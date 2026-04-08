PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Kendrick Law NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report
Law's receiving ability likely limits his chances of making an NFL roster, but his athletic versatility and extensive special teams experience give him a path as a late-round selection.
Player Traits
- Route running: 4/10
- Vertical ability, long speed: 8/10
- Release, footwork: 4/10
- Hands: 8/10
- Change-of-direction acceleration: 7/10
- Change-of-direction flexibility: 7/10
- Run after the catch/contact: 6/10
- Play strength, blocking: 7/10
- Competitive toughness: 8/10
2025 Advanced Data (Ranks among 432 FBS qualifiers)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Drops
|1
|T-40
|Drop rate
|1.9
|T-50
|YAC / reception
|9.5
|T-8
|Avg depth of target
|3.4
|429
|Deep catches
|1
|T-371
|Deep yards
|43
|T-374
|Screen catches
|31
|12
|Screen yards
|273
|4
|Contested catches
|2
|T-351
Target rate by situation (2025)
Separation by coverage look (All routes of 5-plus yards, 2025)
|Coverage look
|Separation rate
|Class avg.
|All routes
|31.67%
|32.95%
|Zone single
|25.00%
|44.76%
|Zone
|25.93%
|32.52%
|Man single
|65.63%
|38.46%
|Zone double
|0.00%
|18.35%
|Man single with help
|0.00%
|19.60%
|Zone single with help
|20.00%
|27.14%
|Zone with help
|–
|36.04%
Production vs. Coverage Looks (2025)
Man vs. Zone
Coverage Looks
ManTargets: 14Receptions: 11Yards: 99
PFF receiving grade72.9
Targets14
Receptions11
Receiving yards99
Yards per reception9.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs7
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch87
YAC per reception7.9
Avg depth of target5.9
Yards per route run1.65
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating90.2
ZoneTargets: 50Receptions: 42Yards: 441
PFF receiving grade71.2
Targets50
Receptions42
Receiving yards441
Yards per reception10.5
Receiving touchdowns2
First downs15
Drops1
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch418
YAC per reception9.9
Avg depth of target2.8
Yards per route run1.99
Explosive plays8
Missed tackles forced11
WR rating100.1
BracketTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.2
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-0Targets: 4Receptions: 3Yards: 45
PFF receiving grade74.6
Targets4
Receptions3
Receiving yards45
Yards per reception15.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch30
YAC per reception10.0
Avg depth of target4.0
Yards per route run3.46
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating111.5
Cover-1Targets: 10Receptions: 8Yards: 54
PFF receiving grade70.0
Targets10
Receptions8
Receiving yards54
Yards per reception6.8
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs4
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch57
YAC per reception7.1
Avg depth of target6.6
Yards per route run1.29
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating89.2
Cover-2Targets: 3Receptions: 3Yards: 73
PFF receiving grade60.3
Targets3
Receptions3
Receiving yards73
Yards per reception24.3
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch59
YAC per reception19.7
Avg depth of target4.7
Yards per route run1.59
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating118.8
Cover-3Targets: 16Receptions: 12Yards: 146
PFF receiving grade62.5
Targets16
Receptions12
Receiving yards146
Yards per reception12.2
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs3
Drops1
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch165
YAC per reception13.8
Avg depth of target-0.1
Yards per route run1.78
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating97.4
Cover-3 CloudTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade61.3
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
Cover-3 Double CloudTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.9
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover-3 SeamTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 6
PFF receiving grade56.7
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards6
Yards per reception6.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch8
YAC per reception8.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run0.67
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating91.7
Cover-6Targets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 2
PFF receiving grade55.1
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards2
Yards per reception2.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception4.0
Avg depth of target-2.0
Yards per route run0.18
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating79.2
QuartersTargets: 28Receptions: 24Yards: 214
PFF receiving grade82.4
Targets28
Receptions24
Receiving yards214
Yards per reception8.9
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs10
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch182
YAC per reception7.6
Avg depth of target4.6
Yards per route run3.34
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced7
WR rating95.5
Red ZoneTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.2
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
UnknownTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade59.5
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Cover 2-ManTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade56.4
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
PreventTargets: 0Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.0
Targets0
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
Receiving snaps by alignment (2025)
Target Depth Chart (2025)
Outside Left
Between Numbers
Outside Right
20+
10-19
0-9
BH LOS
90+80+70+60+50+<50N/A
Outside Left — 20+ yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.0
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target40.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted0.0
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Between Numbers — 20+ yardsTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 43
PFF receiving grade83.2
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards43
Yards per reception43.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception4.0
Catch rate50.0%
Avg depth of target36.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted95.8
Yards per route run10.75
Longest reception43
Outside Right — 20+ yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade58.6
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs0
Drops0
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
Catch rate0.0%
Avg depth of target36.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted39.6
Yards per route run0.00
Longest reception0
Outside Left — 10-19 yardsTargets: 1Receptions: 1Yards: 11
PFF receiving grade74.9
Targets1
Receptions1
Receiving yards11
Yards per reception11.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target11.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted112.5
Yards per route run3.67
Longest reception11
Between Numbers — 10-19 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 50
PFF receiving grade89.9
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards50
Yards per reception25.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions1
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets1
Contested receptions1
Contested catch rate100.0%
Yards after catch24
YAC per reception12.0
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target13.3
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted70.1
Yards per route run2.94
Longest reception32
Outside Right — 10-19 yardsTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 36
PFF receiving grade89.3
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards36
Yards per reception18.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception6.0
Catch rate66.7%
Avg depth of target11.7
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted107.6
Yards per route run2.40
Longest reception25
Outside Left — 0-9 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 35
PFF receiving grade69.5
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards35
Yards per reception11.7
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception6.7
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target3.2
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted81.3
Yards per route run1.84
Longest reception19
Between Numbers — 0-9 yardsTargets: 6Receptions: 5Yards: 57
PFF receiving grade77.6
Targets6
Receptions5
Receiving yards57
Yards per reception11.4
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs2
Drops1
Drop rate16.7%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch47
YAC per reception9.4
Catch rate83.3%
Avg depth of target2.0
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted106.3
Yards per route run1.06
Longest reception23
Outside Right — 0-9 yardsTargets: 5Receptions: 3Yards: 21
PFF receiving grade76.4
Targets5
Receptions3
Receiving yards21
Yards per reception7.0
Touchdowns1
Interceptions1
First downs2
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception1.3
Catch rate60.0%
Avg depth of target5.0
Avoided tackles0
QB rating when targeted69.6
Yards per route run0.84
Longest reception12
Outside Left — Behind LOSTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 27
PFF receiving grade68.6
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards27
Yards per reception4.5
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch40
YAC per reception6.7
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-2.2
Avoided tackles1
QB rating when targeted85.4
Yards per route run1.80
Longest reception16
Between Numbers — Behind LOSTargets: 26Receptions: 26Yards: 252
PFF receiving grade93.1
Targets26
Receptions26
Receiving yards252
Yards per reception9.7
Touchdowns2
Interceptions0
First downs8
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch334
YAC per reception12.8
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.2
Avoided tackles4
QB rating when targeted132.7
Yards per route run6.00
Longest reception71
Outside Right — Behind LOSTargets: 4Receptions: 4Yards: 8
PFF receiving grade62.4
Targets4
Receptions4
Receiving yards8
Yards per reception2.0
Touchdowns0
Interceptions0
First downs1
Drops0
Drop rate0.0%
Fumbles0
Contested targets0
Contested receptions0
Yards after catch20
YAC per reception5.0
Catch rate100.0%
Avg depth of target-3.0
Avoided tackles2
QB rating when targeted79.2
Yards per route run0.80
Longest reception6
Box score data (2023-25)
|Season stats
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Overall grade
|71.6
|64.1
|66.6
|Snaps
|293
|115
|100
|Slot snaps
|242
|111
|41
|Receptions
|53
|10
|15
|Receptions / Targets
|53/64
|10/13
|15/18
|Yards per rec
|10.2
|10.5
|9
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|0
PFF Grades (2023-25)
Production vs. man and zone coverage (2023-25)
Red-zone performance (2023-25)
|Season stats
|Value
|Rank
|Red-zone receiving grade
|62.1
|T-259
|Red-zone target rate
|22.5%
|T-168
|Red-zone snaps
|40
|T-277
|Red-zone targets
|9
|T-225
|Red-zone receptions
|5
|T-245
|Red-zone completion rate
|55.6%
|T-301
|Red-zone yards
|48
|T-310
|Red-zone touchdowns
|0
|T-39
|Red-zone first downs and touchdowns
|2
|T-262
|Red-zone first down/touchdown rate
|40.0%
|T-301
|Red-zone drops
|1
|T-257
|Red-zone drop rate
|16.7%
|T-355
|Red-zone contested catch rate
|100.0%
|T-1
|Red-zone wide receiver rating
|31
|410
Production profile (2023-25)
Performance in contested situations (2023-25)
Stable metrics (2023-25)
Route Tree (2023-25)
Screen
PFF receiving grade83.0
Targets26
Receptions26
Receiving yards177
Touchdowns1
WR rating107.9
Flat
PFF receiving grade53.8
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating0.0
Slant
PFF receiving grade61.6
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Touchdowns0
WR rating15.3
Cross
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets7
Receptions3
Receiving yards77
Touchdowns0
WR rating83.6
Out
PFF receiving grade79.2
Targets11
Receptions9
Receiving yards112
Touchdowns1
WR rating101.5
Hitch
PFF receiving grade54.8
Targets6
Receptions5
Receiving yards53
Touchdowns0
WR rating103.5
Corner
PFF receiving grade53.7
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Go
PFF receiving grade49.0
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Jet
PFF receiving grade91.0
Targets21
Receptions21
Receiving yards131
Touchdowns0
WR rating92.7
Slide
PFF receiving grade79.1
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards64
Touchdowns0
WR rating111.1
Scramble Adjustment
PFF receiving grade74.7
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards54
Touchdowns1
WR rating149.3
Shovel
PFF receiving grade72.7
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards17
Touchdowns0
WR rating102.1
Backfield Flare
PFF receiving grade59.9
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards75
Touchdowns1
WR rating158.3
Ghost
PFF receiving grade58.9
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards2
Touchdowns0
WR rating56.3
Backfield Wheel
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Touchdowns0
WR rating39.6
Select a route…
ScreenTargets: 26Receptions: 26Yards: 177
PFF receiving grade83.0
Targets26
Receptions26
Receiving yards177
Yards per reception6.8
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch238
YAC per reception9.2
Avg depth of target-2.4
Yards per route run3.47
Explosive plays4
Missed tackles forced6
WR rating107.9
FlatTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.8
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target0.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating0.0
SlantTargets: 3Receptions: 1Yards: 18
PFF receiving grade61.6
Targets3
Receptions1
Receiving yards18
Yards per reception18.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets1
Contested catches1
Yards after catch6
YAC per reception6.0
Avg depth of target11.0
Yards per route run1.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating15.3
CrossTargets: 7Receptions: 3Yards: 77
PFF receiving grade54.5
Targets7
Receptions3
Receiving yards77
Yards per reception25.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops2
Contested targets2
Contested catches1
Yards after catch12
YAC per reception4.0
Avg depth of target17.4
Yards per route run1.88
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating83.6
OutTargets: 11Receptions: 9Yards: 112
PFF receiving grade79.2
Targets11
Receptions9
Receiving yards112
Yards per reception12.4
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs8
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch41
YAC per reception4.6
Avg depth of target10.3
Yards per route run3.20
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating101.5
HitchTargets: 6Receptions: 5Yards: 53
PFF receiving grade54.8
Targets6
Receptions5
Receiving yards53
Yards per reception10.6
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch21
YAC per reception4.2
Avg depth of target6.5
Yards per route run0.96
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating103.5
CornerTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.7
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target36.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
GoTargets: 2Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade49.0
Targets2
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target41.5
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6
JetTargets: 21Receptions: 21Yards: 131
PFF receiving grade91.0
Targets21
Receptions21
Receiving yards131
Yards per reception6.2
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs5
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch219
YAC per reception10.4
Avg depth of target-4.2
Yards per route run5.70
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced8
WR rating92.7
SlideTargets: 6Receptions: 6Yards: 64
PFF receiving grade79.1
Targets6
Receptions6
Receiving yards64
Yards per reception10.7
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs3
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch64
YAC per reception10.7
Avg depth of target0.0
Yards per route run4.27
Explosive plays3
Missed tackles forced2
WR rating111.1
Scramble AdjustmentTargets: 3Receptions: 2Yards: 54
PFF receiving grade74.7
Targets3
Receptions2
Receiving yards54
Yards per reception27.0
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs2
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch34
YAC per reception17.0
Avg depth of target9.0
Yards per route run2.84
Explosive plays2
Missed tackles forced3
WR rating149.3
ShovelTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 17
PFF receiving grade72.7
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards17
Yards per reception8.5
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch25
YAC per reception12.5
Avg depth of target-4.0
Yards per route run8.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating102.1
Backfield FlareTargets: 2Receptions: 2Yards: 75
PFF receiving grade59.9
Targets2
Receptions2
Receiving yards75
Yards per reception37.5
Receiving touchdowns1
First downs1
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch78
YAC per reception39.0
Avg depth of target-1.5
Yards per route run2.50
Explosive plays1
Missed tackles forced1
WR rating158.3
GhostTargets: 2Receptions: 1Yards: 2
PFF receiving grade58.9
Targets2
Receptions1
Receiving yards2
Yards per reception2.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch4
YAC per reception4.0
Avg depth of target-1.0
Yards per route run0.67
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating56.3
Backfield WheelTargets: 1Receptions: 0Yards: 0
PFF receiving grade53.9
Targets1
Receptions0
Receiving yards0
Yards per reception0.0
Receiving touchdowns0
First downs0
Drops0
Contested targets0
Contested catches0
Yards after catch0
YAC per reception0.0
Avg depth of target32.0
Yards per route run0.00
Explosive plays0
Missed tackles forced0
WR rating39.6