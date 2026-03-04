PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Adam Randall NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Randall is a former four-star wide receiver who began his college career at receiver before transitioning to running back for his senior season in 2025. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, his measurables rank near the top of the percentile charts now that he is classified as a running back. He also brings an impressive track background from high school, where he ran a 10.94-second 100 meters, giving him legitimate top-end speed and explosiveness out of the backfield.

Because of his limited experience at running back, Randall’s vision and patience in space remain inconsistent. Too often, he relies strictly on the designed rush lane rather than adjusting dynamically to unfolding blocks. As a result, his work between the tackles in man- and gap-scheme concepts can be uneven. However, when operating in mid- and outside-zone schemes that allow him to press the line and make one decisive cut, he can generate chunk plays.

His receiving background is an asset out of the backfield. While his pass-protection technique is inconsistent, he possesses the size and frame to develop into a reliable option in that area.

Player Traits Vision 4/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 4/10 Big-play speed 8/10 Balance, play through contact 6/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 6/10 Elusiveness, footwork 6/10 Receiving 8/10 Tackle-breaking ability 4/10 Pass protection 5/10

Strengths