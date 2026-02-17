PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Carson Beck NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report

Scouting report

Beck was a former four-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida. Before he was a standout football recruit, he nearly went the baseball route. He was offered a scholarship from South Carolina as a right-handed pitcher and first baseman as a ninth grader. In fact, he was initially committed to Florida to play baseball before shifting his focus to football. He won Mr. Football in Florida in 2018 after leading his team to a state title, and he was committed to play both football and baseball at Alabama before recommitting to Georgia. He wasn’t on campus during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and served as Stetson Bennett’s backup in 2021 and 2022.

He then started at Georgia in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Miami and leading his team to the national title game. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he has an adequate NFL build. He has mostly played from the shotgun, as is the case with most quarterbacks today, but has some experience under center. He has a smooth and clean throwing motion with generally good lower-body mechanics. This yields a decently high clean-accuracy score on short and intermediate routes, and he knows how to get through his first few progressions and feed passes between zones.

He is not much of a mobility threat, and his play under pressure has been rough over the past two years. He also had surgery to repair a UCL tear late in 2024, and his arm did not look the same in 2025. His overall velocity was mediocre at best, and his deep passing beyond 40 yards was very unreliable and ineffective.

Player Traits Decision Making & ball security 7/10 Poise & Out-of-Structure IQ 3/10 Accuracy From a Clean Pocket 9/10 Out-of-Structure Accuracy & Touch 5/10 Velocity 5/10 Distance 5/10 Progressions 8/10 Pocket management 6/10 Field mobility 2/10 Mechanics 8/10

