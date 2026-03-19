PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Malachi Fields NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Fields brings an ideal frame for the position at the NFL level, particularly when projecting to an outside “X” receiver role. He offers a massive catch radius and generally reliable hands on both catchable passes and in contested situations.

He has good long speed from his track background, though it takes him time to build up to it. His change of direction is limited, but he is a capable enough route runner to create separation at the top of routes, typically working off a vertical stem.

Fields also shows good potential as a blocker, adding value beyond the passing game.

Player Traits Route Running 6/10 Hands 9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 6/10 Release, footwork 7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 4/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 4/10 Play strength, blocking 9/10 Competitive toughness 9/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Malachi Fields For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 6/10

6/10 Hands: 9/10

9/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 6/10

6/10 Release, footwork: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 4/10

4/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 4/10

4/10 Play strength, blocking: 9/10

9/10 Competitive toughness: 9/10

Strengths