PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ty Simpson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Simpson is a former five-star quarterback from Martin, Tennessee, who was crowned the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 as a senior, when he led his team to a state championship. He committed to Alabama, where he redshirted his first season, then spent the next two years as a backup behind Jalen Milroe. He finally got his chance to be the starter in 2025, with a mixed bag of results heading into the NFL.

At around 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he is slightly on the smaller side versus NFL averages, but nothing in the outlier range. His arm strength is not lacking despite his size, as he has above-average overall arm talent. He is a decent athlete for some RPO and QB power work in the run game, and he shows some escapability.

He can really rip passes between zone coverages, especially over the middle of the field, where he is at his best — though he does flirt with the line between a tight-window throw and a turnover-worthy play. There are plays where he steps up confidently in the pocket or hangs tough long enough to get to backside reads, but there are also snaps where he retreats too far backward or bails sooner than he needs to, making things worse.

He has some really nice throws from an accuracy standpoint, but when he misses, he usually misses high. That could stem from a higher release and follow-through. The biggest issue for him is how he played under pressure. With 2025 being his first year as a full-time starter, he lacked the experience to consistently handle late post-snap coverage rotations and more exotic blitzes.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 6/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 6/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 8/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 6/10 Velocity 8/10 Distance 8/10 Progressions 8/10 Pocket management 6/10 Field mobility 6/10 Mechanics 9/10

Strengths