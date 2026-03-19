PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: J. Michael Sturdivant NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Sturdivant, a former four-star recruit, offers an appealing blend of size and speed. He posted impressive track times in high school, including a career-best 10.39 in the 100 meters, and that top-end speed and acceleration show up consistently on film.

Sturdivant profiles as a vertical receiver with the skill set to line up at all three spots, though he is best suited to the outside. His explosiveness gives him the potential to develop into a more refined route runner, but his routes currently lack consistency and nuance. At times, his timing and feel for when to break appear off, which contributes to lower separation numbers.

His footwork against press coverage is explosive but not always efficient enough to consistently create separation. His catch rate was inconsistent prior to 2025 but improved significantly in his final season.

Sturdivant also brings good play strength as a blocker, which supports his projection as an every-down contributor. Despite his explosiveness, however, that athleticism has not consistently translated into production after the catch.

Player Traits Route Running 6/10 Hands 6/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 3/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout J. Michael Sturdivant For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 6/10

6/10 Hands: 6/10

6/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 9/10

9/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 3/10

3/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths