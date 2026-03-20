PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jeff Cladwell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Caldwell nearly entered a military academy before a last-second scholarship offer from Lindenwood extended his football career. He spent three seasons there, earning Second-Team All-American honors at the FCS level before transferring to Cincinnati for his final season of eligibility.

He passes the “off the bus” test with ease thanks to a 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame. A member of Bruce Feldman’s CFB Freaks List, Caldwell posted an 11-foot-9 broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical, athletic traits that show up most in the vertical passing game, where he is at his best. He owns a high career average depth of target and strong in-game athleticism scores.

However, his route tree and releases are very basic, which limits his ability to consistently separate despite his physical tools. His catch percentages — both in contested situations and on standard targets — are also below ideal. While he offers a solid baseline as a blocker given his size, he has limited special-teams experience, which could impact his early path to a roster spot.

Player Traits Route Running 6/10 Hands 4/10 Vertical Ability, long speed 10/10 Release, footwork 5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 10/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 5/10 Run after the catch/contact 5/10 Play strength, blocking 5/10 Competitive toughness 7/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Jeff Caldwell For Yourself

Player Traits Route Running: 6/10

6/10 Hands: 4/10

4/10 Vertical Ability, long speed: 10/10

10/10 Release, footwork: 5/10

5/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 10/10

10/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10

5/10 Run after the catch/contact: 5/10

5/10 Play strength, blocking: 5/10

5/10 Competitive toughness: 7/10

Strengths