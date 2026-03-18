PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Bryce Lance NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Bryce Lance, the younger brother of former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, has intriguing NFL potential as the next member of the family to reach the league. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he offers above-average size, though his build appears somewhat lean.

He primarily aligns as an outside “X” receiver, but his smooth acceleration and long speed give him some versatility to operate as a big slot option as well. Lance has produced strong catch rates both in contested situations and when working in space.

He also shows flashes of nuance in his releases and route setup, though he will need to become more consistent in that area. At times, he was able to rely on his physical tools to win against FCS competition without needing refined technique.

Player Traits Route Running 7/10 Hands 8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 9/10 Release, footwork 6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 6/10 Run after the catch/contact 7/10 Play strength, blocking 6/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Bryce Lance For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 7/10

7/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 9/10

9/10 Release, footwork: 6/10

6/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 6/10

6/10 Run after the catch/contact: 7/10

7/10 Play strength, blocking: 6/10

6/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

Strengths