PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Kentrel Bullock NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Bullock is a sixth-year running back who began his college career at Ole Miss, where he played sparingly as a backup for three seasons before transferring to South Alabama and emerging as the team’s lead back. At 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, he has a compact, dense build that provides a strong center of gravity and good leg drive, allowing him to generate solid production through broken tackles and yards after contact.

Those traits show up most clearly on runs between the tackles in man- and gap-scheme concepts, where his rushing efficiency is noticeably stronger than on zone runs. Bullock is a straightforward, downhill runner who offers reliability but lacks the creativity and agility to create in open space consistently.

He has limited experience as a receiver, and that lack of creativity with the ball likely contributes to his minimal usage in the passing game. In pass protection, he possesses the strength to deliver some impactful blocks, but his technique can be erratic. He frequently drops his eyes when engaging defenders — a habit that must be corrected, as it shows up in other areas of his game as well.

Player Traits Vision 4/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 4/10 Big-play speed 4/10 Balance, play through contact 8/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 6/10 Elusiveness, footwork 5/10 Receiving 3/10 Tackle-breaking ability 7/10 Pass protection 6/10

