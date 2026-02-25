PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Mike Washington Jr. NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Washington, a former three-star recruit from Utica, New York, is a fifth-year running back who became a full-time starter at Arkansas in 2025. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he has long been viewed as the power option in a committee, which explains why he made occasional starts at Buffalo and New Mexico State before his time in Fayetteville but never fully took over the role.

He is a power back, but one with added traits. His explosiveness and straight-line speed stand out, as he clocked over 20 mph seven times in 2025. That speed translates into strong speed-to-power conversion on contact, resulting in solid yards-after-contact production over the past two seasons. While his larger frame limits some fluidity and flexibility in space, he does show quick feet for short cuts and hops between the tackles in man- and gap-scheme concepts. Combined with above-average vision for blocking angles and open lanes, that makes him an intriguing early-down option.

Washington has the frame for pass protection but has been inconsistent in that area, and his receiving production has been limited throughout his career. Ball security is also a concern after seven fumbles from 2024 to 2025.

Player Traits Vision 7/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 7/10 Big-play speed 8/10 Balance, play through contact 7/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 5/10 Elusiveness, footwork 7/10 Receiving 4/10 Tackle-breaking ability 7/10 Pass protection 6/10

Strengths