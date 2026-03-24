PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: KC Concepcion NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Concepcion is a former three-star receiver from Charlotte, North Carolina, who spent his first two seasons at NC State before transferring to Texas A&M. He was used primarily as a slot receiver — and even in the backfield — during his time at NC State, but the Aggies deployed him more as an outside “Z” receiver, where he had his most productive season.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, he wins with quickness. His suddenness in both his releases and route breaks allows him to consistently create separation, and that same agility and flexibility make him a strong option in the quick game and on screens, where he can generate yards after the catch.

However, his shorter arm length and stride length appear to cap his overall ceiling. He has recorded a handful of drops in each season, though he showed improvement in contested situations in 2025 — his only year with strong production in that area. He also brings dynamic value as a punt returner.

As a blocker, his impact is limited, and teams will likely avoid relying on him heavily in that role.

Player Traits Route Running 7/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Hands 7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 9/10 Run after the catch/contact 8/10 Play strength, blocking 5/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout KC Concepcion For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 7/10

7/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10

9/10 Run after the catch/contact: 8/10

8/10 Play strength, blocking: 5/10

5/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths