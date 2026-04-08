PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Zavion Thomas NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Thomas plays with energy and determination, giving him a strong chance to stick on an NFL roster, particularly due to his special teams return ability.
Player Traits
- Route running: 7/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 6/10
- Release, footwork: 5/10
- Hands: 7/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 8/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 8/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 7/10
- Play strength, blocking: 4/10
- Competitive toughness: 9/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|2
|T-111
|Drop rate
|4.7
|T-145
|YAC / reception
|6.3
|T-100
|Avg depth of target
|9
|T-335
|Deep catches
|3
|T-247
|Deep yards
|107
|T-268
|Screen catches
|15
|T-70
|Screen yards
|68
|T-120
|Contested catches
|5
|T-191
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|29.44%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|40.00%
|44.76%
|Zone
|38.10%
|32.52%
|Man single
|27.91%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|7.41%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|11.11%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|–
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|0.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 18Receptions: 12Yards: 85
PFF receiving grade64.8
Targets18
Receptions12
Receiving yards85
Yards per reception7.1
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs7
Drops2
Contested targets3
Contested catches3
Yards after catch59
YAC per reception4.9
Avg depth of target5.9
Yards per route run1.44
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating95.8
ZoneTargets: 40Receptions: 28Yards: 399
PFF receiving grade67.0
Targets40
Receptions28
Receiving yards399
Yards per reception14.3
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs15
Drops0
Contested targets7
Contested catches2
Yards after catch200
YAC per reception7.1
Avg depth of target10.2
Yards per route run1.56
Explosive plays11
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating108.2
BracketTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target10.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Cover-0Targets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 1
PFF receiving grade56.3
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards1
Yards per reception1.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target-0.5
Yards per route run0.09
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating95.8
Cover-1Targets: 15Receptions: 10Yards: 76
PFF receiving grade67.5
Targets15
Receptions10
Receiving yards76
Yards per reception7.6
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch52
YAC per reception5.2
Avg depth of target6.6
Yards per route run1.73
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating78.8
Cover-1 DoubleTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade61.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target8.0
Yards per route run8.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating100.0
Cover-2Targets: 8Receptions: 4Yards: 96
PFF receiving grade63.4
Targets8
Receptions4
Receiving yards96
Yards per reception24.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch75
YAC per reception18.8
Avg depth of target7.1
Yards per route run2.00
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating93.8
Cover-3Targets: 13Receptions: 13Yards: 154
PFF receiving grade67.4
Targets13
Receptions13
Receiving yards154
Yards per reception11.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch61
YAC per reception4.7
Avg depth of target7.2
Yards per route run1.64
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating116.0
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 3
PFF receiving grade54.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards3
Yards per reception3.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run0.30
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating79.2
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.6
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 9
PFF receiving grade56.5
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards9
Yards per reception4.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target8.3
Yards per route run0.90
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating70.1
Cover-6Targets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 53
PFF receiving grade67.0
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards53
Yards per reception17.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception6.3
Avg depth of target12.3
Yards per route run1.66
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating116.7
QuartersTargets: 11Receptions: 5Yards: 84
PFF receiving grade64.5
Targets11
Receptions5
Receiving yards84
Yards per reception16.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches0
Yards after catch38
YAC per reception7.6
Avg depth of target16.7
Yards per route run1.42
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating71.8
Red ZoneTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 9
PFF receiving grade63.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards9
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target17.0
Yards per route run1.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating143.8
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Goal LineTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.1
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade85.5
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception34.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception8.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target26.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run3.09
Longest reception34
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 73
PFF receiving grade95.0
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards73
Yards per reception36.5
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception10.5
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target29.3
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted149.3
Yards per route run7.30
Longest reception50
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.4
Targets3
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target33.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 29
PFF receiving grade77.4
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards29
Yards per reception14.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch-2
YAC per reception-1.0
Catch rate40.0%
Avg depth of target14.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted59.6
Yards per route run2.64
Longest reception18
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 12Receptions: 7Yards: 108
PFF receiving grade91.1
Targets12
Receptions7
Receiving yards108
Yards per reception15.4
Touchdowns1
Interceptions1
First downs7
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets4
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate25.0%
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception1.7
Catch rate58.3%
Avg depth of target14.6
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted81.3
Yards per route run2.51
Longest reception20
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade89.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception15.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target13.4
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted89.6
Yards per route run2.14
Longest reception18
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 3Yards: 77
PFF receiving grade73.0
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards77
Yards per reception25.7
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops2
Drop rate40.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch66
YAC per reception22.0
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target4.8
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted135.4
Yards per route run4.05
Longest reception62
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 40
PFF receiving grade82.2
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards40
Yards per reception8.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch27
YAC per reception5.4
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target2.6
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted100.0
Yards per route run0.59
Longest reception15
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 4Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade69.3
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception6.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception2.5
Catch rate80.0%
Avg depth of target4.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted87.5
Yards per route run1.19
Longest reception8
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 6
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards6
Yards per reception6.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception8.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted91.7
Yards per route run1.20
Longest reception6
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 13Receptions: 12Yards: 56
PFF receiving grade79.9
Targets13
Receptions12
Receiving yards56
Yards per reception4.7
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch107
YAC per reception8.9
Catch rate92.3%
Avg depth of target-4.0
Avoided tackles3
QB rating when targeted110.3
Yards per route run1.06
Longest reception12
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|66.2
|68.6
|71.8
|Snaps
|328
|174
|279
|Slot snaps
|68
|33
|58
|Receptions
|41
|23
|40
|Receptions / Targets
|41/60
|23/40
|40/58
|Yards per rec
|12
|9.5
|12.6
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|1
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|75.7
|T-42
|Red-zone target rate
|28.6%
|T-55
|Red-zone snaps
|84
|T-56
|Red-zone targets
|24
|T-18
|Red-zone receptions
|20
|T-7
|Red-zone completion rate
|83.3%
|T-67
|Red-zone yards
|196
|T-49
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|9
|T-24
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|45.0%
|286
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|60.0%
|T-122
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|100.7
|131
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade62.5
Targets17
Receptions16
Receiving yards88
Touchdowns0
WR rating88.2
Flat
PFF receiving grade53.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards3
Touchdowns0
WR rating56.3
Slant
PFF receiving grade63.7
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards34
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Cross
PFF receiving grade77.0
Targets17
Receptions15
Receiving yards172
Touchdowns0
WR rating108.8
Out
PFF receiving grade63.0
Targets13
Receptions6
Receiving yards73
Touchdowns0
WR rating31.9
In
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets8
Receptions5
Receiving yards77
Touchdowns0
WR rating94.3
Hitch
PFF receiving grade71.4
Targets30
Receptions17
Receiving yards247
Touchdowns1
WR rating66.9
Corner
PFF receiving grade78.7
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards31
Touchdowns1
WR rating140.3
Post
PFF receiving grade76.5
Targets10
Receptions4
Receiving yards123
Touchdowns0
WR rating86.7
Go
PFF receiving grade55.4
Targets11
Receptions2
Receiving yards55
Touchdowns0
WR rating47.9
Jet
PFF receiving grade91.4
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards39
Touchdowns2
WR rating126.6
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade85.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards28
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade80.4
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards47
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade76.9
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards26
Touchdowns0
WR rating93.8
Ghost
PFF receiving grade76.4
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards25
Touchdowns0
WR rating101.4
Blaze out
PFF receiving grade75.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Throwback Route
PFF receiving grade75.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Shovel
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards10
Touchdowns0
WR rating87.5
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade65.2
Targets7
Receptions4
Receiving yards60
Touchdowns1
WR rating85.4
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade62.9
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards23
Touchdowns1
WR rating131.3
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade59.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Hitch/Stop & Go
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade55.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Slide
PFF receiving grade54.6
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards10
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Backfield Pivot / Circle
PFF receiving grade53.4
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Touchdowns0
WR rating83.3
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade53.3
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards-2
Touchdowns1
WR rating118.8
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 17Receptions: 16Yards: 88
PFF receiving grade62.5
Targets17
Receptions16
Receiving yards88
Yards per reception5.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch131
YAC per reception8.2
Avg depth of target-2.6
Yards per route run1.44
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating88.2
FlatTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 3
PFF receiving grade53.0
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards3
Yards per reception3.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target1.5
Yards per route run0.18
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating56.3
SlantTargets: 4Receptions: 2Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade63.7
Targets4
Receptions2
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception17.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception9.5
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run1.62
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
CrossTargets: 17Receptions: 15Yards: 172
PFF receiving grade77.0
Targets17
Receptions15
Receiving yards172
Yards per reception11.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs9
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch52
YAC per reception3.5
Avg depth of target9.1
Yards per route run2.32
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating108.8
OutTargets: 13Receptions: 6Yards: 73
PFF receiving grade63.0
Targets13
Receptions6
Receiving yards73
Yards per reception12.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch22
YAC per reception3.7
Avg depth of target9.5
Yards per route run1.26
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating31.9
InTargets: 8Receptions: 5Yards: 77
PFF receiving grade74.5
Targets8
Receptions5
Receiving yards77
Yards per reception15.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches2
Yards after catch14
YAC per reception2.8
Avg depth of target13.9
Yards per route run3.08
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating94.3
HitchTargets: 30Receptions: 17Yards: 247
PFF receiving grade71.4
Targets30
Receptions17
Receiving yards247
Yards per reception14.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs13
Drops2
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch108
YAC per reception6.3
Avg depth of target8.7
Yards per route run2.19
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating66.9
CornerTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 31
PFF receiving grade78.7
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards31
Yards per reception15.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target17.0
Yards per route run4.43
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating140.3
PostTargets: 10Receptions: 4Yards: 123
PFF receiving grade76.5
Targets10
Receptions4
Receiving yards123
Yards per reception30.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch48
YAC per reception12.0
Avg depth of target20.7
Yards per route run6.47
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating86.7
GoTargets: 11Receptions: 2Yards: 55
PFF receiving grade55.4
Targets11
Receptions2
Receiving yards55
Yards per reception27.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops1
Contested targets5
Contested catches1
Yards after catch11
YAC per reception5.5
Avg depth of target26.8
Yards per route run1.28
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating47.9
JetTargets: 8Receptions: 7Yards: 39
PFF receiving grade91.4
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards39
Yards per reception5.6
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch66
YAC per reception9.4
Avg depth of target-3.9
Yards per route run3.55
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating126.6
Slant & GoTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 28
PFF receiving grade85.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards28
Yards per reception28.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target27.0
Yards per route run14.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Slot WheelTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 47
PFF receiving grade80.4
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards47
Yards per reception23.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception1.5
Avg depth of target22.0
Yards per route run5.22
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 26
PFF receiving grade76.9
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards26
Yards per reception6.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target1.5
Yards per route run5.20
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating93.8
GhostTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 25
PFF receiving grade76.4
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards25
Yards per reception8.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch32
YAC per reception10.7
Avg depth of target-2.3
Yards per route run6.25
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating101.4
Blaze outTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade75.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception18.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target18.0
Yards per route run18.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Throwback RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade75.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception22.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target15.0
Yards per route run22.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
ShovelTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch18
YAC per reception9.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run2.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating87.5
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 7Receptions: 4Yards: 60
PFF receiving grade65.2
Targets7
Receptions4
Receiving yards60
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception1.3
Avg depth of target13.1
Yards per route run1.58
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating85.4
Seam RouteTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 23
PFF receiving grade62.9
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards23
Yards per reception23.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target29.5
Yards per route run1.28
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating131.3
Out & UpTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target44.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Hitch/Stop & GoTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target28.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Block Run ThroughTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade55.1
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target20.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
SlideTargets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 10
PFF receiving grade54.6
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards10
Yards per reception2.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch31
YAC per reception6.2
Avg depth of target-4.2
Yards per route run0.43
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating79.2
Backfield Pivot / CircleTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade53.4
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target2.0
Yards per route run0.21
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating83.3
Backfield FlareTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: -2
PFF receiving grade53.3
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards-2
Yards per reception-1.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target-5.5
Yards per route run-0.04
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8