PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Caullin Lacy NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Lacy lacks the prototypical size the NFL prefers, but his special teams experience gives him a chance to be selected late in the draft.

Player Traits Route running 5/10 Vertical ability, long speed 7/10 Release, footwork 5/10 Hands 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 8/10 Play strength, blocking 2/10 Competitive toughness 7/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Caullin Lacy For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 5/10

5/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 7/10

7/10 Release, footwork: 5/10

5/10 Hands: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 8/10

8/10 Play strength, blocking: 2/10

2/10 Competitive toughness: 7/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 4 T-287 Drop rate 6.3 T-200 YAC / reception 8 T-22 Avg depth of target 4.7 423 Deep catches 6 T-111 Deep yards 183 T-167 Screen catches 28 T-13 Screen yards 249 T-8 Contested catches 2 T-351

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 24.85% 32.95% Zone single 75.00% 44.76% Zone 26.25% 32.52% Man single 31.91% 38.46% Zone double 4.76% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 0.00% 27.14% Zone with help 50.00% 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-1 Double Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Unknown Cover 2-Man Prevent × Man Targets: 17 Receptions: 10 Yards: 133 PFF receiving grade 60.8 Targets 17 Receptions 10 Receiving yards 133 Yards per reception 13.3 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 4 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 101 YAC per reception 10.1 Avg depth of target 8.1 Yards per route run 1.56 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 103.3 Zone Targets: 64 Receptions: 49 Yards: 498 PFF receiving grade 70.1 Targets 64 Receptions 49 Receiving yards 498 Yards per reception 10.2 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 21 Drops 3 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 381 YAC per reception 7.8 Avg depth of target 3.8 Yards per route run 1.74 Explosive plays 9 Missed tackles forced 17 WR rating 90.5 Bracket Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 4 PFF receiving grade 57.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 4 Yards per reception 4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 4.0 Yards per route run 0.80 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 83.3 Cover-0 Targets: 6 Receptions: 3 Yards: 30 PFF receiving grade 61.1 Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 30 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 1.3 Avg depth of target 12.8 Yards per route run 1.25 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 104.2 Cover-1 Targets: 10 Receptions: 6 Yards: 89 PFF receiving grade 58.2 Targets 10 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 89 Yards per reception 14.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 84 YAC per reception 14.0 Avg depth of target 6.0 Yards per route run 1.59 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 89.2 Cover-1 Double Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.9 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-2 Targets: 10 Receptions: 6 Yards: 65 PFF receiving grade 65.4 Targets 10 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 65 Yards per reception 10.8 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 48 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target 4.4 Yards per route run 1.16 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 112.5 Cover-3 Targets: 31 Receptions: 25 Yards: 235 PFF receiving grade 66.4 Targets 31 Receptions 25 Receiving yards 235 Yards per reception 9.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 9 Drops 2 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 204 YAC per reception 8.2 Avg depth of target 2.2 Yards per route run 1.75 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 9 WR rating 84.8 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 7 PFF receiving grade 55.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 7 Yards per reception 7.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 10 YAC per reception 10.0 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 0.58 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 95.8 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 5 PFF receiving grade 55.6 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 5 Yards per reception 5.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 0.63 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 87.5 Cover-6 Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 37 PFF receiving grade 61.9 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 37 Yards per reception 37.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 9 YAC per reception 9.0 Avg depth of target 23.0 Yards per route run 1.68 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 41.7 Quarters Targets: 18 Receptions: 15 Yards: 149 PFF receiving grade 75.4 Targets 18 Receptions 15 Receiving yards 149 Yards per reception 9.9 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 7 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 102 YAC per reception 6.8 Avg depth of target 3.9 Yards per route run 2.76 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 101.2 Red Zone Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.3 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Unknown Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.6 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 14 PFF receiving grade 70.8 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 14 Yards per reception 14.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 13.0 Avg depth of target 1.0 Yards per route run 4.67 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 118.8 Prevent Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.3 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 0 receptions / 3 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 0.0 RTG 57.6 6 receptions / 7 targets 183 Yards 2 TD, 1 INT 118.8 RTG 98.9 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 60.0 20+ 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 59.9 1 receptions / 5 targets 15 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 82.6 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 60.0 10-19 2 receptions / 3 targets 21 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 86.8 RTG 60.4 18 receptions / 23 targets 147 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 93.3 RTG 83.2 6 receptions / 9 targets 51 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 81.3 RTG 60.7 0-9 1 receptions / 1 targets 48 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 118.8 RTG 86.7 24 receptions / 25 targets 166 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 94.3 RTG 90.4 2 receptions / 3 targets 4 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 70.1 RTG 60.3 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.6 Targets 3 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 24.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 7 Receptions: 6 Yards: 183 PFF receiving grade 98.9 Targets 7 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 183 Yards per reception 30.5 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 1 First downs 6 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 34 YAC per reception 5.7 Catch rate 85.7% Avg depth of target 25.3 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 13.07 Longest reception 40 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 60.0 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 21.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 13.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 1 Yards: 15 PFF receiving grade 82.6 Targets 5 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 15 Yards per reception 15.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 20.0% Avg depth of target 14.2 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.42 Longest reception 15 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 60.0 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 10.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 60.4 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 10.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 1 Drop rate 33.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 13 YAC per reception 6.5 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 4.3 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 86.8 Yards per route run 2.33 Longest reception 13 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 23 Receptions: 18 Yards: 147 PFF receiving grade 83.2 Targets 23 Receptions 18 Receiving yards 147 Yards per reception 8.2 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 7 Drops 1 Drop rate 5.3% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 2 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 50.0% Yards after catch 94 YAC per reception 5.2 Catch rate 78.3% Avg depth of target 3.5 Avoided tackles 4 QB rating when targeted 93.3 Yards per route run 1.15 Longest reception 25 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 9 Receptions: 6 Yards: 51 PFF receiving grade 60.7 Targets 9 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 51 Yards per reception 8.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 2 Drop rate 25.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 0 Contested catch rate 0.0% Yards after catch 29 YAC per reception 4.8 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 3.8 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 81.3 Yards per route run 1.42 Longest reception 18 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 48 PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 48 Yards per reception 48.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 57 YAC per reception 57.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -9.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 118.8 Yards per route run 16.00 Longest reception 48 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 25 Receptions: 24 Yards: 166 PFF receiving grade 90.4 Targets 25 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 166 Yards per reception 6.9 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 7 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 243 YAC per reception 10.1 Catch rate 96.0% Avg depth of target -3.2 Avoided tackles 14 QB rating when targeted 94.3 Yards per route run 3.32 Longest reception 17 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 4 PFF receiving grade 60.3 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 4 Yards per reception 2.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 6.0 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target -5.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 70.1 Yards per route run 0.80 Longest reception 5

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 66.7 62.3 83.4 Snaps 387 156 415 Slot snaps 324 152 307 Receptions 60 18 91 Receptions / Targets 60/82 18/30 91/119 Yards per rec 10.6 10.9 14.3 Touchdowns 2 1 7

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 80.0 18 Red-zone target rate 31.4% T-30 Red-zone snaps 86 T-47 Red-zone targets 27 T-7 Red-zone receptions 21 T-4 Red-zone completion rate 77.8% T-97 Red-zone yards 339 7 Red-zone touchdowns 1 T-4 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 10 T-17 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 47.6% 273 Red-zone drops 0 T-1 Red-zone drop rate 0.0% T-1 Red-zone contested catch rate 66.7% T-96 Red-zone wide receiver rating 115.7 60

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 89.4 Targets 41 Receptions 41 Receiving yards 311 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 98.3 × Flat PFF receiving grade 71.8 Targets 8 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 64 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 100.0 × Slant PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 16 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 83 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 99.7 × Cross PFF receiving grade 79.2 Targets 35 Receptions 25 Receiving yards 349 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 112.7 × Out PFF receiving grade 70.7 Targets 24 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 234 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 98.3 × In PFF receiving grade 60.6 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 24 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 91.0 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 62.6 Targets 28 Receptions 22 Receiving yards 220 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 99.4 × Corner PFF receiving grade 70.0 Targets 6 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 12 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 79.2 × Post PFF receiving grade 64.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Go PFF receiving grade 82.0 Targets 8 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 201 Touchdowns 2 WR rating 135.4 × Out & Up PFF receiving grade 94.2 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 88 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 109.7 × Seam Route PFF receiving grade 90.4 Targets 10 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 175 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 89.6 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 87.0 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 69 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 116.7 × Corner-Post Route PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 44 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Slot Wheel PFF receiving grade 80.9 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 51 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 25.7 × Throwback Route PFF receiving grade 74.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 35 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Jet PFF receiving grade 73.5 Targets 7 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 52 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 97.6 × Slide PFF receiving grade 62.6 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 34 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 82.4 × Backfield Flare PFF receiving grade 59.1 Targets 10 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 54 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 89.2 × Slant & Go PFF receiving grade 57.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Backfield Out PFF receiving grade 55.4 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 6 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 91.7 × Back Shoulder Go PFF receiving grade 54.0 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 47.2 Targets 7 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 8 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Hitch Corner Post Go Out & Up Seam Route Ghost Corner-Post Route Slot Wheel Throwback Route Jet Slide Backfield Flare Slant & Go Backfield Out Back Shoulder Go Scramble Adjustment × Screen Targets: 41 Receptions: 41 Yards: 311 PFF receiving grade 89.4 Targets 41 Receptions 41 Receiving yards 311 Yards per reception 7.6 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 15 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 434 YAC per reception 10.6 Avg depth of target -3.0 Yards per route run 4.71 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 21 WR rating 98.3 Flat Targets: 8 Receptions: 8 Yards: 64 PFF receiving grade 71.8 Targets 8 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 64 Yards per reception 8.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 39 YAC per reception 4.9 Avg depth of target 3.1 Yards per route run 2.91 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 100.0 Slant Targets: 16 Receptions: 7 Yards: 83 PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 16 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 83 Yards per reception 11.9 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 4 Drops 5 Contested targets 6 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 43 YAC per reception 6.1 Avg depth of target 5.8 Yards per route run 2.24 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 99.7 Cross Targets: 35 Receptions: 25 Yards: 349 PFF receiving grade 79.2 Targets 35 Receptions 25 Receiving yards 349 Yards per reception 14.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 14 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 213 YAC per reception 8.5 Avg depth of target 8.1 Yards per route run 3.42 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 9 WR rating 112.7 Out Targets: 24 Receptions: 16 Yards: 234 PFF receiving grade 70.7 Targets 24 Receptions 16 Receiving yards 234 Yards per reception 14.6 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 10 Drops 2 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 110 YAC per reception 6.9 Avg depth of target 8.2 Yards per route run 3.60 Explosive plays 6 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 98.3 In Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 24 PFF receiving grade 60.6 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 24 Yards per reception 12.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch -1 YAC per reception -0.5 Avg depth of target 14.0 Yards per route run 0.77 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 91.0 Hitch Targets: 28 Receptions: 22 Yards: 220 PFF receiving grade 62.6 Targets 28 Receptions 22 Receiving yards 220 Yards per reception 10.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 15 Drops 1 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 91 YAC per reception 4.1 Avg depth of target 5.5 Yards per route run 1.40 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 7 WR rating 99.4 Corner Targets: 6 Receptions: 1 Yards: 12 PFF receiving grade 70.0 Targets 6 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 12 Yards per reception 12.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 22.0 Yards per route run 0.80 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Post Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 22 PFF receiving grade 64.0 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 22 Yards per reception 22.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 26.0 Yards per route run 1.38 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Go Targets: 8 Receptions: 4 Yards: 201 PFF receiving grade 82.0 Targets 8 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 201 Yards per reception 50.3 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 4 Contested catches 2 Yards after catch 75 YAC per reception 18.8 Avg depth of target 31.1 Yards per route run 6.28 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 135.4 Out & Up Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 88 PFF receiving grade 94.2 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 88 Yards per reception 44.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 32 YAC per reception 16.0 Avg depth of target 25.7 Yards per route run 22.00 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 109.7 Seam Route Targets: 10 Receptions: 5 Yards: 175 PFF receiving grade 90.4 Targets 10 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 175 Yards per reception 35.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 3 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 50 YAC per reception 10.0 Avg depth of target 29.8 Yards per route run 7.29 Explosive plays 5 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 89.6 Ghost Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 69 PFF receiving grade 87.0 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 69 Yards per reception 23.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 86 YAC per reception 28.7 Avg depth of target -6.0 Yards per route run 8.63 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 116.7 Corner-Post Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 44 PFF receiving grade 86.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 44 Yards per reception 44.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 48.0 Yards per route run 44.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Slot Wheel Targets: 6 Receptions: 2 Yards: 51 PFF receiving grade 80.9 Targets 6 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 51 Yards per reception 25.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 11 YAC per reception 5.5 Avg depth of target 23.2 Yards per route run 4.64 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 25.7 Throwback Route Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 74.2 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 35.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 15 YAC per reception 15.0 Avg depth of target 20.0 Yards per route run 35.00 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 158.3 Jet Targets: 7 Receptions: 7 Yards: 52 PFF receiving grade 73.5 Targets 7 Receptions 7 Receiving yards 52 Yards per reception 7.4 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 81 YAC per reception 11.6 Avg depth of target -4.1 Yards per route run 6.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 97.6 Slide Targets: 9 Receptions: 9 Yards: 34 PFF receiving grade 62.6 Targets 9 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 34 Yards per reception 3.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 43 YAC per reception 4.8 Avg depth of target -1.0 Yards per route run 1.13 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 82.4 Backfield Flare Targets: 10 Receptions: 9 Yards: 54 PFF receiving grade 59.1 Targets 10 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 54 Yards per reception 6.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 78 YAC per reception 8.7 Avg depth of target -2.8 Yards per route run 0.83 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 4 WR rating 89.2 Slant & Go Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 57.4 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 45.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Backfield Out Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 6 PFF receiving grade 55.4 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 6 Yards per reception 6.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 1.0 Avg depth of target 5.0 Yards per route run 0.55 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 91.7 Back Shoulder Go Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 54.0 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 13.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 7 Receptions: 2 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 47.2 Targets 7 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 4.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 3 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 1 YAC per reception 0.5 Avg depth of target 12.0 Yards per route run 0.22 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 39.6

Player Comp: James Rodgers