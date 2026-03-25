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PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: De'Zhaun Stribling NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By Trevor Sikkema

Scouting report

Stribling, a former three-star receiver from Kapolei, Hawaii, is a redshirt senior who has taken a well-traveled path through college football, with stops at Washington State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.

He has solid size at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds. For most of his career, his route tree was heavily vertical, though he showed noticeable development over the final stretch of the 2025 season.

His overall separation metrics are not particularly strong, but he plays with a physical edge. He uses active hands to defeat press coverage and brings strong hands at the catch point. That physicality also shows up as a blocker, where he is both willing and competitive.

Stribling’s route-running nuance remains limited, but his late-season improvement suggests there is still room for growth in that area.

Player Traits

Route Running
7/10
Vertical Ability, long speed
7/10
Release, footwork
7/10
Hands
8/10
Change-of-direction acceleration
7/10
Change-of-direction flexibility
7/10
Run after the catch/contact
7/10
Play strength, blocking
8/10
Competitive toughness
10/10
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Player Traits

  • Route Running: 7/10
  • Vertical Ability, long speed: 7/10
  • Release, footwork: 7/10
  • Hands: 8/10
  • Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10
  • Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10
  • Run after the catch/contact: 7/10
  • Play strength, blocking: 8/10
  • Competitive toughness: 10/10

Strengths

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