PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Romello Brinson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Brinson's slender build and lack of NFL-caliber athleticism mean that, to stick in the league as a “Z” receiver, he will need to significantly improve his catch consistency both in contested situations and on routine targets.

Player Traits Route Running 4/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 5/10 Release, footwork 5/10 Hands 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 5/10 Play strength, blocking 4/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Romello Brinson For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 4/10

4/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 5/10

5/10 Release, footwork: 5/10

5/10 Hands: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 5/10

5/10 Play strength, blocking: 4/10

4/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 5 T-351 Drop rate 10.4 341 YAC / reception 7.3 T-38 Avg depth of target 10.4 T-275 Deep catches 6 T-111 Deep yards 256 T-88 Screen catches 14 T-78 Screen yards 114 58 Contested catches 3 T-297

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 35.71% 32.95% Zone single 56.10% 44.76% Zone 32.43% 32.52% Man single 36.17% 38.46% Zone double 15.38% 18.35% Man single with help 100.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 50.00% 27.14% Zone with help 0.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Coverage Looks Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Cover 2-Man × Cover-0 Targets: 3 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 48.8 Targets 3 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 14.7 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Cover-1 Targets: 12 Receptions: 8 Yards: 161 PFF receiving grade 62.6 Targets 12 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 161 Yards per reception 20.1 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 2 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 77 YAC per reception 9.6 Avg depth of target 12.4 Yards per route run 2.37 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 137.5 Cover-2 Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 61 PFF receiving grade 59.1 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 61 Yards per reception 15.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 33 YAC per reception 8.3 Avg depth of target 7.0 Yards per route run 0.97 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Cover-3 Targets: 18 Receptions: 10 Yards: 119 PFF receiving grade 54.1 Targets 18 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 119 Yards per reception 11.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 3 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 65 YAC per reception 6.5 Avg depth of target 8.9 Yards per route run 1.08 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 75.9 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 2 PFF receiving grade 55.9 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 2 Yards per reception 1.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 3.5 Avg depth of target 7.7 Yards per route run 0.17 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 70.1 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 6 Receptions: 5 Yards: 55 PFF receiving grade 66.2 Targets 6 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 55 Yards per reception 11.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 28 YAC per reception 5.6 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 1.96 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 104.9 Cover-6 Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 120 PFF receiving grade 70.3 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 120 Yards per reception 20.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 60 YAC per reception 10.0 Avg depth of target 10.1 Yards per route run 5.22 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Quarters Targets: 12 Receptions: 8 Yards: 118 PFF receiving grade 67.1 Targets 12 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 118 Yards per reception 14.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 6 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 45 YAC per reception 5.6 Avg depth of target 11.2 Yards per route run 1.87 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 98.6 Red Zone Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.0 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 14.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.2 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 2 receptions / 8 targets 55 Yards 1 TD, 0 INT 95.3 RTG 75.5 3 receptions / 5 targets 179 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 143.8 RTG 95.4 1 receptions / 1 targets 22 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 118.8 RTG 73.2 20+ 0 receptions / 3 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 56.4 6 receptions / 8 targets 86 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 69.8 RTG 90.5 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 10-19 11 receptions / 16 targets 128 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 92.7 RTG 82.8 9 receptions / 13 targets 84 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 86.7 RTG 64.3 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – 0-9 3 receptions / 3 targets 12 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 83.3 RTG 61.0 8 receptions / 9 targets 70 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 99.1 RTG 72.3 0 receptions / 0 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 0.0 RTG – BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 8 Receptions: 2 Yards: 55 PFF receiving grade 75.5 Targets 8 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 55 Yards per reception 27.5 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 1.0 Catch rate 25.0% Avg depth of target 28.8 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 95.3 Yards per route run 4.23 Longest reception 30 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 179 PFF receiving grade 95.4 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 179 Yards per reception 59.7 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 72 YAC per reception 24.0 Catch rate 60.0% Avg depth of target 35.4 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 143.8 Yards per route run 10.53 Longest reception 75 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 22 PFF receiving grade 73.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Yards per reception 22.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 20.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 1.22 Longest reception 22 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.4 Targets 3 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 15.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 8 Receptions: 6 Yards: 86 PFF receiving grade 90.5 Targets 8 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 86 Yards per reception 14.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 6 Drops 1 Drop rate 14.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 2.0 Catch rate 75.0% Avg depth of target 12.6 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 69.8 Yards per route run 2.39 Longest reception 19 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 16 Receptions: 11 Yards: 128 PFF receiving grade 82.8 Targets 16 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 128 Yards per reception 11.6 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 8 Drops 1 Drop rate 8.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 33.3% Yards after catch 63 YAC per reception 5.7 Catch rate 68.8% Avg depth of target 5.9 Avoided tackles 4 QB rating when targeted 92.7 Yards per route run 5.12 Longest reception 22 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 13 Receptions: 9 Yards: 84 PFF receiving grade 64.3 Targets 13 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 84 Yards per reception 9.3 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 2 Drop rate 18.2% Fumbles 1 Contested targets 3 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 55 YAC per reception 6.1 Catch rate 69.2% Avg depth of target 4.0 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 86.7 Yards per route run 1.40 Longest reception 25 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 12 PFF receiving grade 61.0 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 12 Yards per reception 4.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 6.7 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -2.7 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 83.3 Yards per route run 2.00 Longest reception 10 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 9 Receptions: 8 Yards: 70 PFF receiving grade 72.3 Targets 9 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 70 Yards per reception 8.8 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Drop rate 11.1% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 89 YAC per reception 11.1 Catch rate 88.9% Avg depth of target -2.4 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 99.1 Yards per route run 0.99 Longest reception 20 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 59.0 62.1 66.1 Snaps 387 129 209 Slot snaps 49 12 19 Receptions 43 14 28 Receptions / Targets 43/66 14/20 28/48 Yards per rec 14.8 10.1 15.4 Touchdowns 3 0 2

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 59.9 T-295 Red-zone target rate 19.2% T-243 Red-zone snaps 73 T-107 Red-zone targets 14 T-121 Red-zone receptions 10 T-104 Red-zone completion rate 71.4% T-157 Red-zone yards 138 T-127 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 6 T-80 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 60.0% T-158 Red-zone drops 2 T-379 Red-zone drop rate 15.4% T-348 Red-zone contested catch rate 50.0% T-126 Red-zone wide receiver rating 102.7 115

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics. The most stable facets of quarterback play are those with the biggest sample sizes, even though they intuitively seem “easier.”

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 23 Receptions 20 Receiving yards 138 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 106.2 × Flat PFF receiving grade 54.9 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 87.5 × Slant PFF receiving grade 68.2 Targets 10 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 77 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 44.6 × Cross PFF receiving grade 82.7 Targets 8 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 202 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Out PFF receiving grade 65.8 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 76 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 109.7 × In PFF receiving grade 62.1 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 35 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 81.3 × Comeback PFF receiving grade 55.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 72.1 Targets 44 Receptions 29 Receiving yards 301 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 85.5 × Corner PFF receiving grade 48.8 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Post PFF receiving grade 76.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 75 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Go PFF receiving grade 71.0 Targets 10 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 117 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 115.4 × Post-Corner Route PFF receiving grade 86.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 41 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Hitch/Stop & Go PFF receiving grade 81.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 30 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Out & Up PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 118.8 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 64.6 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 31 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 52.9 × Slide PFF receiving grade 58.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 112.5 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 7 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 23 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 11.9 × Jet PFF receiving grade 57.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 112.5 × Whip Route (Breaking Out) PFF receiving grade 56.2 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 13 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 93.8 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 56.0 Targets 3 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Endzone Fade PFF receiving grade 55.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post Go Post-Corner Route Hitch/Stop & Go Out & Up Back Shoulder Go Slide Scramble Adjustment Jet Whip Route (Breaking Out) Slant & Go Endzone Fade × Screen Targets: 23 Receptions: 20 Yards: 138 PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 23 Receptions 20 Receiving yards 138 Yards per reception 6.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 3 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 170 YAC per reception 8.5 Avg depth of target -1.8 Yards per route run 1.82 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 106.2 Flat Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 5 PFF receiving grade 54.9 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Yards per reception 5.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 7 YAC per reception 7.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run 0.71 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 87.5 Slant Targets: 10 Receptions: 6 Yards: 77 PFF receiving grade 68.2 Targets 10 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 77 Yards per reception 12.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 32 YAC per reception 5.3 Avg depth of target 7.7 Yards per route run 3.50 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 44.6 Cross Targets: 8 Receptions: 7 Yards: 202 PFF receiving grade 82.7 Targets 8 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 202 Yards per reception 28.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 118 YAC per reception 16.9 Avg depth of target 12.5 Yards per route run 6.12 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 158.3 Out Targets: 6 Receptions: 4 Yards: 76 PFF receiving grade 65.8 Targets 6 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 76 Yards per reception 19.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 17 YAC per reception 4.3 Avg depth of target 13.5 Yards per route run 2.45 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 109.7 In Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 62.1 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 11.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 2.7 Avg depth of target 9.2 Yards per route run 1.52 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 81.3 Comeback Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 55.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 6.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Hitch Targets: 44 Receptions: 29 Yards: 301 PFF receiving grade 72.1 Targets 44 Receptions 29 Receiving yards 301 Yards per reception 10.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 18 Drops 5 Contested targets 9 Contested catches 5 Yards after catch 80 YAC per reception 2.8 Avg depth of target 7.5 Yards per route run 2.53 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 85.5 Corner Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 48.8 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 27.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Post Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 75 PFF receiving grade 76.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 75 Yards per reception 75.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 38 YAC per reception 38.0 Avg depth of target 37.0 Yards per route run 18.75 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Go Targets: 10 Receptions: 3 Yards: 117 PFF receiving grade 71.0 Targets 10 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 117 Yards per reception 39.0 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 32 YAC per reception 10.7 Avg depth of target 26.4 Yards per route run 3.90 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 115.4 Post-Corner Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 41 PFF receiving grade 86.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 41 Yards per reception 41.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 5 YAC per reception 5.0 Avg depth of target 36.0 Yards per route run 41.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 118.8 Hitch/Stop & Go Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 30 PFF receiving grade 81.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 30 Yards per reception 30.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 28.0 Yards per route run 15.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Out & Up Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 22 PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Yards per reception 22.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 20.0 Yards per route run 22.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 118.8 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 5 Receptions: 1 Yards: 31 PFF receiving grade 64.6 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 31 Yards per reception 31.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 2 YAC per reception 2.0 Avg depth of target 20.4 Yards per route run 2.58 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 52.9 Slide Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 11 PFF receiving grade 58.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Yards per reception 11.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 13.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run 0.55 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 112.5 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 7 Receptions: 3 Yards: 23 PFF receiving grade 58.1 Targets 7 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 23 Yards per reception 7.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 13.7 Yards per route run 0.58 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 11.9 Jet Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 11 PFF receiving grade 57.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Yards per reception 11.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 15.0 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run 0.52 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 112.5 Whip Route (Breaking Out) Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 13 PFF receiving grade 56.2 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 13 Yards per reception 6.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 3 YAC per reception 1.5 Avg depth of target 5.0 Yards per route run 1.30 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 93.8 Slant & Go Targets: 3 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.0 Targets 3 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 37.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Endzone Fade Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 55.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 9.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Player Comp: James Quick