PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Kendrick Law NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Law's receiving ability likely limits his chances of making an NFL roster, but his athletic versatility and extensive special teams experience give him a path as a late-round selection.

Player Traits Route running 4/10 Vertical ability, long speed 8/10 Release, footwork 4/10 Hands 8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration 7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility 7/10 Run after the catch/contact 6/10 Play strength, blocking 7/10 Competitive toughness 8/10 Start Mock Draft Scout Kendrick law For Yourself

Player Traits Route running: 4/10

4/10 Vertical ability, long speed: 8/10

8/10 Release, footwork: 4/10

4/10 Hands: 8/10

8/10 Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10

7/10 Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10

7/10 Run after the catch/contact: 6/10

6/10 Play strength, blocking: 7/10

7/10 Competitive toughness: 8/10

2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)

Season stats Value Rank Drops 1 T-40 Drop rate 1.9 T-50 YAC / reception 9.5 T-8 Avg depth of target 3.4 429 Deep catches 1 T-371 Deep yards 43 T-374 Screen catches 31 12 Screen yards 273 4 Contested catches 2 T-351

Target rate by situation (2025)

Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)

Coverage look Separation rate Class avg. All routes 31.67% 32.95% Zone single 25.00% 44.76% Zone 25.93% 32.52% Man single 65.63% 38.46% Zone double 0.00% 18.35% Man single with help 0.00% 19.60% Zone single with help 20.00% 27.14% Zone with help – 36.04%

Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025) Man vs. Zone Man Zone Coverage Looks Bracket Cover-0 Cover-1 Cover-2 Cover-3 Cover-3 Cloud Cover-3 Double Cloud Cover-3 Seam Cover-6 Quarters Red Zone Unknown Cover 2-Man Prevent × Man Targets: 14 Receptions: 11 Yards: 99 PFF receiving grade 72.9 Targets 14 Receptions 11 Receiving yards 99 Yards per reception 9.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 7 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 87 YAC per reception 7.9 Avg depth of target 5.9 Yards per route run 1.65 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 90.2 Zone Targets: 50 Receptions: 42 Yards: 441 PFF receiving grade 71.2 Targets 50 Receptions 42 Receiving yards 441 Yards per reception 10.5 Receiving touchdowns 2 First downs 15 Drops 1 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 418 YAC per reception 9.9 Avg depth of target 2.8 Yards per route run 1.99 Explosive plays 8 Missed tackles forced 11 WR rating 100.1 Bracket Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.2 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-0 Targets: 4 Receptions: 3 Yards: 45 PFF receiving grade 74.6 Targets 4 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 45 Yards per reception 15.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 30 YAC per reception 10.0 Avg depth of target 4.0 Yards per route run 3.46 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 111.5 Cover-1 Targets: 10 Receptions: 8 Yards: 54 PFF receiving grade 70.0 Targets 10 Receptions 8 Receiving yards 54 Yards per reception 6.8 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 4 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 57 YAC per reception 7.1 Avg depth of target 6.6 Yards per route run 1.29 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 89.2 Cover-2 Targets: 3 Receptions: 3 Yards: 73 PFF receiving grade 60.3 Targets 3 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 73 Yards per reception 24.3 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 59 YAC per reception 19.7 Avg depth of target 4.7 Yards per route run 1.59 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 118.8 Cover-3 Targets: 16 Receptions: 12 Yards: 146 PFF receiving grade 62.5 Targets 16 Receptions 12 Receiving yards 146 Yards per reception 12.2 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 3 Drops 1 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 165 YAC per reception 13.8 Avg depth of target -0.1 Yards per route run 1.78 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 97.4 Cover-3 Cloud Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 61.3 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Cover-3 Double Cloud Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.9 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover-3 Seam Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 6 PFF receiving grade 56.7 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 6 Yards per reception 6.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 8 YAC per reception 8.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run 0.67 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 91.7 Cover-6 Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 2 PFF receiving grade 55.1 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 2 Yards per reception 2.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 4.0 Avg depth of target -2.0 Yards per route run 0.18 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 79.2 Quarters Targets: 28 Receptions: 24 Yards: 214 PFF receiving grade 82.4 Targets 28 Receptions 24 Receiving yards 214 Yards per reception 8.9 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 10 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 182 YAC per reception 7.6 Avg depth of target 4.6 Yards per route run 3.34 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 7 WR rating 95.5 Red Zone Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.2 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Unknown Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 59.5 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Cover 2-Man Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 56.4 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Prevent Targets: 0 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.0 Targets 0 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0

Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)

Target Depth Chart (2025) Outside Left Between Numbers Outside Right 0 receptions / 2 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 0.0 RTG 58.0 1 receptions / 2 targets 43 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 95.8 RTG 83.2 0 receptions / 1 targets 0 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 39.6 RTG 58.6 20+ 1 receptions / 1 targets 11 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 112.5 RTG 74.9 2 receptions / 3 targets 50 Yards 0 TD, 1 INT 70.1 RTG 89.9 2 receptions / 3 targets 36 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 107.6 RTG 89.3 10-19 3 receptions / 5 targets 35 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 81.3 RTG 69.5 5 receptions / 6 targets 57 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 106.3 RTG 77.6 3 receptions / 5 targets 21 Yards 1 TD, 1 INT 69.6 RTG 76.4 0-9 6 receptions / 6 targets 27 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 85.4 RTG 68.6 26 receptions / 26 targets 252 Yards 2 TD, 0 INT 132.7 RTG 93.1 4 receptions / 4 targets 8 Yards 0 TD, 0 INT 79.2 RTG 62.4 BH LOS 90+ 80+ 70+ 60+ 50+ <50 N/A × Outside Left — 20+ yards Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.0 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 40.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 0.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Between Numbers — 20+ yards Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 43 PFF receiving grade 83.2 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 43 Yards per reception 43.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 4.0 Catch rate 50.0% Avg depth of target 36.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 95.8 Yards per route run 10.75 Longest reception 43 Outside Right — 20+ yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 58.6 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 Catch rate 0.0% Avg depth of target 36.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 39.6 Yards per route run 0.00 Longest reception 0 Outside Left — 10-19 yards Targets: 1 Receptions: 1 Yards: 11 PFF receiving grade 74.9 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 11 Yards per reception 11.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target 11.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 112.5 Yards per route run 3.67 Longest reception 11 Between Numbers — 10-19 yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 50 PFF receiving grade 89.9 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 50 Yards per reception 25.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 1 Contested receptions 1 Contested catch rate 100.0% Yards after catch 24 YAC per reception 12.0 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 13.3 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 70.1 Yards per route run 2.94 Longest reception 32 Outside Right — 10-19 yards Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 36 PFF receiving grade 89.3 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 36 Yards per reception 18.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 6.0 Catch rate 66.7% Avg depth of target 11.7 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 107.6 Yards per route run 2.40 Longest reception 25 Outside Left — 0-9 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 35 PFF receiving grade 69.5 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 35 Yards per reception 11.7 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 6.7 Catch rate 60.0% Avg depth of target 3.2 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 81.3 Yards per route run 1.84 Longest reception 19 Between Numbers — 0-9 yards Targets: 6 Receptions: 5 Yards: 57 PFF receiving grade 77.6 Targets 6 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 57 Yards per reception 11.4 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 2 Drops 1 Drop rate 16.7% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 47 YAC per reception 9.4 Catch rate 83.3% Avg depth of target 2.0 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 106.3 Yards per route run 1.06 Longest reception 23 Outside Right — 0-9 yards Targets: 5 Receptions: 3 Yards: 21 PFF receiving grade 76.4 Targets 5 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 21 Yards per reception 7.0 Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 1.3 Catch rate 60.0% Avg depth of target 5.0 Avoided tackles 0 QB rating when targeted 69.6 Yards per route run 0.84 Longest reception 12 Outside Left — Behind LOS Targets: 6 Receptions: 6 Yards: 27 PFF receiving grade 68.6 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 27 Yards per reception 4.5 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 40 YAC per reception 6.7 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -2.2 Avoided tackles 1 QB rating when targeted 85.4 Yards per route run 1.80 Longest reception 16 Between Numbers — Behind LOS Targets: 26 Receptions: 26 Yards: 252 PFF receiving grade 93.1 Targets 26 Receptions 26 Receiving yards 252 Yards per reception 9.7 Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 0 First downs 8 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 334 YAC per reception 12.8 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.2 Avoided tackles 4 QB rating when targeted 132.7 Yards per route run 6.00 Longest reception 71 Outside Right — Behind LOS Targets: 4 Receptions: 4 Yards: 8 PFF receiving grade 62.4 Targets 4 Receptions 4 Receiving yards 8 Yards per reception 2.0 Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Drop rate 0.0% Fumbles 0 Contested targets 0 Contested receptions 0 Yards after catch 20 YAC per reception 5.0 Catch rate 100.0% Avg depth of target -3.0 Avoided tackles 2 QB rating when targeted 79.2 Yards per route run 0.80 Longest reception 6

Box score data (2023-25)

Season stats 2025 2024 2023 Overall grade 71.6 64.1 66.6 Snaps 293 115 100 Slot snaps 242 111 41 Receptions 53 10 15 Receptions / Targets 53/64 10/13 15/18 Yards per rec 10.2 10.5 9 Touchdowns 3 1 0

PFF Grades (2023-25)

Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)

Red-zone performance (2023-25)

Season stats Value Rank Red-zone receiving grade 62.1 T-259 Red-zone target rate 22.5% T-168 Red-zone snaps 40 T-277 Red-zone targets 9 T-225 Red-zone receptions 5 T-245 Red-zone completion rate 55.6% T-301 Red-zone yards 48 T-310 Red-zone touchdowns 0 T-39 Red-zone first downs and touchdowns 2 T-262 Red-zone first down/touchdown rate 40.0% T-301 Red-zone drops 1 T-257 Red-zone drop rate 16.7% T-355 Red-zone contested catch rate 100.0% T-1 Red-zone wide receiver rating 31 410

Production profile (2023-25)

Performance in contested situations (2023-25)

Stable metrics (2023-25)

Stable metrics tend to be more predictive of future success than unstable metrics.

Route Tree (2023-25) Go Screen Flat Slant Cross Out In Comeback Hitch Corner Post WR Ball × Screen PFF receiving grade 83.0 Targets 26 Receptions 26 Receiving yards 177 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 107.9 × Flat PFF receiving grade 53.8 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 0.0 × Slant PFF receiving grade 61.6 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 15.3 × Cross PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 7 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 77 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 83.6 × Out PFF receiving grade 79.2 Targets 11 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 112 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 101.5 × Hitch PFF receiving grade 54.8 Targets 6 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 53 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 103.5 × Corner PFF receiving grade 53.7 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Go PFF receiving grade 49.0 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 × Jet PFF receiving grade 91.0 Targets 21 Receptions 21 Receiving yards 131 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 92.7 × Slide PFF receiving grade 79.1 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 64 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 111.1 × Scramble Adjustment PFF receiving grade 74.7 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 54 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 149.3 × Shovel PFF receiving grade 72.7 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 17 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 102.1 × Backfield Flare PFF receiving grade 59.9 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 75 Touchdowns 1 WR rating 158.3 × Ghost PFF receiving grade 58.9 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 2 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 56.3 × Backfield Wheel PFF receiving grade 53.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Touchdowns 0 WR rating 39.6 Select a route… Screen Flat Slant Cross Out Hitch Corner Go Jet Slide Scramble Adjustment Shovel Backfield Flare Ghost Backfield Wheel × Screen Targets: 26 Receptions: 26 Yards: 177 PFF receiving grade 83.0 Targets 26 Receptions 26 Receiving yards 177 Yards per reception 6.8 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 238 YAC per reception 9.2 Avg depth of target -2.4 Yards per route run 3.47 Explosive plays 4 Missed tackles forced 6 WR rating 107.9 Flat Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 53.8 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 0.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 0.0 Slant Targets: 3 Receptions: 1 Yards: 18 PFF receiving grade 61.6 Targets 3 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 18 Yards per reception 18.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 1 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 6 YAC per reception 6.0 Avg depth of target 11.0 Yards per route run 1.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 15.3 Cross Targets: 7 Receptions: 3 Yards: 77 PFF receiving grade 54.5 Targets 7 Receptions 3 Receiving yards 77 Yards per reception 25.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 2 Contested targets 2 Contested catches 1 Yards after catch 12 YAC per reception 4.0 Avg depth of target 17.4 Yards per route run 1.88 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 83.6 Out Targets: 11 Receptions: 9 Yards: 112 PFF receiving grade 79.2 Targets 11 Receptions 9 Receiving yards 112 Yards per reception 12.4 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 8 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 41 YAC per reception 4.6 Avg depth of target 10.3 Yards per route run 3.20 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 101.5 Hitch Targets: 6 Receptions: 5 Yards: 53 PFF receiving grade 54.8 Targets 6 Receptions 5 Receiving yards 53 Yards per reception 10.6 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 21 YAC per reception 4.2 Avg depth of target 6.5 Yards per route run 0.96 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 103.5 Corner Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 53.7 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 36.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Go Targets: 2 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 49.0 Targets 2 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 41.5 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6 Jet Targets: 21 Receptions: 21 Yards: 131 PFF receiving grade 91.0 Targets 21 Receptions 21 Receiving yards 131 Yards per reception 6.2 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 5 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 219 YAC per reception 10.4 Avg depth of target -4.2 Yards per route run 5.70 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 8 WR rating 92.7 Slide Targets: 6 Receptions: 6 Yards: 64 PFF receiving grade 79.1 Targets 6 Receptions 6 Receiving yards 64 Yards per reception 10.7 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 3 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 64 YAC per reception 10.7 Avg depth of target 0.0 Yards per route run 4.27 Explosive plays 3 Missed tackles forced 2 WR rating 111.1 Scramble Adjustment Targets: 3 Receptions: 2 Yards: 54 PFF receiving grade 74.7 Targets 3 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 54 Yards per reception 27.0 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 2 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 34 YAC per reception 17.0 Avg depth of target 9.0 Yards per route run 2.84 Explosive plays 2 Missed tackles forced 3 WR rating 149.3 Shovel Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 17 PFF receiving grade 72.7 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 17 Yards per reception 8.5 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 25 YAC per reception 12.5 Avg depth of target -4.0 Yards per route run 8.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 102.1 Backfield Flare Targets: 2 Receptions: 2 Yards: 75 PFF receiving grade 59.9 Targets 2 Receptions 2 Receiving yards 75 Yards per reception 37.5 Receiving touchdowns 1 First downs 1 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 78 YAC per reception 39.0 Avg depth of target -1.5 Yards per route run 2.50 Explosive plays 1 Missed tackles forced 1 WR rating 158.3 Ghost Targets: 2 Receptions: 1 Yards: 2 PFF receiving grade 58.9 Targets 2 Receptions 1 Receiving yards 2 Yards per reception 2.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 4 YAC per reception 4.0 Avg depth of target -1.0 Yards per route run 0.67 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 56.3 Backfield Wheel Targets: 1 Receptions: 0 Yards: 0 PFF receiving grade 53.9 Targets 1 Receptions 0 Receiving yards 0 Yards per reception 0.0 Receiving touchdowns 0 First downs 0 Drops 0 Contested targets 0 Contested catches 0 Yards after catch 0 YAC per reception 0.0 Avg depth of target 32.0 Yards per route run 0.00 Explosive plays 0 Missed tackles forced 0 WR rating 39.6

Player Comp: Lynn Bowden Jr.