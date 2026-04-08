PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Caullin Lacy NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Lacy lacks the prototypical size the NFL prefers, but his special teams experience gives him a chance to be selected late in the draft.
Player Traits
- Route running: 5/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 7/10
- Release, footwork: 5/10
- Hands: 5/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 8/10
- Play strength, blocking: 2/10
- Competitive toughness: 7/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|4
|T-287
|Drop rate
|6.3
|T-200
|YAC / reception
|8
|T-22
|Avg depth of target
|4.7
|423
|Deep catches
|6
|T-111
|Deep yards
|183
|T-167
|Screen catches
|28
|T-13
|Screen yards
|249
|T-8
|Contested catches
|2
|T-351
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|24.85%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|75.00%
|44.76%
|Zone
|26.25%
|32.52%
|Man single
|31.91%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|4.76%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|0.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|50.00%
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 17Receptions: 10Yards: 133
PFF receiving grade60.8
Targets17
Receptions10
Receiving yards133
Yards per reception13.3
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs4
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch101
YAC per reception10.1
Avg depth of target8.1
Yards per route run1.56
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating103.3
ZoneTargets: 64Receptions: 49Yards: 498
PFF receiving grade70.1
Targets64
Receptions49
Receiving yards498
Yards per reception10.2
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs21
Drops3
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch381
YAC per reception7.8
Avg depth of target3.8
Yards per route run1.74
Explosive plays9
Missed tackles forced17
WR rating90.5
BracketTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade57.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target4.0
Yards per route run0.80
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating83.3
Cover-0Targets: 6Receptions: 3Yards: 30
PFF receiving grade61.1
Targets6
Receptions3
Receiving yards30
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception1.3
Avg depth of target12.8
Yards per route run1.25
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating104.2
Cover-1Targets: 10Receptions: 6Yards: 89
PFF receiving grade58.2
Targets10
Receptions6
Receiving yards89
Yards per reception14.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops1
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch84
YAC per reception14.0
Avg depth of target6.0
Yards per route run1.59
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating89.2
Cover-1 DoubleTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.9
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-2Targets: 10Receptions: 6Yards: 65
PFF receiving grade65.4
Targets10
Receptions6
Receiving yards65
Yards per reception10.8
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch48
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target4.4
Yards per route run1.16
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating112.5
Cover-3Targets: 31Receptions: 25Yards: 235
PFF receiving grade66.4
Targets31
Receptions25
Receiving yards235
Yards per reception9.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs9
Drops2
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch204
YAC per reception8.2
Avg depth of target2.2
Yards per route run1.75
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced9
WR rating84.8
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 7
PFF receiving grade55.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards7
Yards per reception7.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch10
YAC per reception10.0
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run0.58
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating95.8
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 5
PFF receiving grade55.6
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards5
Yards per reception5.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run0.63
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating87.5
Cover-6Targets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 37
PFF receiving grade61.9
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards37
Yards per reception37.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch9
YAC per reception9.0
Avg depth of target23.0
Yards per route run1.68
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating41.7
QuartersTargets: 18Receptions: 15Yards: 149
PFF receiving grade75.4
Targets18
Receptions15
Receiving yards149
Yards per reception9.9
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs7
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch102
YAC per reception6.8
Avg depth of target3.9
Yards per route run2.76
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating101.2
Red ZoneTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.3
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
UnknownTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.6
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 14
PFF receiving grade70.8
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards14
Yards per reception14.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception13.0
Avg depth of target1.0
Yards per route run4.67
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating118.8
PreventTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.3
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.6
Targets3
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target24.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 7Receptions: 6Yards: 183
PFF receiving grade98.9
Targets7
Receptions6
Receiving yards183
Yards per reception30.5
Touchdowns2
Interceptions1
First downs6
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch34
YAC per reception5.7
Catch rate85.7%
Avg depth of target25.3
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run13.07
Longest reception40
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade60.0
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target21.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target13.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 1Yards: 15
PFF receiving grade82.6
Targets5
Receptions1
Receiving yards15
Yards per reception15.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate20.0%
Avg depth of target14.2
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.42
Longest reception15
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade60.0
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target10.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade60.4
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception10.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops1
Drop rate33.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch13
YAC per reception6.5
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target4.3
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted86.8
Yards per route run2.33
Longest reception13
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 23Receptions: 18Yards: 147
PFF receiving grade83.2
Targets23
Receptions18
Receiving yards147
Yards per reception8.2
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs7
Drops1
Drop rate5.3%
Fumbles0
Contested targets2
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate50.0%
Yards after catch94
YAC per reception5.2
Catch rate78.3%
Avg depth of target3.5
Avoided tackles4
QB rating when targeted93.3
Yards per route run1.15
Longest reception25
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 9Receptions: 6Yards: 51
PFF receiving grade60.7
Targets9
Receptions6
Receiving yards51
Yards per reception8.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops2
Drop rate25.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions0
Contested catch rate0.0%
Yards after catch29
YAC per reception4.8
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target3.8
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted81.3
Yards per route run1.42
Longest reception18
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 48
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards48
Yards per reception48.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch57
YAC per reception57.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-9.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted118.8
Yards per route run16.00
Longest reception48
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 25Receptions: 24Yards: 166
PFF receiving grade90.4
Targets25
Receptions24
Receiving yards166
Yards per reception6.9
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs7
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch243
YAC per reception10.1
Catch rate96.0%
Avg depth of target-3.2
Avoided tackles14
QB rating when targeted94.3
Yards per route run3.32
Longest reception17
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 4
PFF receiving grade60.3
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards4
Yards per reception2.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception6.0
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target-5.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted70.1
Yards per route run0.80
Longest reception5
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|66.7
|62.3
|83.4
|Snaps
|387
|156
|415
|Slot snaps
|324
|152
|307
|Receptions
|60
|18
|91
|Receptions / Targets
|60/82
|18/30
|91/119
|Yards per rec
|10.6
|10.9
|14.3
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|7
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|80.0
|18
|Red-zone target rate
|31.4%
|T-30
|Red-zone snaps
|86
|T-47
|Red-zone targets
|27
|T-7
|Red-zone receptions
|21
|T-4
|Red-zone completion rate
|77.8%
|T-97
|Red-zone yards
|339
|7
|Red-zone touchdowns
|1
|T-4
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|10
|T-17
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|47.6%
|273
|Red-zone drops
|0
|T-1
|Red-zone drop rate
|0.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|66.7%
|T-96
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|115.7
|60
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade89.4
Targets41
Receptions41
Receiving yards311
Touchdowns0
WR rating98.3
Flat
PFF receiving grade71.8
Targets8
Receptions8
Receiving yards64
Touchdowns0
WR rating100.0
Slant
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets16
Receptions7
Receiving yards83
Touchdowns2
WR rating99.7
Cross
PFF receiving grade79.2
Targets35
Receptions25
Receiving yards349
Touchdowns1
WR rating112.7
Out
PFF receiving grade70.7
Targets24
Receptions16
Receiving yards234
Touchdowns0
WR rating98.3
In
PFF receiving grade60.6
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards24
Touchdowns0
WR rating91.0
Hitch
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets28
Receptions22
Receiving yards220
Touchdowns0
WR rating99.4
Corner
PFF receiving grade70.0
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards12
Touchdowns1
WR rating79.2
Post
PFF receiving grade64.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Go
PFF receiving grade82.0
Targets8
Receptions4
Receiving yards201
Touchdowns2
WR rating135.4
Out & Up
PFF receiving grade94.2
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards88
Touchdowns0
WR rating109.7
Seam Route
PFF receiving grade90.4
Targets10
Receptions5
Receiving yards175
Touchdowns1
WR rating89.6
Ghost
PFF receiving grade87.0
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards69
Touchdowns0
WR rating116.7
Corner-Post Route
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards44
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Slot Wheel
PFF receiving grade80.9
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards51
Touchdowns0
WR rating25.7
Throwback Route
PFF receiving grade74.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards35
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Jet
PFF receiving grade73.5
Targets7
Receptions7
Receiving yards52
Touchdowns0
WR rating97.6
Slide
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards34
Touchdowns0
WR rating82.4
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade59.1
Targets10
Receptions9
Receiving yards54
Touchdowns0
WR rating89.2
Slant & Go
PFF receiving grade57.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Backfield Out
PFF receiving grade55.4
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards6
Touchdowns0
WR rating91.7
Back Shoulder Go
PFF receiving grade54.0
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade47.2
Targets7
Receptions2
Receiving yards8
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 41Receptions: 41Yards: 311
PFF receiving grade89.4
Targets41
Receptions41
Receiving yards311
Yards per reception7.6
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs15
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch434
YAC per reception10.6
Avg depth of target-3.0
Yards per route run4.71
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced21
WR rating98.3
FlatTargets: 8Receptions: 8Yards: 64
PFF receiving grade71.8
Targets8
Receptions8
Receiving yards64
Yards per reception8.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch39
YAC per reception4.9
Avg depth of target3.1
Yards per route run2.91
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating100.0
SlantTargets: 16Receptions: 7Yards: 83
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets16
Receptions7
Receiving yards83
Yards per reception11.9
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs4
Drops5
Contested targets6
Contested catches1
Yards after catch43
YAC per reception6.1
Avg depth of target5.8
Yards per route run2.24
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating99.7
CrossTargets: 35Receptions: 25Yards: 349
PFF receiving grade79.2
Targets35
Receptions25
Receiving yards349
Yards per reception14.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs14
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches1
Yards after catch213
YAC per reception8.5
Avg depth of target8.1
Yards per route run3.42
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced9
WR rating112.7
OutTargets: 24Receptions: 16Yards: 234
PFF receiving grade70.7
Targets24
Receptions16
Receiving yards234
Yards per reception14.6
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs10
Drops2
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch110
YAC per reception6.9
Avg depth of target8.2
Yards per route run3.60
Explosive plays6
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating98.3
InTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 24
PFF receiving grade60.6
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards24
Yards per reception12.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch-1
YAC per reception-0.5
Avg depth of target14.0
Yards per route run0.77
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating91.0
HitchTargets: 28Receptions: 22Yards: 220
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets28
Receptions22
Receiving yards220
Yards per reception10.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs15
Drops1
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch91
YAC per reception4.1
Avg depth of target5.5
Yards per route run1.40
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced7
WR rating99.4
CornerTargets: 6Receptions: 1Yards: 12
PFF receiving grade70.0
Targets6
Receptions1
Receiving yards12
Yards per reception12.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets2
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target22.0
Yards per route run0.80
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
PostTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 22
PFF receiving grade64.0
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards22
Yards per reception22.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target26.0
Yards per route run1.38
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
GoTargets: 8Receptions: 4Yards: 201
PFF receiving grade82.0
Targets8
Receptions4
Receiving yards201
Yards per reception50.3
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets4
Contested catches2
Yards after catch75
YAC per reception18.8
Avg depth of target31.1
Yards per route run6.28
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating135.4
Out & UpTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 88
PFF receiving grade94.2
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards88
Yards per reception44.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch32
YAC per reception16.0
Avg depth of target25.7
Yards per route run22.00
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating109.7
Seam RouteTargets: 10Receptions: 5Yards: 175
PFF receiving grade90.4
Targets10
Receptions5
Receiving yards175
Yards per reception35.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets3
Contested catches1
Yards after catch50
YAC per reception10.0
Avg depth of target29.8
Yards per route run7.29
Explosive plays5
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating89.6
GhostTargets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 69
PFF receiving grade87.0
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards69
Yards per reception23.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch86
YAC per reception28.7
Avg depth of target-6.0
Yards per route run8.63
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating116.7
Corner-Post RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 44
PFF receiving grade86.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards44
Yards per reception44.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target48.0
Yards per route run44.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
Slot WheelTargets: 6Receptions: 2Yards: 51
PFF receiving grade80.9
Targets6
Receptions2
Receiving yards51
Yards per reception25.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch11
YAC per reception5.5
Avg depth of target23.2
Yards per route run4.64
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating25.7
Throwback RouteTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade74.2
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception35.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch15
YAC per reception15.0
Avg depth of target20.0
Yards per route run35.00
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating158.3
JetTargets: 7Receptions: 7Yards: 52
PFF receiving grade73.5
Targets7
Receptions7
Receiving yards52
Yards per reception7.4
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch81
YAC per reception11.6
Avg depth of target-4.1
Yards per route run6.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating97.6
SlideTargets: 9Receptions: 9Yards: 34
PFF receiving grade62.6
Targets9
Receptions9
Receiving yards34
Yards per reception3.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch43
YAC per reception4.8
Avg depth of target-1.0
Yards per route run1.13
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating82.4
Backfield FlareTargets: 10Receptions: 9Yards: 54
PFF receiving grade59.1
Targets10
Receptions9
Receiving yards54
Yards per reception6.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch78
YAC per reception8.7
Avg depth of target-2.8
Yards per route run0.83
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced4
WR rating89.2
Slant & GoTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade57.4
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target45.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Backfield OutTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 6
PFF receiving grade55.4
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards6
Yards per reception6.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception1.0
Avg depth of target5.0
Yards per route run0.55
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating91.7
Back Shoulder GoTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade54.0
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target13.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 7Receptions: 2Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade47.2
Targets7
Receptions2
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception4.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops3
Contested targets1
Contested catches0
Yards after catch1
YAC per reception0.5
Avg depth of target12.0
Yards per route run0.22
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating39.6