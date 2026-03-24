PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Omar Cooper Jr. NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Cooper was a three-sport athlete growing up, competing in football, basketball and track (long jump). He also comes from a strong athletic background, with both of his parents playing Division I college basketball.

While he is below average in height, Cooper carries over 200 pounds on his frame, giving him good strength and balance. That strength shows up most in his hands, as he displays strong hand-eye coordination and the ability to secure tough catches, especially for a receiver of his size. However, there are some frustrating concentration drops on tape.

He shows decent nuance as a route runner, particularly with subtle hesitation moves before his breaks, but he is not consistently a make-you-miss threat after the catch. Cooper has experience both in the slot and out wide — primarily as a “Z” or move receiver — though his best work comes from the slot.

He has the strength to be an effective blocker, but needs more consistent technique, as he can drop his eyes and miss with his hands. He also brings additional value with experience as both a kick and punt returner.

Player Traits Route Running 8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 9/10 Hands 8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 7/10 Run after the catch/contact 7/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Omar Cooper Jr. For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 8/10

8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 9/10

9/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10

7/10 Run after the catch/contact: 7/10

7/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths