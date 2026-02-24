PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Seth McGowan NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

McGowan is in the middle of a remarkable redemption story. A former four-star recruit who saw immediate playing time at Oklahoma, his path took a dramatic turn after he was arrested, pleaded guilty to felony larceny and served three months in jail, followed by a year of probation. Dismissed from the Sooners’ program, McGowan began a winding journey that led him from Texas College, an NAIA school, to Butler Community College, then to New Mexico State and ultimately Kentucky, where he fought through multiple injuries to start all 11 games in 2025.

At 6-foot and 215 pounds, McGowan has the frame of a legitimate NFL back with difference-making athleticism. He brings pro-level explosiveness in short areas along with long speed, plus light feet and quick mental processing in space to make sharp cuts behind man-gap concepts. While he is not the biggest back, his build, paired with impressive speed-to-power conversion, allows him to generate strong yards after contact.

He has the tools to be reliable in pass protection, though he had a few costly misses in 2025. McGowan has also seen steady work as a receiver but is not as dynamic in that phase of his game. Ball security remains an area for improvement after six fumbles over the past two seasons.

Player Traits Vision 8/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 8/10 Big-play speed 8/10 Balance, play through contact 6/10 Mentality, fight, effort 8/10 Change of direction, flexibility 6/10 Elusiveness, footwork 8/10 Receiving 5/10 Tackle-breaking ability 6/10 Pass protection 6/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Seth McGowan For Yourself

Strengths