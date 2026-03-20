PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jeff Cladwell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Caldwell nearly entered a military academy before a last-second scholarship offer from Lindenwood extended his football career. He spent three seasons there, earning Second-Team All-American honors at the FCS level before transferring to Cincinnati for his final season of eligibility.
He passes the “off the bus” test with ease thanks to a 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame. A member of Bruce Feldman’s CFB Freaks List, Caldwell posted an 11-foot-9 broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical, athletic traits that show up most in the vertical passing game, where he is at his best. He owns a high career average depth of target and strong in-game athleticism scores.
However, his route tree and releases are very basic, which limits his ability to consistently separate despite his physical tools. His catch percentages — both in contested situations and on standard targets — are also below ideal. While he offers a solid baseline as a blocker given his size, he has limited special-teams experience, which could impact his early path to a roster spot.
Player Traits
- Route Running: 6/10
- Hands: 4/10
- Vertical Ability, long speed: 10/10
- Release, footwork: 5/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 10/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 5/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 5/10
- Play strength, blocking: 5/10
- Competitive toughness: 7/10
Strengths