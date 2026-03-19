PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ja'Kobi Lane NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Lane, a former four-star receiver who also played basketball in high school, is a long, lean “X” receiver who thrives in contested situations. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he consistently looks to turn 50-50 balls into 70-30 opportunities in his favor, thanks to strong hand-eye coordination and a catch radius he maximizes well.

He is an ideal goal-line fade target and uses long strides to cover ground vertically, even if he is not an overly explosive athlete. However, his reliance on contested catches is partly due to his limited ability to separate, as reflected in his low separation metrics. When he does create space at the top of routes, it can come with subtle push-offs.

Lane is also a limited yards-after-catch threat. Despite his length, his slender build shows up against physical defenders, as he can be outmuscled in press coverage and as a blocker. While he flashes some flexibility as a route runner, it is not enough to consistently create separation through agility.

Player Traits Route Running 7/10 Hands 8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 3/10 Release, footwork 6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 4/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 4/10 Run after the catch/contact 2/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 7/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Ja'Kobi Lane For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 3/10

3/10 Release, footwork: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 4/10

4/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 4/10

4/10 Run after the catch/contact: 2/10

2/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 7/10

Strengths