PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jam Miller NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Miller is a former four-star recruit who still holds the career rushing record at Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas. He committed to Alabama and has been part of the Crimson Tide’s running back rotation since his true freshman season.

At 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Miller has a powerful build and runs with a battering-ram, north-south style. He has also displayed strong ball security throughout his career, an important trait for a power runner.

While his physical profile fits that mold, his game lacks creativity. His efficiency and elusiveness metrics are relatively low, and he often looks to charge forward immediately after receiving the handoff, even when better rushing lanes develop elsewhere. Miller has the build to become a reliable pass protector, but he must keep his eyes up and maintain a strong base to grow into a consistent third-down option.

Player Traits Vision 4/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 4/10 Big-play speed 6/10 Balance, play through contact 8/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 5/10 Elusiveness, footwork 4/10 Receiving 4/10 Tackle-breaking ability 6/10 Pass protection 6/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Jam Miller For Yourself

Strengths