PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jordyn Tyson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Tyson hails from Allen, Texas, where he primarily attended Allen High School. He played wide receiver while also competing in track and field, specializing in the long jump.

He began his college career at Colorado, appearing in nine games before suffering a significant knee injury (torn ACL, MCL and PCL). That injury also caused him to miss nearly the entire 2023 season after transferring to Arizona State. Since arriving at ASU, he has been the focal point of the passing game, posting a target share above 32.0% in each season.

Tyson brings his long-jump explosiveness to the football field, a defining trait of his game. He is explosive out of his stance and when breaking on routes, allowing him to beat press coverage and defeat leverage from defensive backs. He has experience and success both inside and outside and is one of the better intermediate route runners in the class.

He has good vertical speed, though he lacks truly elite top-end gear. Still, he is a high-level playmaker, producing several spectacular catches and strong yards-after-catch plays over the past two seasons. Moving forward, he would benefit from relying more on refined technique in his releases rather than purely on quickness.

Tyson improved his ball security and catch rates in 2025 and will need to maintain that progress. As a blocker, he can be effective, but his effort in that area is inconsistent. Durability remains a concern, as injuries have impacted each of his four collegiate seasons and will likely influence his draft projection.

Player Traits Route Running 9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 8/10 Hands 9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 9/10 Run after the catch/contact 8/10 Play strength, blocking 4/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Jordyn Tyson For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 9/10

9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 8/10

8/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 9/10

9/10 Run after the catch/contact: 8/10

8/10 Play strength, blocking: 4/10

4/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths