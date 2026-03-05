PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Kaelon Black NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Black was a two-star running back recruit from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who committed to James Madison. After redshirting, he became the starter in his second season, but a torn ACL limited him to just three games. He returned to form as the starter in 2023 before following head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana in 2024, where he has been a key part of the Hoosiers’ running back rotation over the past two seasons.

Black has adequate size for the NFL, though he is slightly below average in both height and weight. He runs with a strong lower body, a high motor and a physical mentality that helps him generate solid yards after contact. His powerful legs also allow him to accelerate quickly once he plants and goes.

Over the past two seasons, he has occasionally been a half-step late in identifying running lanes when operating behind power concepts. However, he has found more success in zone-blocking schemes — both inside and outside — where he can build momentum and attack a defined landmark.

Black has very limited experience as a receiver, and while he shows the mindset to contribute in pass protection, he may struggle at times to anchor against stronger rushers.

Player Traits Vision 5/10 Spacial awareness, IQ, patience 6/10 Big-play speed 6/10 Balance, play through contact 7/10 Mentality, fight, effort 9/10 Change of direction, flexibility 4/10 Elusiveness, footwork 5/10 Receiving 2/10 Tackle-breaking ability 7/10 Pass protection 6/10

