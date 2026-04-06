PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Romello Brinson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Brinson's slender build and lack of NFL-caliber athleticism mean that, to stick in the league as a “Z” receiver, he will need to significantly improve his catch consistency both in contested situations and on routine targets.
Player Traits
- Route Running: 4/10
- Vertical Ability, long speed: 5/10
- Release, footwork: 5/10
- Hands: 5/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 5/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 5/10
- Play strength, blocking: 4/10
- Competitive toughness: 8/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|5
|T-351
|Drop rate
|10.4
|341
|YAC / reception
|7.3
|T-38
|Avg depth of target
|10.4
|T-275
|Deep catches
|6
|T-111
|Deep yards
|256
|T-88
|Screen catches
|14
|T-78
|Screen yards
|114
|58
|Contested catches
|3
|T-297
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|35.71%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|56.10%
|44.76%
|Zone
|32.43%
|32.52%
|Man single
|36.17%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|15.38%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|100.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|50.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|0.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Coverage Looks
Cover-0Targets: 3Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade48.8
Targets3
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target14.7
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Cover-1Targets: 12Receptions: 8Yards: 161
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets12
Receptions8
Receiving yards161
Yards per reception20.1
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops2
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch77
YAC per reception9.6
Avg depth of target12.4
Yards per route run2.37
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating137.5
Cover-2Targets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 61
PFF receiving grade59.1
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards61
Yards per reception15.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch33
YAC per reception8.3
Avg depth of target7.0
Yards per route run0.97
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Cover-3Targets: 18Receptions: 10Yards: 119
PFF receiving grade54.1
Targets18
Receptions10
Receiving yards119
Yards per reception11.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops3
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch65
YAC per reception6.5
Avg depth of target8.9
Yards per route run1.08
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating75.9
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 2
PFF receiving grade55.9
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards2
Yards per reception1.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception3.5
Avg depth of target7.7
Yards per route run0.17
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating70.1
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 6Receptions: 5Yards: 55
PFF receiving grade66.2
Targets6
Receptions5
Receiving yards55
Yards per reception11.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch28
YAC per reception5.6
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run1.96
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating104.9
Cover-6Targets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 120
PFF receiving grade70.3
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards120
Yards per reception20.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch60
YAC per reception10.0
Avg depth of target10.1
Yards per route run5.22
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
QuartersTargets: 12Receptions: 8Yards: 118
PFF receiving grade67.1
Targets12
Receptions8
Receiving yards118
Yards per reception14.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs6
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch45
YAC per reception5.6
Avg depth of target11.2
Yards per route run1.87
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating98.6
Red ZoneTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.0
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target14.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.2
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 8Receptions: 2Yards: 55
PFF receiving grade75.5
Targets8
Receptions2
Receiving yards55
Yards per reception27.5
Touchdowns1
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception1.0
Catch rate25.0%
Avg depth of target28.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted95.3
Yards per route run4.23
Longest reception30
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 179
PFF receiving grade95.4
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards179
Yards per reception59.7
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch72
YAC per reception24.0
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target35.4
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted143.8
Yards per route run10.53
Longest reception75
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade73.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception22.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target20.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run1.22
Longest reception22
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.4
Targets3
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target15.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 8Receptions: 6Yards: 86
PFF receiving grade90.5
Targets8
Receptions6
Receiving yards86
Yards per reception14.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs6
Drops1
Drop rate14.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception2.0
Catch rate75.0%
Avg depth of target12.6
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted69.8
Yards per route run2.39
Longest reception19
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 16Receptions: 11Yards: 128
PFF receiving grade82.8
Targets16
Receptions11
Receiving yards128
Yards per reception11.6
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs8
Drops1
Drop rate8.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets3
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate33.3%
Yards after catch63
YAC per reception5.7
Catch rate68.8%
Avg depth of target5.9
Avoided tackles4
QB rating when targeted92.7
Yards per route run5.12
Longest reception22
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 13Receptions: 9Yards: 84
PFF receiving grade64.3
Targets13
Receptions9
Receiving yards84
Yards per reception9.3
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops2
Drop rate18.2%
Fumbles1
Contested targets3
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch55
YAC per reception6.1
Catch rate69.2%
Avg depth of target4.0
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted86.7
Yards per route run1.40
Longest reception25
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 12
PFF receiving grade61.0
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards12
Yards per reception4.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception6.7
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.7
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted83.3
Yards per route run2.00
Longest reception10
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 9Receptions: 8Yards: 70
PFF receiving grade72.3
Targets9
Receptions8
Receiving yards70
Yards per reception8.8
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs3
Drops1
Drop rate11.1%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch89
YAC per reception11.1
Catch rate88.9%
Avg depth of target-2.4
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted99.1
Yards per route run0.99
Longest reception20
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|59.0
|62.1
|66.1
|Snaps
|387
|129
|209
|Slot snaps
|49
|12
|19
|Receptions
|43
|14
|28
|Receptions / Targets
|43/66
|14/20
|28/48
|Yards per rec
|14.8
|10.1
|15.4
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|2
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|59.9
|T-295
|Red-zone target rate
|19.2%
|T-243
|Red-zone snaps
|73
|T-107
|Red-zone targets
|14
|T-121
|Red-zone receptions
|10
|T-104
|Red-zone completion rate
|71.4%
|T-157
|Red-zone yards
|138
|T-127
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|6
|T-80
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|60.0%
|T-158
|Red-zone drops
|2
|T-379
|Red-zone drop rate
|15.4%
|T-348
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|50.0%
|T-126
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|102.7
|115
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets23
Receptions20
Receiving yards138
Touchdowns1
WR rating106.2
Flat
PFF receiving grade54.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Touchdowns0
WR rating87.5
Slant
PFF receiving grade68.2
Targets10
Receptions6
Receiving yards77
Touchdowns0
WR rating44.6
Cross
PFF receiving grade82.7
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards202
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Out
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards76
Touchdowns0
WR rating109.7
In
PFF receiving grade62.1
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards35
Touchdowns0
WR rating81.3
Comeback
PFF receiving grade55.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Hitch
PFF receiving grade72.1
Targets44
Receptions29
Receiving yards301
Touchdowns0
WR rating85.5
Corner
PFF receiving grade48.8
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Post
PFF receiving grade76.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards75
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Go
PFF receiving grade71.0
Targets10
Receptions3
Receiving yards117
Touchdowns2
WR rating115.4
Post-Corner Route
PFF receiving grade86.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards41
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Hitch/Stop & Go
PFF receiving grade81.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards30
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Touchdowns0
WR rating118.8
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade64.6
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards31
Touchdowns0
WR rating52.9
Slide
PFF receiving grade58.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Touchdowns0
WR rating112.5
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets7
Receptions3
Receiving yards23
Touchdowns0
WR rating11.9
Jet
PFF receiving grade57.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Touchdowns0
WR rating112.5
Whip Route (Breaking Out)
PFF receiving grade56.2
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards13
Touchdowns0
WR rating93.8
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade56.0
Targets3
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Endzone Fade
PFF receiving grade55.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 23Receptions: 20Yards: 138
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets23
Receptions20
Receiving yards138
Yards per reception6.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops3
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch170
YAC per reception8.5
Avg depth of target-1.8
Yards per route run1.82
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating106.2
FlatTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 5
PFF receiving grade54.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch7
YAC per reception7.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run0.71
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating87.5
SlantTargets: 10Receptions: 6Yards: 77
PFF receiving grade68.2
Targets10
Receptions6
Receiving yards77
Yards per reception12.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch32
YAC per reception5.3
Avg depth of target7.7
Yards per route run3.50
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating44.6
CrossTargets: 8Receptions: 7Yards: 202
PFF receiving grade82.7
Targets8
Receptions7
Receiving yards202
Yards per reception28.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch118
YAC per reception16.9
Avg depth of target12.5
Yards per route run6.12
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating158.3
OutTargets: 6Receptions: 4Yards: 76
PFF receiving grade65.8
Targets6
Receptions4
Receiving yards76
Yards per reception19.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches2
Yards after catch17
YAC per reception4.3
Avg depth of target13.5
Yards per route run2.45
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating109.7
InTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade62.1
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception11.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception2.7
Avg depth of target9.2
Yards per route run1.52
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating81.3
ComebackTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade55.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target6.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
HitchTargets: 44Receptions: 29Yards: 301
PFF receiving grade72.1
Targets44
Receptions29
Receiving yards301
Yards per reception10.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs18
Drops5
Contested targets9
Contested catches5
Yards after catch80
YAC per reception2.8
Avg depth of target7.5
Yards per route run2.53
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating85.5
CornerTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade48.8
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target27.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
PostTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 75
PFF receiving grade76.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards75
Yards per reception75.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch38
YAC per reception38.0
Avg depth of target37.0
Yards per route run18.75
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
GoTargets: 10Receptions: 3Yards: 117
PFF receiving grade71.0
Targets10
Receptions3
Receiving yards117
Yards per reception39.0
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch32
YAC per reception10.7
Avg depth of target26.4
Yards per route run3.90
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating115.4
Post-Corner RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 41
PFF receiving grade86.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards41
Yards per reception41.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch5
YAC per reception5.0
Avg depth of target36.0
Yards per route run41.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating118.8
Hitch/Stop & GoTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 30
PFF receiving grade81.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards30
Yards per reception30.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target28.0
Yards per route run15.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Out & UpTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception22.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target20.0
Yards per route run22.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating118.8
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 5Receptions: 1Yards: 31
PFF receiving grade64.6
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards31
Yards per reception31.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch2
YAC per reception2.0
Avg depth of target20.4
Yards per route run2.58
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating52.9
SlideTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 11
PFF receiving grade58.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Yards per reception11.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception13.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run0.55
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating112.5
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 7Receptions: 3Yards: 23
PFF receiving grade58.1
Targets7
Receptions3
Receiving yards23
Yards per reception7.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target13.7
Yards per route run0.58
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating11.9
JetTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 11
PFF receiving grade57.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Yards per reception11.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception15.0
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run0.52
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating112.5
Whip Route (Breaking Out)Targets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 13
PFF receiving grade56.2
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards13
Yards per reception6.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch3
YAC per reception1.5
Avg depth of target5.0
Yards per route run1.30
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating93.8
Slant & GoTargets: 3Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.0
Targets3
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target37.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Endzone FadeTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade55.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target9.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6