths