PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Antonio Williams NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Williams is a quick, precise slot-only receiver with strong separation metrics but a low average depth of target. His special-teams experience supports his projection as a depth receiver.
Player Traits
- Route running: 8/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 4/10
- Release, footwork: 8/10
- Hands: 7/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 3/10
- Competitive toughness: 9/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|1
|T-40
|Drop rate
|1.8
|T-47
|YAC / reception
|5.8
|T-128
|Avg depth of target
|7.7
|T-382
|Deep catches
|5
|T-155
|Deep yards
|181
|170
|Screen catches
|17
|T-58
|Screen yards
|102
|T-66
|Contested catches
|6
|T-153
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|35.29%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|50.00%
|44.76%
|Zone
|32.73%
|32.52%
|Man single
|44.44%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|11.76%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|–
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|0.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|100.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 27Receptions: 19Yards: 190
PFF receiving grade75.6
Targets27
Receptions19
Receiving yards190
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs11
Drops0
Contested targets8
Contested catches3
Yards after catch107
YAC per reception5.6
Avg depth of target6.5
Yards per route run2.64
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating102.4
ZoneTargets: 42Receptions: 35Yards: 413
PFF receiving grade76.6
Targets42
Receptions35
Receiving yards413
Yards per reception11.8
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs18
Drops1
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch211
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target7.4
Yards per route run2.21
Explosive plays10
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating131.4
Cover-0Targets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 50
PFF receiving grade83.3
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards50
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch23
YAC per reception4.6
Avg depth of target6.6
Yards per route run3.57
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating147.9
Cover-1Targets: 21Receptions: 14Yards: 140
PFF receiving grade72.6
Targets21
Receptions14
Receiving yards140
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets5
Contested catches1
Yards after catch84
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target6.2
Yards per route run2.64
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating85.4
Cover-1 DoubleTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.7
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-2Targets: 9Receptions: 8Yards: 151
PFF receiving grade76.1
Targets9
Receptions8
Receiving yards151
Yards per reception18.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch81
YAC per reception10.1
Avg depth of target10.9
Yards per route run2.96
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating155.8
Cover-3Targets: 17Receptions: 13Yards: 103
PFF receiving grade66.4
Targets17
Receptions13
Receiving yards103
Yards per reception7.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch49
YAC per reception3.8
Avg depth of target5.2
Yards per route run1.56
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating91.1
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 2
PFF receiving grade52.7
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards2
Yards per reception1.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception4.5
Avg depth of target7.0
Yards per route run0.40
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating70.1
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.1
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 5Receptions: 4Yards: 50
PFF receiving grade76.6
Targets5
Receptions4
Receiving yards50
Yards per reception12.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception5.3
Avg depth of target9.2
Yards per route run5.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating108.3
Cover-6Targets: 5Receptions: 5Yards: 79
PFF receiving grade88.6
Targets5
Receptions5
Receiving yards79
Yards per reception15.8
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch30
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target9.8
Yards per route run8.78
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating158.3
QuartersTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 28
PFF receiving grade61.8
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards28
Yards per reception9.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target2.3
Yards per route run0.68
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating105.6
Red ZoneTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade66.1
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target10.0
Yards per route run1.33
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating60.4
UnknownTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.5
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade45.5
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target12.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
PreventTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.1
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target48.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade80.7
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target24.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 120
PFF receiving grade91.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards120
Yards per reception40.0
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate25.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch32
YAC per reception10.7
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target32.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted143.8
Yards per route run9.23
Longest reception64
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 61
PFF receiving grade93.9
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards61
Yards per reception30.5
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception4.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target26.5
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted158.3
Yards per route run8.71
Longest reception35
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.5
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target17.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 14Receptions: 9Yards: 124
PFF receiving grade94.3
Targets14
Receptions9
Receiving yards124
Yards per reception13.8
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs9
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles1
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch28
YAC per reception3.1
Catch rate64.3%
Avg depth of target12.1
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted116.4
Yards per route run4.43
Longest reception25
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 15
PFF receiving grade71.0
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards15
Yards per reception15.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate33.3%
Avg depth of target14.3
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted50.7
Yards per route run0.71
Longest reception15
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 27
PFF receiving grade68.2
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards27
Yards per reception9.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch18
YAC per reception6.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target3.0
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted104.2
Yards per route run3.00
Longest reception19
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 19Receptions: 16Yards: 140
PFF receiving grade90.8
Targets19
Receptions16
Receiving yards140
Yards per reception8.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs7
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions2
Contested catch rate66.7%
Yards after catch72
YAC per reception4.5
Catch rate84.2%
Avg depth of target4.1
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted97.4
Yards per route run2.00
Longest reception19
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 43
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards43
Yards per reception10.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate33.3%
Yards after catch25
YAC per reception6.3
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target4.3
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted87.5
Yards per route run2.53
Longest reception20
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: -2
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-2
Yards per reception-2.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-4.0
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run-0.33
Longest reception-2
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 15Receptions: 15Yards: 85
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets15
Receptions15
Receiving yards85
Yards per reception5.7
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs5
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch135
YAC per reception9.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.3
Avoided tackles4
QB rating when targeted90.3
Yards per route run2.02
Longest reception18
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: -2
PFF receiving grade60.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards-2
Yards per reception-2.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run-0.67
Longest reception-2
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|80.3
|74.1
|72.4
|Snaps
|269
|442
|94
|Slot snaps
|265
|269
|66
|Receptions
|55
|75
|21
|Receptions / Targets
|55/72
|75/100
|21/28
|Yards per rec
|11.1
|12.1
|9.9
|Touchdowns
|4
|11
|2
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|68.6
|T-127
|Red-zone target rate
|20.5%
|216
|Red-zone snaps
|78
|T-80
|Red-zone targets
|16
|T-94
|Red-zone receptions
|13
|T-52
|Red-zone completion rate
|81.3%
|84
|Red-zone yards
|152
|T-99
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|6
|T-80
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|46.2%
|T-275
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|66.7%
|T-96
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|106.3
|93
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade66.3
Targets30
Receptions30
Receiving yards121
Touchdowns1
WR rating94.6
Flat
PFF receiving grade67.6
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards33
Touchdowns0
WR rating101.0
Slant
PFF receiving grade71.2
Targets23
Receptions16
Receiving yards198
Touchdowns1
WR rating110.4
Cross
PFF receiving grade86.0
Targets25
Receptions18
Receiving yards231
Touchdowns2
WR rating127.3
Out
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets30
Receptions24
Receiving yards228
Touchdowns2
WR rating120.6
In
PFF receiving grade58.7
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards6
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Hitch
PFF receiving grade66.6
Targets23
Receptions19
Receiving yards198
Touchdowns0
WR rating102.5
Corner
PFF receiving grade93.6
Targets11
Receptions8
Receiving yards174
Touchdowns5
WR rating154.4
Post
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards53
Touchdowns1
WR rating106.3
Go
PFF receiving grade55.4
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards30
Touchdowns1
WR rating97.9
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade94.9
Targets10
Receptions7
Receiving yards247
Touchdowns3
WR rating152.1
Throwback Route
PFF receiving grade94.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards31
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade92.0
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards57
Touchdowns0
WR rating109.7
Whip Route (Breaking In)
PFF receiving grade75.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Touchdowns0
WR rating87.5
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade74.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards15
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade69.2
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards21
Touchdowns0
WR rating110.4
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade66.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards23
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade60.4
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards23
Touchdowns0
WR rating54.6
Jet
PFF receiving grade60.2
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards14
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Slide
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards-5
Touchdowns0
WR rating79.2
Block Run Through
PFF receiving grade55.5
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Backfield Pivot / Circle
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade51.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards24
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade44.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 30Receptions: 30Yards: 121
PFF receiving grade66.3
Targets30
Receptions30
Receiving yards121
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch208
YAC per reception6.9
Avg depth of target-2.9
Yards per route run1.75
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced8
WR rating94.6
FlatTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 33
PFF receiving grade67.6
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards33
Yards per reception8.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch27
YAC per reception6.8
Avg depth of target1.5
Yards per route run2.36
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating101.0
SlantTargets: 23Receptions: 16Yards: 198
PFF receiving grade71.2
Targets23
Receptions16
Receiving yards198
Yards per reception12.4
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs12
Drops3
Contested targets6
Contested catches2
Yards after catch86
YAC per reception5.4
Avg depth of target7.0
Yards per route run3.41
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating110.4
CrossTargets: 25Receptions: 18Yards: 231
PFF receiving grade86.0
Targets25
Receptions18
Receiving yards231
Yards per reception12.8
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs11
Drops0
Contested targets5
Contested catches3
Yards after catch89
YAC per reception4.9
Avg depth of target8.6
Yards per route run3.92
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating127.3
OutTargets: 30Receptions: 24Yards: 228
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets30
Receptions24
Receiving yards228
Yards per reception9.5
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs14
Drops2
Contested targets8
Contested catches3
Yards after catch81
YAC per reception3.4
Avg depth of target6.3
Yards per route run2.81
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating120.6
InTargets: 6Receptions: 1Yards: 6
PFF receiving grade58.7
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards6
Yards per reception6.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target13.2
Yards per route run0.27
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
HitchTargets: 23Receptions: 19Yards: 198
PFF receiving grade66.6
Targets23
Receptions19
Receiving yards198
Yards per reception10.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs11
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch68
YAC per reception3.6
Avg depth of target6.8
Yards per route run1.64
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating102.5
CornerTargets: 11Receptions: 8Yards: 174
PFF receiving grade93.6
Targets11
Receptions8
Receiving yards174
Yards per reception21.8
Receiving touchdowns5
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception0.8
Avg depth of target22.9
Yards per route run8.29
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating154.4
PostTargets: 6Receptions: 2Yards: 53
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards53
Yards per reception26.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops2
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception0.5
Avg depth of target34.2
Yards per route run2.79
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating106.3
GoTargets: 4Receptions: 1Yards: 30
PFF receiving grade55.4
Targets4
Receptions1
Receiving yards30
Yards per reception30.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target34.5
Yards per route run0.81
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating97.9
Seam RouteTargets: 10Receptions: 7Yards: 247
PFF receiving grade94.9
Targets10
Receptions7
Receiving yards247
Yards per reception35.3
Receiving touchdowns3
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches3
Yards after catch73
YAC per reception10.4
Avg depth of target26.5
Yards per route run13.72
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating152.1
Throwback RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 31
PFF receiving grade94.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards31
Yards per reception31.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target33.0
Yards per route run31.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
Slot WheelTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 57
PFF receiving grade92.0
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards57
Yards per reception28.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch11
YAC per reception5.5
Avg depth of target22.3
Yards per route run9.50
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating109.7
Whip Route (Breaking In)Targets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 5
PFF receiving grade75.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run5.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating87.5
Out & UpTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 15
PFF receiving grade74.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards15
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target15.0
Yards per route run15.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade69.2
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception10.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch19
YAC per reception9.5
Avg depth of target1.0
Yards per route run5.25
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating110.4
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 23
PFF receiving grade66.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards23
Yards per reception23.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target21.0
Yards per route run2.09
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 5Receptions: 2Yards: 23
PFF receiving grade60.4
Targets5
Receptions2
Receiving yards23
Yards per reception11.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception2.5
Avg depth of target15.8
Yards per route run0.66
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating54.6
JetTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade60.2
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception2.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch38
YAC per reception6.3
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run1.56
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating79.2
SlideTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: -5
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards-5
Yards per reception-1.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception1.3
Avg depth of target-2.5
Yards per route run-0.45
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating79.2
Block Run ThroughTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade55.5
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target14.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Backfield Pivot / CircleTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target4.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Backfield FlareTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 24
PFF receiving grade51.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards24
Yards per reception24.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch29
YAC per reception29.0
Avg depth of target-5.0
Yards per route run0.48
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Slant & GoTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade44.3
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target15.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6